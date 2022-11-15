ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Kingston man accused of beating, choking 2 people

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vygtL_0jBfVqWL00

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two orders of protection were served to a Kingston man on Monday after police say he violently assaulted two people over the weekend. On Sunday, November 13, Saugerties Police were told about the alleged fight.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

One of the victims reported that Thomas B. Stanley, 22, punched her several times and flung her to the ground, police say. The victim said that when she got up off the floor, Stanley allegedly put his arm against her throat and choked her.

Stanley then reportedly threw the victim to the ground a second time. According to police, the victim managed to escape and went to Saugerties Police headquarters to report the assault.

PD: Violent weekend in Poughkeepsie leaves 3 shot

After the first incident, Stanley also punched and kicked a second victim, police said. That victim, who was unnamed, was also allegedly thrown to the ground.

When officers went to the house to try and find Stanley, they learned he had already left. On Monday, November 14, at about 5:20 p.m., officers found Stanley and arrested him.

VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT

Charges:

  • Two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing
  • Third-degree attempted assault
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Stanley was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, where orders of protection were issued on behalf of both victims. He was then released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on November 16, to answer his charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 7

Agnes Sanchez
3d ago

wow released after all that?? domestic violence is horrible! I am a survivor.....I would have thought he would have been jailed after 2 broken orders of protection....it's not a safe feeling for the victims??

Reply(6)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Sleeping Poughkeepsie Man Wakes, Shoots Home Intruder in the Face

In a bizarre case of self-defense, a home intruder was sent to the hospital after waking up the wrong person. Just after 8 PM on Saturday, Poughkeepsie police received a call saying a man was shot inside an apartment on Main Street in the city. After racing to the scene, officers were met in the hallway before they were even able to reach the apartment by a man who greeted them with a weapon.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man charged with felony DWI

KINGSTON – A traffic stop on Schwenk Drive in the City of Kingston at 2 a.m. on Thursday resulted in a Kingston man being charged with felony driving while intoxicated. Joseph Matthias, 53, had a previous conviction for DWI within 10 years. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office also charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
KINGSTON, NY
News 12

Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

DA reports two convictions in Troy

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced two individuals were convicted recently. James "Finny" Smith Jr., 50 of Troy pled guilty on November 17. Shelton McCoy, 25 of Troy was found guilty of having a controlled substance.
TROY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man released after shooting assailant in the face

POUGHKEEPSIE – A Saturday night shooting at 464 Main Street sent one man to the hospital and the alleged shooter was detained by police at the scene. City of Poughkeepsie Police have issued an update saying that the self-proclaimed shooter is not facing charges for the shooting. Detective Lieutenant...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced for attempted murder

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to attempted murder. Jonathan Esson, 34, was charged with the daytime stabbing of another man in Newburgh on July 9, 2021. As...
NEWBURGH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy