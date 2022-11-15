Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc15.com
NBC15 Sounds of the Season returns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forget twelve drummers drumming. NBC15 Sounds of the Season returns to bring you students from twelve local high schools singing. Hosted by John Stofflet and Leigh Mills, Sounds of the Season will air at 10 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve and again at 8 a.m. Sunday, Christmas Day, right here on NBC15.
nbc15.com
Head into the holiday season with these 4 events in Madison!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are heading into the weekend before Thanksgiving, and as we look to kick off the holiday season, there are lots of fun and festive events happening across the Madison area. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four suggestions of...
nbc15.com
Tim Metcalfe talks Check Out Hunger at Metcalfe's grocery store
Madison Starlings Club Volleyball is aiming to make the popular high school sport more affordable. Monroe High School took to the field at Camp Randall late Friday morning and are heading home state champions. Mayor Rhodes-Conway to announce if she’s running for second term. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
nbc15.com
Grannies will dance again in parade where tragedy struck
The Columbus Cardinals are officially state champions. Columbus defeated Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the WIAA Division 4 State Championship. Keith Findley says his work is inspired by Audrey Edmunds, a woman who served 11 years for shaking a baby to death before a court ordered her a new trial. Madison...
nbc15.com
A story of heart and humanity: Overture welcomes ‘Come From Away’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shining a light on a dark time in human history, the musical ‘Come From Away’ tells the true story of a small town in Newfoundland in the days after 9/11. Because the town of Gander had a large airport nearby, thousands of passengers were...
nbc15.com
Kalahari returns to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - A colossal wave will crash into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade this year, courtesy of the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. Its “Colossal Wave of Wonder” will return to the iconic holiday parade this year. “The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored...
nbc15.com
Madison Starbucks takes part in nationwide strike
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Starbucks is striking in solidarity, as stores across the nation take part in the ‘Red Cup Rebellion.’. The participating location on the Capitol Square unionized in July. Across the United States, union workers are calling for Starbucks to fully staff all union stores and meet them at the bargaining table.
nbc15.com
UW Health celebrates 12,000th kidney transplant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating an incredible milestone -- 12,000 kidneys transplanted. The center transplanted the 12,000th kidney in early November and medical director Dr. Dixon Kaufman said they are one of a few centers in the country that has transplanted that many kidneys.
agupdate.com
Family brainstorms future path together
Editor's note: This article is the next in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features the Madland Family of Lyndell Dairy near Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. Sandy, Troy, Garrett and Dominique Madland with Theresa and Mitchell Holloway are members of Scenic Central Milk Producers. When did...
wktysports.com
La Crosse’s Davis has arguably best game of career, as Badgers hold off UW-GB
La Crosse native Jordan Davis led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team with 11 points Tuesday in helping beat UW-Green Bay 56-45 at the Kohl Center. In 33 minutes — the second-most on the team — the 6-foot-4 junior guard finished 3 of 7 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, while adding three rebounds, two steals a block, an assist and no turnovers in what could be argued was the best game of his UW career so far.
nbc15.com
City of Janesville making headway on proposed ice arena & convention center
CITY OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A $60 million vision in Janesville is one step closer to becoming a reality, according to city organizers and officials. The proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center would take over a vacant space, formerly known as the Janesville Mall. Organizer of non-partisan group Rock County Civics Academy Richard Gruber said the project has been in the works for some time.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin libraries receive $52 million grant
The Columbus Cardinals are officially state champions. Columbus defeated Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the WIAA Division 4 State Championship. Keith Findley says his work is inspired by Audrey Edmunds, a woman who served 11 years for shaking a baby to death before a court ordered her a new trial. Madison...
nbc15.com
Flags to fly at half-staff Monday to mark Waukesha parade anniversary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Monday to mark the first anniversary of the deadly attack during the Waukesha Christmas Parade that claimed six lives and injured dozens more. Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered on Monday, Nov. 21, to mark one year since the...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin survives cold shooting to defeat Green Bay 56-45
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 11 points and Wisconsin overcame a horrible shooting night to turnback Green Bay 56-45 on Tuesday. The Badgers survived 30% shooting by going 8 of 19 (42.1%) from 3-point range and 16 of 19 from the foul line. They also had a 45-25 rebounding advantage, 15-3 on the offensive end, which was needed as they outscored the Phoenix 17-2 in second-chance points.
nbc15.com
Monroe wins Div. 3 Football State Championship
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe High School took to the field at Camp Randall late Friday morning and are heading home state champions. The Cheesemakers defeated West Salem, 35-14, to claim the Div. 3 football state crown. Monroe were making their ninth appearance in the State championship game on Friday...
nbc15.com
Columbus faces Catholic Memorial in football State Championships
The Columbus Cardinals are officially state champions. Columbus defeated Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the WIAA Division 4 State Championship. Keith Findley says his work is inspired by Audrey Edmunds, a woman who served 11 years for shaking a baby to death before a court ordered her a new trial. Madison...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
Daily Cardinal
Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.
Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
nbc15.com
Elver Community Neighborhood Center teams up with Second Harvest Good Bank to share Thanksgiving baskets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it has been hard for people to get food on the table. The Elver Community Neighborhood Center held a Thanksgiving basket drive from their parking lot. Community Engagement Specialist Takela Harper said the staff filled bags with various foods, including turkeys.
nbc15.com
Mayor Rhodes-Conway to announce if she’s running for second term
Monroe High School took to the field at Camp Randall late Friday morning and are heading home state champions. Flags to fly at half-staff Monday to mark Waukesha parade anniversary. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Monday to mark the first anniversary of the...
Comments / 0