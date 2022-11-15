Penn State vs. Rutgers Prediction and Odds for College Football Week 12 (Clifford and Franklin Beat the Bad Teams)

It has not taken long for Elieser Hernandez to find a new home. Hernandez had been designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday as they made room on their 40 man roster. On Friday, the Marlins sent him and Jeff Brigham, who was also designated for assignment, to the New York Mets. In exchange, the Mets are sending minor league pitcher Franklin Sanchez and either a player to be named or cash considerations to Miami.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO