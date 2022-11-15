Penn State vs. Rutgers Prediction and Odds for College Football Week 12 (Clifford and Franklin Beat the Bad Teams)

Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State-Rutgers picks are in; James Franklin confirms position change, talks transfer portal success, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature early predictions for Saturday’s road trip to Rutgers and more from coach James Franklin on a freshman’s position change and how the Lions approach the NCAA transfer portal. The Nittany Lions are hefty favorites to take down Rutgers and win...
nittanysportsnow.com
Malvern’s Bobby Mears Commits to Walk-on at Penn State
Class of 2023 ATH Bobby Mears has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on, he announced via Twitter Thursday night. Mears (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) is from Malvern Prep High School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, which is less than three hours away from State College. He’s capable of playing tight end,...
Penn State practice, one defensive starter returns, one is missing; Scenes from practice
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff put the team through the paces Wednesday afternoon as the Nittany Lions continue preparations for their game against Rutgers this Saturday in Piscataway, NJ. The Scarlet Knights are 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the conference. Last week PSU was without two...
Can Penn State Football still finish with a top ten recruiting class?
Penn State football is in the process of stacking as many top ten recruiting classes as it can. The 2023 recruiting cycle is nearing the end, meaning it’s crunch time for the Penn State Football staff. While there are still two regular season games to be played, some of...
Nittany Lions coach James Franklin’s message to fans for Sean Clifford’s Senior Day
One final home game meant one final request for senior quarterback Sean Clifford. Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin said he wants fans to come out cheering for the four-year Penn State starter, the Big Ten contender’s most accomplished passer since now-Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley.
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling’s Weight Class Shifts Paying Dividends Early On
Fresh off of its first win of the season Friday over Lock Haven, Penn State wrestling is basking in its new and successful lineup. Three Nittany Lions made their debuts, while a number of others finally found their place in the starting lineup. Perhaps most notably, Beau Bartlett made his...
NBA rumors: New York Knicks shopping Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley
Could the New York Knicks be working on an impact trade ahead of the deadline?. If you know the Knicks, then you already know unpredictability is what brings predictability to Madison Square Garden. Enter the latest report ($) from Shams Charania of The Athletic, who wrote early on Friday about...
Why was Brian Cashman photographed sleeping outside?
New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman was photographed sleeping outside, and it was a highly respectable move for a great cause. While many residents of the northeast tend to stray away from the outdoors in the colder months, New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman did the “polar” opposite (no pun intended). Cashman was photographed sleeping in the streets of New York City on Thursday with just a pillow and a sleeping bag.
New York Mets taking chance on Elieser Hernandez
It has not taken long for Elieser Hernandez to find a new home. Hernandez had been designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday as they made room on their 40 man roster. On Friday, the Marlins sent him and Jeff Brigham, who was also designated for assignment, to the New York Mets. In exchange, the Mets are sending minor league pitcher Franklin Sanchez and either a player to be named or cash considerations to Miami.
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
Bucks Man Argued With Students, Spit On Cop At School Football Game: Police
Police in Bucks County are searching for a man who they said spit on an officer at a high school football game. Tyler Devlin Cook, 30, of Doylestown, is wanted for felony assault and disorderly conduct, said Central Bucks Regional Police Department in a statement. Investigators said Cook was at...
Deer Hunt Set in State Park
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- A one-day shotgun hunt for antlered and antlerless deer is set for Nov. 30 at Tyler State Park here, with a late-season four-week archery hunt scheduled to begin next month – annual events at the 1,700-acre site to “help maintain balance within the park’s ecosystem,” the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, has announced.
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast Food
November 16 is National Fast Food Day. You read that right. There's a dedicated day for not-so-healthy, sometimes fried, always delicious meals. Today is a good time to indulge in it. Whether you prefer fried chicken, tacos, burgers, you name it - odds are there's a restaurant for it. Here are three places in Pennsylvania dishing up awesome fast food:
How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?
How much snow will we be shoveling off our sidewalks over the next few months? Just how cold or mild will it get? Cecily and Adam discuss what's in store this season.
Gov. Wolf vetoes bike lane bill due to prosecutor appointment stipulation
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Gov. Wolf has vetoed House Bill 140, which could have allowed townships and municipalities to construct bike lanes. The bill was vetoed on Thursday, Nov. 17. The bill was championed by Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) for the past six years. “The governor’s veto today leaves in place PennDOT’s antiquated regulations and […]
abc27.com
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.
Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands
MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
