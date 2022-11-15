Read full article on original website
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder’s most likely destination finally revealed
Recent NBA trade rumors revealed the most likely fate for Jae Crowder, who has been on the trade block for several weeks now. The first meaningful trade of the NBA season often doesn’t happen until January, and that trade has an avalanche-inducing effect leading up to the trade deadline in February. This year, it seems as though the first trade of thew season will come before the end of November, and with that, we could see a dramatically different arms race in the trade acquisition space than we normally do.
NBA Trade Rumors: Everything Shams dropped on Friday
Shams Charania dropped a bunch of information on early trade market whispers. Here’s everything he reported and why it matters. The NBA trade market is going to kick off early this year, it would appear, and Shams Charania’s Friday reporting helps us piece together some whispers from the last week or so.
NBA rumors: New York Knicks shopping Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley
Could the New York Knicks be working on an impact trade ahead of the deadline?. If you know the Knicks, then you already know unpredictability is what brings predictability to Madison Square Garden. Enter the latest report ($) from Shams Charania of The Athletic, who wrote early on Friday about...
Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
WATCH: Dariq Whitehead's first college bucket
After missing the entire preseason and the first three Duke basketball games of the regular season, freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead made his debut as a Duke Blue Devil on Friday at home against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. Whitehead, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound silky playmaker who arrived in ...
Game Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Southern Utah at Kansas
Here's everything you need to know as the Kansas Jayhawks come back home tonight to take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
