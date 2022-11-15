Read full article on original website
Sudanese official says 48 killed in tribal clashes in Darfur
A Sudanese refugee camp official says at least 48 people were killed in tribal clashes in Darfur last week. It was the latest round of inter-communal violence to hit the African country’s neglected peripheries. The official said on Wednesday the actual death toll could be higher in the clashes between the Misseriya and the Rezeigat tribesmen that erupted a week ago. The United Nations says 24 of the victims were killed on Saturday, after gunmen opened fire on people trying to mediate in the conflict. Meanwhile, four months of sporadic eruptions of tribal clashes have killed more than 350 people in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state.
Correction: Russia-Ukraine-War story
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In earlier versions of a story published November 15, 2022, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and killed two people. Subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.
