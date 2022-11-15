ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Oxford Aldermen Approve $168K Bid for S. 18th St. Basketball Court

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday to construct a new public basketball court on South 18th Street. The basketball court will be built at 901 S. 18th Street Ext. on the city right-of-way and be open to the public. Only one contractor submitted a bid that was...
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Hernando still waiting on park tax result

Hernando won’t know the official results of the “Pennies for Parks” tax inititiative until Monday when the numbers are officially certified by the county Election Commission. Voters on election day rejected the tax initiative which would have levied a one cent tax on all prepared foods in...
HERNANDO, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hottytoddy.com

The Late Jimmy Allgood Named Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

This year’s Grand Marshall for the Oxford Christmas Parade is a man who loved Oxford and Christmas. While the late Jimmy Allgood won’t be physically in the parade, his wife, Linda Allgood will be riding in the front vehicle representing her husband who served as the city’s emergency management director for several years before he died in July.
OXFORD, MS
mageenews.com

State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Career coaches set students on the best path

Photo: Seven of the eight career coaches in DeSoto County Schools. From left, Robin Hennessee (Horn Lake), Jamie Moffitt (Hernando), Laurie Waring (Lewisburg), Avery Grace Basil (DeSoto Central), Varina Hopper (Center Hill), Jacob Vogelsang (Lake Cormorant), and Chip Gresham (Olive Branch). Not pictured is Michelle Everson (Southaven). There are eight...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
livability.com

Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods

No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old DeSoto County man

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man from Southaven, Mississippi. George Shaw is described as 5′8″ with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys hat Wednesday. He...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Daily Mississippian

Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria brings a slice of Mexico to Oxford

Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria is quickly growing in popularity after opening an authentic Mexican food truck serving fresh, slow cooked tacos, quesadillas and more. Tucked between an auto shop and a gravel road on 266 County Road 101 in Oxford, patrons driving into the parking lot are greeted with the smell of fresh tacos. You can stop by the food truck and sit outside to grab some quesabirria tacos and then walk through the front doors of Karlee’s ice cream and popsicle shop to snag a cup of tres leches homemade ice cream for dessert.
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two kilos of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Shelby County, Drug Task Force says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two kilos of deadly drugs were taken off the streets Monday after a seizure by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Drug Task Force said. Agents with the Drug Task Force’s Memphis office said that two kilos of “rainbow fentanyl” were found in Shelby County. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a colored form of the highly-addictive drug fentanyl that can look like candy to children and young people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Flu breakout in schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

‘Save me a Plate’ Foster Event Aims to Help Holiday Depression, Homeless Cats

“Save me a Plate” foster event aims to help holiday depression and homeless cats in Oxford. 9 Lives Cat Rescue is doing a nine-day foster event inspired by other animal rescues across the country that have done similar foster events which allows animals in foster care the chance to be with a family over Thanksgiving and for people to have a pet that can help them get through the holiday.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Plenty of Restaurants are Open in Oxford on Thanksgiving

With this year’s Egg Bowl taking place at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss, some restaurants that may normally be closed on Thanksgiving have decided to open their doors on the holiday. The Dish in the Residential College on campus will be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to...
OXFORD, MS

