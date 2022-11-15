Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Aldermen Approve $168K Bid for S. 18th St. Basketball Court
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday to construct a new public basketball court on South 18th Street. The basketball court will be built at 901 S. 18th Street Ext. on the city right-of-way and be open to the public. Only one contractor submitted a bid that was...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch approves annexation, sets limits on gas station and truck stops
The City of Olive Branch could soon grow by another 450 acres. The Board of Aldermen this week approved a request by a family of landowners to annex two parcels of land into the city. The two land parcels total 454 acres and are located near Laughter Road and I-269...
DeSoto Times Today
Hernando still waiting on park tax result
Hernando won’t know the official results of the “Pennies for Parks” tax inititiative until Monday when the numbers are officially certified by the county Election Commission. Voters on election day rejected the tax initiative which would have levied a one cent tax on all prepared foods in...
DeSoto Times Today
Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
hottytoddy.com
The Late Jimmy Allgood Named Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
This year’s Grand Marshall for the Oxford Christmas Parade is a man who loved Oxford and Christmas. While the late Jimmy Allgood won’t be physically in the parade, his wife, Linda Allgood will be riding in the front vehicle representing her husband who served as the city’s emergency management director for several years before he died in July.
mageenews.com
State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
desotocountynews.com
Career coaches set students on the best path
Photo: Seven of the eight career coaches in DeSoto County Schools. From left, Robin Hennessee (Horn Lake), Jamie Moffitt (Hernando), Laurie Waring (Lewisburg), Avery Grace Basil (DeSoto Central), Varina Hopper (Center Hill), Jacob Vogelsang (Lake Cormorant), and Chip Gresham (Olive Branch). Not pictured is Michelle Everson (Southaven). There are eight...
livability.com
Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods
No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
wtva.com
Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests
GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old DeSoto County man
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man from Southaven, Mississippi. George Shaw is described as 5′8″ with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys hat Wednesday. He...
DeSoto, Tate County events to help people file for unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them and DeSoto County is working with the State Treasury to help them claim that money. Staff from the State Treasurer's office will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, November 29,...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: Woman arrested following robbery attempt at Bank of Okolona building
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police claim a woman tried to rob the Bank of Okolona with a knife. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. It's located along South Gloster Street across from Harveys restaurant. Police said the woman demanded money and threatened employees with a...
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
Daily Mississippian
Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria brings a slice of Mexico to Oxford
Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria is quickly growing in popularity after opening an authentic Mexican food truck serving fresh, slow cooked tacos, quesadillas and more. Tucked between an auto shop and a gravel road on 266 County Road 101 in Oxford, patrons driving into the parking lot are greeted with the smell of fresh tacos. You can stop by the food truck and sit outside to grab some quesabirria tacos and then walk through the front doors of Karlee’s ice cream and popsicle shop to snag a cup of tres leches homemade ice cream for dessert.
Two kilos of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Shelby County, Drug Task Force says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two kilos of deadly drugs were taken off the streets Monday after a seizure by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Drug Task Force said. Agents with the Drug Task Force’s Memphis office said that two kilos of “rainbow fentanyl” were found in Shelby County. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a colored form of the highly-addictive drug fentanyl that can look like candy to children and young people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
hottytoddy.com
‘Save me a Plate’ Foster Event Aims to Help Holiday Depression, Homeless Cats
“Save me a Plate” foster event aims to help holiday depression and homeless cats in Oxford. 9 Lives Cat Rescue is doing a nine-day foster event inspired by other animal rescues across the country that have done similar foster events which allows animals in foster care the chance to be with a family over Thanksgiving and for people to have a pet that can help them get through the holiday.
Police: Mississippi woman tricked victim into staying at house, then stole guns other items during the night
Investigators say a Mississippi woman has been arrested after she convinced a man to let her stay overnight and that proceeded to steal guns, a laptop computer and other items from his house,. Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, has been charged with grand larceny. Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s...
hottytoddy.com
Plenty of Restaurants are Open in Oxford on Thanksgiving
With this year’s Egg Bowl taking place at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss, some restaurants that may normally be closed on Thanksgiving have decided to open their doors on the holiday. The Dish in the Residential College on campus will be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to...
