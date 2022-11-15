Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Sam McKewon and Amie Just discuss what to expect from the end of the football season and the legacy this season’s team will leave behind, if it’s time for fans to worry about the women’s basketball team, and just how many losses the volleyball team can afford as the regular season winds down.

1 DAY AGO