Episode 63 The Showdown Snippet: The football coaching search heats up
Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Sam McKewon and Amie Just discuss what to expect from the end of the football season and the legacy this season’s team will leave behind, if it’s time for fans to worry about the women’s basketball team, and just how many losses the volleyball team can afford as the regular season winds down.
Senior cornerbacks Kaleb Hayes and D’Angelo Mandell leave legacy of leadership, humor
BYU football: Senior cornerbacks Kaleb Hayes and D’Angelo Mandell leave a history of hard work, leadership and humor, cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford said
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Xavier in Real Time on Friday Night
Indiana hits the road for the first time this season with a tough matchup at Xavier in the final night of the Gavitt Tipoff Game. Here's our live blog straight from press row, with news and views from the game in real time, plus highlights and opinions.
NFL shifts Browns-Bills to Detroit
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns is being moved to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region, the NFL announced on Thursday. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast...
Game Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Southern Utah at Kansas
Here's everything you need to know as the Kansas Jayhawks come back home tonight to take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday.
UNK senior Jessica Klingelhoefer named Nebraska Health Education Major of the Year
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney student Jessica Klingelhoefer was named the 2022 Health Education Major of the Year by the Society of Health and Physical Educators of Nebraska (SHAPE Nebraska). Selected by the SHAPE Nebraska Leadership Council, Klingelhoefer was recognized for her academic excellence, volunteer work, involvement...
