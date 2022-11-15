A growing trend among Thanksgiving home cooks is supplementing the annual Turkey Day meal with a few dishes from local restaurants and caterers. Passing off the preparation of labor-intensive dishes is a great way to save time. From restaurants and independent supermarkets, to bakeries and caterers, Greater Baton Rouge is chock-full of spots where you can order tasty, homemade side dishes or desserts. Here are a few to try.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO