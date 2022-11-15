ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BR ‘Discovery’: A school for the science-minded

Some children, at an early age, show an aptitude for music, sports, math or drama. Others are born scientists and seem headed on a path to medicine, research or engineering. As a parent, if you have a young scientist on hand, be sure to encourage their interests. • Go on...
These Baton Rouge restaurants and caterers are dishing up delicious Thanksgiving desserts and sides

A growing trend among Thanksgiving home cooks is supplementing the annual Turkey Day meal with a few dishes from local restaurants and caterers. Passing off the preparation of labor-intensive dishes is a great way to save time. From restaurants and independent supermarkets, to bakeries and caterers, Greater Baton Rouge is chock-full of spots where you can order tasty, homemade side dishes or desserts. Here are a few to try.
