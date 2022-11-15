Several Magoffin County students released from hospital following bus crash

Most of the 18 students involved in a school bus crash in Eastern Kentucky on Monday have been released from the hospital, the local school district said in a social media post.

Eleven students were treated and released from the hospital by Monday evening, Magoffin County Schools said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The remaining students plus the bus driver are still in the hospital “with varying injuries.”

“We are doing our best to support and communicate with each of these families during this time,” the district said. “The accident is still under investigation with the Kentucky State Police. Please continue to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers.”

At around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, the bus was traveling west on Route 40 when it exited the road and went over an embankment, state police and school officials said after the accident . Students aboard the bus ranged from elementary to high schoolers and their injuries varied from minor to critical.

Four students and the bus driver were initially reported as in serious or critical condition. Christopher Meadows, the superintendent of the Magoffin County School District, said the bus driver was a woman who had worked for the district for a few years.

Multiple school districts in the area encouraged students and staff to wear maroon — Magoffin County’s main school color — to show support for those involved in the crash, multiple online posts show.

This is a developing story and will be updated.