Read full article on original website
Related
Landlord evicts noisy tenants from their apartment on the same night they started moving in
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My mother wants to write a book about tenants and landlords. During her seventy-nine years on this planet, she has been both, multiple times. "I think it would be a best-seller," she told me. "People never do what they say. You can't believe a word that comes out of their mouths."
Woman left stranded at work after the 'storm of the century' accepts ride home in a hearse
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked at the local public library. It was her day off when the blizzard of '78 struck. So she was safe at home with my father, my older brother, and me. Several of her coworkers weren't as lucky.
Man burns his mother's life savings on the sidewalk: 'We watched him pile the money on the ground and set it on fire'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Can you believe a man would go to the bank, withdraw his mother's entire life savings, and then burn it? That's exactly what one of my mother's neighbors did back in the 1970s. What was he thinking?
Upworthy
Senior with Alzheimer's waits outside home every day without knowing why. Then, the school bus arrives
Compassion and kindness are extremely important values to exhibit. A little love can make somebody's day and allow them to believe in the good in the world. A senior citizen is being treated with such kindness that it has moved everyone to tears. In a Reddit video posted by u/Haunter369, they explain that every day Gene McGehee comes out of his house to sit in the front yard at a particular time. As he has Alzheimer's, he doesn't even remember why he does it but the reason is heartwarming.
Person doesn't want to pay for AC repairs to help out their dying father
A Home With Trees And A Yard Around ItScott Webb/Unsplash. When you have a family member like a parent that needs help, you may think that they deserve to get anything they need. Perhaps you view it another way and wouldn't help a parent with something, especially if you had a rocky past with them.
agupdate.com
Looking Back: Winter hay storage
Hay goes up for winter storage. The barn in this picture was built just two years before. The reader who submitted it said they would hold a lantern for their dad when he would go to the hay loft to get hay down in the winter, as they didn’t yet have electricity. The reader is in their 80s and said at the time the photo was submitted that the barn is still in wonderful shape. “I had the most wonderful life,” they said. “The home farm was sold to a wonderful couple.” (Submission information unavailable. If you have more information, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at janelle.atyeo@lee.net or 605-681-7040)
Meet the Couple Who Became Real-Life Versions of Santa After Receiving Mysterious Letters
Jim Glaub and Dylan Parker had just been handed the keys to their new Manhattan apartment on 22nd Street when the outgoing tenant said something curious: “Just so you know, there’s this thing where letters addressed to Santa come to the apartment.” The previous tenants had received the mail too. It had been coming for years, and no one knows why. “But it’s not that big a deal.”
"Saintly City Snow Angels" connects St. Paul residents with volunteer shovelers
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Shoveling snow can be a problem for people who are older or living with a disability, but it turns out there are plenty of Minnesotans willing to lend a helping hand.A Facebook group called Saintly City Snow Angels is connecting St. Paul residents who need help with volunteers willing to shovel for them.Seneca Krueger volunteered to clear the snow off the wheelchair ramp outside Jean Kingbird's home Tuesday."My eldest son that I'm the caregiver for uses a wheelchair for mobility, so if that ramp is covered, he cannot leave the house at all," Kingbird said.After Krueger...
The best Christmas presents for family and friends in 2022
Buying presents for friends, family and loved ones might be more difficult this year.But you don’t have to spend a fortune to give a great gift.This selection is tried, tested and worthy of your hard-earned cash…For the loungewear loverThe pandemic made many of us fall in love with loungewear, and this all-in-one takes a velour onesie to a whole new level.Chelsea Peers Multi Psychedelic Flora Velour Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £50 (chelseapeersnyc.com)For kids who want for nothingThe coolest water bottle in the playground will also encourage kids to drink more, by using zero calorie flavour pods to enhance a bottle of...
Upworthy
Woman buys the home her mother cleaned for 43 years: 'It feels right'
We are often made to believe that our childhood dreams will never become a reality and that they are too far-fetched. One woman worked hard to make her childhood dream come true and is serving as an inspiration for all of us. As a young girl, Nichol Naranjo often used to accompany her mother, Margaret Gaxiola, to the houses she cleaned for a living. However, one special house in the Ridgecrest neighborhood of Albuquerque, New Mexico, came to mean a lot to her over the years. It was a 3000-square-foot home owned by Pam Key-Linden and Naranjo has vivid memories of sitting under a Thomasville desk in the office and imagining a life for herself as a businesswoman, reports My Modern Met.
Santa camp: Inside the secretive, surreal resort that trains men to become Father Christmas
They flock every August to the woods of New Hampshire, campers buzzing with excitement over three days of courses, activities, fun and catch-ups, everyone dressed in shades of red and green.Those are not the camp colours, however. Some attendees just dress this way all year. As part of the annual gathering of Kris Kringles and Mrs Clauses, professional merrymakers come together from all over to discuss the business of wearing the Big Red Suit and black shiny boots. They call their non-formal attire “Santa casual.”When British filmmaker Nick Sweeney discovered New Hampshire’s Santa Camp, he felt almost like a kid...
Texas Man Proposes After Lost Engagement Ring Is Found in Tornado Debris: 'Light In a Very Dark Moment'
A junior college softball team helped Dakota Hudson and Lauren Patterson search through the rubble after a tornado ripped through Lamar County and destroyed their home Dakota Hudson and his girlfriend, Lauren Patterson, have found a reason to smile after disaster struck. According to news station KXII, the couple's house was destroyed when a tornado ripped through Lamar County last week. To make matters worse, Hudson had hidden an engagement ring in the home while waiting for the perfect time to propose to Patterson. After the storm, Hudson didn't think he would...
Bessie Hendricks celebrates 115th birthday, now oldest person in the US
A woman who just turned 115 years old on November 7th is the oldest person in the US. An Iowa woman, Bessie Hendricks, is recognized as the oldest person in the US after she celebrated her 115th birthday on November 7th. Moreover, according to the Gerontology Research Group, she is also one of the oldest living people on Earth.
Comments / 0