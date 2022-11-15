Read full article on original website
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
communityadvocate.com
Stormwater management program to be voted on at Hudson’s Town Meeting
HUDSON – Hudson residents will decide whether to adopt a stormwater management program when they head to Town Meeting next week. There are two articles related to establishing the program on the warrant for the Nov. 21 Town Meeting. “It’s the most equitable way of covering the costs of...
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
communityadvocate.com
Shirley W. Price, 95, of Hudson
– Shirley W. Price, 95 of Hudson, died peacefully, on November 16, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Sheffield, MA. She was the wife of the late John W. Price. They were childhood sweethearts and were married for 57 years. Born in Tyrone, PA, she was the daughter of...
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
communityadvocate.com
State prepares for $400M interchange replacement
WESTBOROUGH – The state’s Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is getting ready for the biggest project in its history. On Nov. 3, representatives from MassDOT presented an update on a project that will improve the interchange at Route 495 and the Massachusetts Turnpike. “This is a big one for...
northandoverma.news
Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438
Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
communityadvocate.com
Anne Trotto, 87, of Shrewsbury
– Anne (Prescott) Trotto, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her beloved husband of 69 years, Rocco F. Trotto, Sr.; her devoted children, John R. Trotto and his wife Kathleen, of Yarmouthport, MA, Rocco F. Trotto, Jr. and his wife Lisa, of Princeton, Francine Shear and her husband Howard, of Worcester, David C. Trotto and his wife Kim, of Osterville, Lee Ann Morse and her husband Ronald, of Shrewsbury, and Timothy J. Trotto, of Livermore, CA; her grandchildren, Sarah A. Shear, Lindsey Trotto, Hayley A. Koch and her husband James, Eric Trotto, Nicholas Trotto, Palmer Morse, Rocco J. Trotto, Matthew Trotto, and Tracy Trotto; two great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Audrey; along with several nieces and nephews. Anne was predeceased by her siblings, Barbara Follansbee and Manson Prescott; and their parents, Charles P. Prescott and Mildred F. (Lovell).
WCVB
National Grid working to help Massachusetts residents save on home heating
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Home heating costs are expected to be sky-high in Massachusetts this year and National Grid is looking to help its customers in the state save. National Grid hosted a customer energy savings event at the Haverhill Citizen Center Tuesday night with the help of Mass Save, The Salvation Army and other organizations. It is one of a series of events that began in September in an effort to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter.
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
communityadvocate.com
Donald D. Haitsma, 88, of Northborough
– Donald “Don” D. Haitsma, 88, of Northborough died on November 11, 2022 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. A lifelong Northborough resident, Don was the only child born to Raymond S. and Eleanor D. (Faunce) Haitsma. His beloved mother died tragically when he was young. In time, his father remarried, and his stepmother Eleanor C. (Bezanson) Haitsma, stepbrother Allan and sister Susan ultimately rounded out his family.
Two Massachusetts House races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority.
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
Former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe chairman and architecture firm owner sentenced in bribery case
"It is my hope that today’s sentence brings accountability to the Mashpee Wampanoag community and closes the door on this dark chapter in their rich history." The former Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and the owner of an architecture and design firm in Providence were sentenced Tuesday for bribery relating to the Tribe’s plans to build a resort and casino in Taunton, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.
Can You be Fired or Penalized While on FMLA in Massachusetts?
Back in 2017 when I had my transplant surgery at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, I had to get all of my ducks in a row with my employer. I had to make sure I notified all of the necessary parties in Human Resources as well as my co-workers at the radio station that would be filling in for me while I was off. Plus, I had to fill out and submit the appropriate paperwork prior to my time away.
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
WCVB
4 dogs missing after fire engulfs home on Bellingham, Massachusetts, property for second time
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Four dogs are missing after a fire engulfed a house late Tuesday in Bellingham, Massachusetts. The fire that grew to two alarms started at midnight at 7 Stone St. First responders had issues accessing water to fight the flames when they arrived at the scene. "Our...
communityadvocate.com
Marlene S. Antalek, 76, of Shrewsbury
– Marlene S. (Anderson) Antalek, a longtime resident, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 14, 2022. Born to Arthur and Rosemary (Campbell) Anderson of Worcester on June 6, 1946. She is survived by her loving, devoted husband and soulmate, Paul R. Antalek, her beloved daughter and best friend Dawn Firmin...
