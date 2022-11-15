Read full article on original website
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
peoplenewspapers.com
Faith Friday: HP Presbyterian Church Hosting Christmas Concerts
Highland Park Presbyterian Church’s music ministry will close out 2022 with two Christmas performances by the HP Pres chancel choir, chorale, and orchestra, as well as two solo harp concerts by Dallas native Alison Read. The first performance ushers in the Advent season at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2,...
Dallas Observer
Southside Steaks & Cakes Reopens, Serving Fair Winner Peanut Butter Paradise
After taking a break to be cool concessionaires at the State Fair of Texas, the owners of Southside Steaks & Cakes have reopened their sunny South Dallas restaurant on Al Lipscomb Way. "Our customers have been coming in telling us they missed us, and they are so excited that we...
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
purewow.com
Where to Volunteer in Dallas This Thanksgiving
Giving love and light is one of the most rewarding ways to spend your holiday. Are you grateful for your many blessings this year? Looking for a way to give back to the community that has given you so much? Here’s where to volunteer in Dallas this holiday season, before or after you delight in that epic turkey day spread.
peoplenewspapers.com
Thankful for These New Restaurants
Dallas is hashtag blessed with a blooming restaurant scene with these four new concepts bringing more flavor and fun to us all. Duro Hospitality’s latest concept opened quietly, but it won’t be quiet for long. El Carlos Elegante is the brother of Sister and The Charles, restaurants lauded and loved for exceptional quality and inspiring design. The Mexican-ish menu developed by Duro’s culinary director, J Chastain, looks divine and, according to restaurant industry insider Christina LaBarba, it’s outstanding.
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden
Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is not your typical Holiday Light Display! I’ve spent the past two weeks visiting so many festive and jolly Christmas light shows, and eagerly expected the same from Lightscapes, but I was blown away by what was in store for me! You still experience beautiful lights, Christmas music and a festive-like atmosphere, but the lights are calming, peaceful and much more pronounced against the incredible backdrop of the the gardens, especially the Japanese Gardens. I was almost giddy when I realized the light show continued through the Japanese Gardens, and while I’ve been to plenty of events in the Fort Worth Gardens at night, I’ve never experienced the Japanese Gardens after dark! It was truly breathtaking.
dallasexpress.com
New Mini Amusement Park Entertains Northeast Dallas
A new micro-amusement park is opening in the Dallas Shops at Park Lane, just north of Northwest Highway and east of Central Expressway. Two Bit Circus is opening this Friday, November 18, and will feature virtual reality and arcade games. The circus is located on the second level of the shopping center.
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
Dallas drive-thru donation event to bring coats, pants, blankets for homeless people
DALLAS — You probably don't need me to tell you this.... but it is COLD outside. While a lot of us are able to stay warm, we pass by people every day who aren't as fortunate. The OurCalling homeless ministry in Dallas is calling on residents to swing on...
Dallas Observer
The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Nov. 16–22
UPDATE: Nov. 17: An earlier version of this story include information about an appearance by Nigella Lawson at the Eisemann Center scheduled for Thursday evening. Because of a flight cancellation, the event has been canceled. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Chi Omega Christmas Market at Fair Park. This seasonal shopping event is...
klif.com
Cold Temperatures Put Shelters at Capacity
(WBAP/KLIF) — With North Texas warming shelters at capacity, one group is stepping up. Cold temperatures are creating a shortage of beds at area shelters as temperatures are expected to remain in the low thirties through the weekend. According to Salvation Army Major Paul McFarland, the homeless can take advantage of a warm meal, comfortable room, and a bed.
Arthello Beck Jr. Dedication Sculpture in Oak Cliff Nods to His Paintings of Black Family Life
After more than three years in the works, a public art sculpture honoring the late artist Arthello Beck Jr. will be officially unveiled at Twin Falls Park. Beck was best known for his paintings depicting Black life and humanizing Black people during a time when inequality was high in the South. His work was previously on display at the African American Museum in the spring.
This Fort Worth speakeasy is hidden behind an inconspicuous bodega
So, speakeasies are not really a secret anymore. In fact, this new bar concept is all the rage these days.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
peoplenewspapers.com
Stunning Ranch Just North of Dallas, Tx
Texas Hill Country style with classic architectural lines, steel windows and doors, limestone, and standing seam metal roof. Nestled on a breathtaking property in the Heart of Horse Country. 2232 Saint John Rd, Pilot Point Tx 76258. Designed by Corner Stone Architects. Landscaping by Paper Kites Stuido Architects. Coveted Location...
Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods to offer drinks, snacks on edge of Plano, Richardson
Spec's will open a new Plano location on the corner of East Renner Road and President George Bush Turnpike near Richardson. (Photo courtesy Spec's) Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods is adding a location on the border of Richardson and Plano at 3371 E. Renner Road, Plano. No grand opening date has been announced for the liquor store, which has three other locations in Plano and none in Richardson. Spec’s sells a variety of wines, spirits, beer and seltzers in addition to salsa, crackers, cheeses and other snacks. 214-440-5776. https://specsonline.com/location/renner-road.
Southlake Style
Don't Miss This Newly Listed Grapevine Property!
A rare find... 9 acres and a one-owner, custom-built, one-story home in Grapevine. As you drive up the winding, stamped & stained driveway you will feel like you are in the country, though you are minutes from restaurants, stores & freeway access. The kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space (granite), Viking stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator, gas range oven & warming drawer, island, & pantry. A focal point of the kitchen is the gas stove surrounded with Austin stone & tile. Private master suite with a sitting area & stone fireplace & windows that look out to the pool & the landscaped backyard. Construction includes 2x6 walls. There is a well for watering the grass. The roof was replaced in 2019. 2 HVAC units were replaced in 2017. The property is divided into 2 plats. The home is on 5.2 acres, the other plat is 3.71 acres & part of that land is in the 100-year floodplain, see docs in the Transaction Desk. The seller would like to sell both plats together.
