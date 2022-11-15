ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Utah's defense has a tall task to stop high-powered Oregon offense

SALT LAKE CITY — Zemaiah Vaughn was about six minutes away from escaping injury. As Oregon attempted to score its only touchdown of the 2021 Pac-12 championship game, Vaughn suffered a season-ending injury. The injury itself was secondary — in terms of attention given — to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty called against Oregon receiver Devon Williams after Utah's Vonte Davis tackled him on the play.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Tot scores 11 in 4th quarter, No. 16 Oklahoma women beat BYU

PROVO, Utah — Madi Williams had 21 points, Nevaeh Tot scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Oklahoma beat BYU 77-66 on Tuesday. Oklahoma (3-0) pulled away on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter, fueled by Tot, for its sixth straight victory in the series.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Utah bids to make claim as Pac-12's dominant football program

SALT LAKE CITY — One year later, not much has changed for the Utah football program. The Oregon Ducks were an obstacle then and again are in the way now. Last year, as the red-clad locals can gleefully recall, Utah demolished Oregon in the penultimate game of the regular season and then followed with the customary beating of Colorado on the way to earning a spot in the Pac-12 championship game, where it again whipped the Ducks to land the Rose Bowl berth. A similar scenario presents itself again this Saturday for the Utes and the Ducks, with the winner likely advancing to the title game in Las Vegas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

The Outdoor Retailer show is headed back to Salt Lake. Here's what to expect and why it matters

SALT LAKE CITY — In spite of years of tumult, testy dialogue and an ongoing boycott movement, the mammoth Outdoor Retailer conventions are headed back to Salt Lake City after a five-year hiatus. As Utah's capital city gets ready to step back into its familiar role as host for the events, it brings all the advantages it had for over two decades as the home of the events and, this time around, a whole lot more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy