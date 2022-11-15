Read full article on original website
A look at the uniforms Utah and Oregon will wear in key Pac-12 showdown
No. 10 Utah and No. 12 Oregon meet on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in a pivotal matchup with Pac-12 title game implications.
ksl.com
Utah's defense has a tall task to stop high-powered Oregon offense
SALT LAKE CITY — Zemaiah Vaughn was about six minutes away from escaping injury. As Oregon attempted to score its only touchdown of the 2021 Pac-12 championship game, Vaughn suffered a season-ending injury. The injury itself was secondary — in terms of attention given — to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty called against Oregon receiver Devon Williams after Utah's Vonte Davis tackled him on the play.
ksl.com
'Let's make a statement': No. 25 Utah rolls to 124-78 win over No. 16 Oklahoma
SALT LAKE CITY — Lynne Roberts had a message for her team: "Let's make a statement." It's safe to say her team got the message. Unlike last season when Utah controlled an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter and lost by 7 points, No. 25 Utah lead wire-to-wire in a purely dominant fashion against No. 16 Oklahoma on Wednesday night.
Did Utah rise in the latest College Football Playoff rankings?
The University of Utah’s football team is now ranked No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
ksl.com
Tot scores 11 in 4th quarter, No. 16 Oklahoma women beat BYU
PROVO, Utah — Madi Williams had 21 points, Nevaeh Tot scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Oklahoma beat BYU 77-66 on Tuesday. Oklahoma (3-0) pulled away on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter, fueled by Tot, for its sixth straight victory in the series.
Bowl projections: Utah, BYU and Utah State’s postseason outlook heading into a key week
National experts weigh in on the bowl outlook for the Utes, Cougars and Aggies heading into a critical Week 12.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Takes Down BYU
Nevaeh Tot scored a career-high 18 points and delivered a full stat sheet as the Sooners remained unbeaten on their trip to Utah.
kslsports.com
Whittingham Condolences To Utes Fan Who Passed Away Saturday, UVA Football
SALT LAKE CITY- Life is fragile and no one understands that better than Kyle Whittingham and Utah football. Before diving into the nuts and bolts of his weekly press conference, Whittingham took time to address a couple of tragedies- one close to home and the other across the country with thoughtful love.
ksl.com
Patrick Kinahan: Utah bids to make claim as Pac-12's dominant football program
SALT LAKE CITY — One year later, not much has changed for the Utah football program. The Oregon Ducks were an obstacle then and again are in the way now. Last year, as the red-clad locals can gleefully recall, Utah demolished Oregon in the penultimate game of the regular season and then followed with the customary beating of Colorado on the way to earning a spot in the Pac-12 championship game, where it again whipped the Ducks to land the Rose Bowl berth. A similar scenario presents itself again this Saturday for the Utes and the Ducks, with the winner likely advancing to the title game in Las Vegas.
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon
Kyle Whittingham said they'll be watching a lot of film to prepare for the Oregon Ducks.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City, UT metro area using data from Zillow
How great a start is it for Utah's snowpack?
A good sign the ski season started early is when the annual pre-season press conference to the coming season happens when resorts are open.
ksl.com
The Outdoor Retailer show is headed back to Salt Lake. Here's what to expect and why it matters
SALT LAKE CITY — In spite of years of tumult, testy dialogue and an ongoing boycott movement, the mammoth Outdoor Retailer conventions are headed back to Salt Lake City after a five-year hiatus. As Utah's capital city gets ready to step back into its familiar role as host for the events, it brings all the advantages it had for over two decades as the home of the events and, this time around, a whole lot more.
ksl.com
Popular outdoors tradition returns to northern Utah after cancellations last 2 winters
HYRUM — Horse-drawn sleigh rides are a Hardware Wildlife Management Area tradition dating back to the 1950s, offering visitors a unique way to view elk herds in northern Utah during the winter. However, two completely different issues brought the rides to a grinding halt the past two years. Public...
Highest-rated bars in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
KUTV
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
