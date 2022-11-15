Read full article on original website
France 24
Seven West African states look to strengthen anti-jihadist cooperation
West African coastal states on Thursday held talks on boosting cooperation against jihadist violence spilling over from the Sahel after more countries announced they would pull their peacekeepers out of Mali. Gulf of Guinea neighbours Benin, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Togo are confronting increased risks from Islamic State group-allied and...
Construction completed on Nigeria’s $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port
CNN — Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center, has a storage problem. At the West African trade hub’s shipping terminals, projected demand for container space far outstrips capacity. To narrow the gap, the state has embarked on one of the region’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, Lekki Deep Sea Port.
BBC
Rishi Sunak's G20 meeting with Chinese president cancelled
A planned meeting between Rishi Sunak and Chinese President Xi Jinping has been cancelled after a missile blast in Poland. The encounter, at the G20 summit in Indonesia, was due to be the first in-person meeting between a British PM and Chinese leader since 2018. Early reports had suggested Russia...
BBC
Reports of Chinese police stations in US worry FBI
The FBI is "concerned" by reports that secret "police stations" linked to China have been set up across the US. A September report issued by the NGO Safeguard Defenders revealed the presence of these stations around the world, including in New York. The FBI's director, Christopher Wray, told senior politicians...
As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing
As the world's population passed 8 billion people on Nov. 15, Sky News' Yousra Elbagir reports from Lagos, Nigeria, Africa's most populated city.Nov. 15, 2022.
Thousands of Brazilians demand army support to block Lula taking power
Thousands of Brazilians gathered outside Army barracks in Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia and other cities on Tuesday demanding the military intervene to prevent leftist president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva taking power next year. In the capital Brasilia, thousands more gathered at the army's headquarters with some holding up banners such as "S.O.S Armed Forces" and "Audit at the polls."
BBC
Delhi murder: India minister denigrates women for live-in relations
A federal minister in India has stirred a controversy after he blamed live-in relationships for a murder case that has made headlines in the country. Shraddha Walkar was killed in May, allegedly by her live-in partner, who has been arrested and charged with murder. Minister Kaushal Kishore said that such...
The Jewish Press
J Street Joins Israel Haters on FBI Probe, ‘Deeply Disappointed’ by Gantz’s Rejection
Perhaps the folks at J Street have a different understanding of the term “pro-Israel,” believing it means “attack Israel blindly at every opportunity to align with the worst left-wing enemies of the Jewish State.” That would explain the group’s announcement on Tuesday that “as a pro-Israel, pro-peace organization that strongly supports the US-Israel relationship, we find it deeply disappointing that leaders of the outgoing Israeli government have already stated that they will refuse to cooperate with the US investigation.”
US News and World Report
India's Modi Meets Biden at G20 Summit, Shakes Hands With China's Xi
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed global and regional developments in a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia, India's foreign ministry said. Modi and Biden "expressed satisfaction" about close cooperation between India and the United States...
US News and World Report
Palestinian Kills Three in West Bank as Israeli Politics Veers Rightward
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian killed three Israelis near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank and was hailed by Islamist militants as a hero on Tuesday, hours before Israel swore in lawmakers set to return Benjamin Netanyahu to power atop a hard-right coalition. The attack at Ariel settlement's...
BBC
Autistic Palestinian teen's killing casts spotlight on Israel tactics
Fulla Masalmeh was buried on her 16th birthday in a grave sealed with cement and marked by a single bunch of flowers. Her family had planned a party that day, but instead said goodbye to their "wonderful and beautiful" daughter who had lived with the challenges of autism and an upbringing in poverty.
msn.com
Dreams of wealth turn to dust for Qatar migrant workers
Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Qatar in recent years to work on giant construction schemes as it boosted its infrastructure ahead of the World Cup. Drawn by the prospect of making more money than they could ever hope to at home, migrants make up nearly 90 percent of Qatar's population of 2.8 million.
BBC
Disgraced surgeon's patients demand public inquiry
Patients of disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel have met at the Scottish Parliament to demand a public inquiry. They said their lives had been ruined and they were left in chronic pain after operations conducted by Prof Eljamel. It came as police said they were working with the National Crime Agency...
