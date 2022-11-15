ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Operatives who allegedly lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard met with Texas authorities before the flights, texts show

SAN ANTONIO — Operatives working for Florida's government toured the border with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) personnel in August, newly released texts show. The operatives, including the mysterious Perla Huerta, likely used information they learned from Texas officials to recruit refugees...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The jury has been selected and the venue has been set, ahead of the trial for Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer in Laredo. The trial will be taking place in Bexar County. This comes after a...
LAREDO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
