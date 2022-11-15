Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and CareerHerbie J PilatoSan Antonio, TX
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
Related
'Grillsgiving' gives San Antonians a chance to help people pay their electric bills through food
SAN ANTONIO — This Saturday, CPS Energy hosted Grillsgiving, the event was a chance to fill up on award-winning Texas bar-b-que and a chance to help keep the lights on for many families across San Antonio. As winter approaches and the nights get longer, it's all the more important...
Billboards around San Antonio raise awareness of rising anti-Semitism
SAN ANTONIO — Standing high above three of San Antonio's busiest intersections are new billboards that might make you do a double-take. That's the hope of the non-profit who put them up. It's all part of a campaign by JewBelong to fight rising anti-Semitism. "Anti-Semitism really has become normalized...
San Antonio tackling illegal dumping by funding more cleanup crews
SAN ANTONIO — While illegal dumping remains an ongoing problem across San Antonio, the city is allocating funds toward creating an additional crew for helping cleanup communities. “Illegal dumping is not only a nuisance, it’s a danger to the public,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “A city the...
'Live like Angel' | Brother strives to do good in memory of local athlete killed in 2021 wreck
SAN ANTONIO — It's been a year since the tragic passing of Angel Gonzalez. The 21-year-old was killed after an 18-wheeler cut him off on Bexar County's far south side on November 17, 2021. Gonzalez's car went underneath the big rig along Highway 16 and got stuck. Through grief,...
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
Senior citizens at Texas State prove there's no age limit on learning
SAN MARCOS, Texas — At Texas State University in San Marcos, you may be surprised by the maturity of some students. Ian Whitehead brings added wisdom to his anthropology class. At 78 years old, he’s closer in age to his professor than his classmates. Professor Angela VandenBroek considers...
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio location
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio next month.
Operatives who allegedly lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard met with Texas authorities before the flights, texts show
SAN ANTONIO — Operatives working for Florida's government toured the border with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) personnel in August, newly released texts show. The operatives, including the mysterious Perla Huerta, likely used information they learned from Texas officials to recruit refugees...
Ahead of no-confidence vote for Councilman Clayton Perry, constituents show in support
SAN ANTONIO — Shortly before San Antonio City Council on Monday afternoon reprimanded a colleague for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month, 18 community members addressed the body with their thoughts on the controversy. All but one of them showed support for Clayton Perry, the...
Four apartments damaged in overnight fire on northeast-side of town
SAN ANTONIO — An overnight fire at a northeast-side apartment complex damaged four units, firefighters say. The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. on the 11200 block of Perrin Beitel Rd at the OakRidge Apartments. Firefighters saw smoke coming from a third floor unit when they arrived, and quickly...
'Critical life-saving tools': District 3 residents benefiting from free smoke alarms installed by San Antonio fire fighters
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio fire fighters have installed free smoke detectors in hundreds of homes in District 3 since June in an effort to ensure senior citizens are prepared for the worst. “This Saturday, we continue our mission out in the Villa Coronado area. Between entertaining family and...
kgns.tv
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The jury has been selected and the venue has been set, ahead of the trial for Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer in Laredo. The trial will be taking place in Bexar County. This comes after a...
Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined "unsafe" by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a University Health press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around...
City Council votes to reprimand Councilman Perry for his involvement in hit-and-run accident
SAN ANTONIO — In a stunning show of support for their colleague, San Antonio city councilmembers rejected a formal call for District 10 representative Clayton Perry's resignation. Instead, members censured Perry and executed a 'vote of no confidence' against him. They struck out language in the resolution calling for...
Historic hospital building cleared, condemned after massive earthquake
The building is over 100 years.
Local man says someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his property
SAN ANTONIO — A Blanco Road businessman claims someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his commercial building is grateful the people in the camp have finally been dispersed, after months of complaining. Gary Arnold claims someone from a nearby encampment broke a window to gain access and...
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
Fire crews battle two fires overnight across San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Firefighters battled two fires overnight across the city, officials said. The first fire was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of Utopia Lane at the Spanish Crest Apartments. Fire officials said when they arrived, the first floor was fully engulfed in flames.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0