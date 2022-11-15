Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Lisa Denise Pack
Lisa Denise Pack, age 52, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on December 3, 1969, to the late Claude and Patricia (Doyle) Prince. She cherished the times of going on adventures with her grandchildren. She will...
Knox Pages
OSU alumni band creates enthusiasm in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON -- Alumni of the Ohio State University Marching Band – joined by some musician friends – performed at several sites in Mount Vernon Friday to generate enthusiasm in advance of next weekend's Ohio State-Michigan football game. Similar alumni groups made public appearances throughout the state.
Knox Pages
Readers hone in on mystery Mount Vernon theater production
MOUNT VERNON -- It’s great when I can throw things out there for History Knox readers to get involved. Last week I posted a photo of a theatrical production that took place in or near Mount Vernon, probably in the 1920s. I had no further information about the picture, other than the name of the photographer, who was indeed active in Mount Vernon in the 1920s.
Knox Pages
15 found guilty, 2 sentenced in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found 15 people guilty and sentenced two defendants after arraignments hearings this week in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases presented by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon Municipal Court participates in drug overdose prevention study
MOUNT VERNON — Drug overdose rates in Ohio have increased dramatically in recent years, impacting individuals and families throughout the state. Much of this increase can be attributed to the pervasiveness of fentanyl in the illicit drug supply. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 81% of Ohio overdose...
Knox Pages
Facade improvement grants benefit Knox County businesses
KNOX COUNTY — The Area Development Foundation (ADF), Knox County commissioners, and the City of Mount Vernon recently partnered to create a matching grant program to encourage investment in the county’s commercial building facades. The Facade Improvement Grant (FIG) program provided funds for improvements through a 50% matching grant of up to $20,000.
