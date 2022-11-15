ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Lisa Denise Pack, age 52, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on December 3, 1969, to the late Claude and Patricia (Doyle) Prince. She cherished the times of going on adventures with her grandchildren. She will...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
OSU alumni band creates enthusiasm in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON -- Alumni of the Ohio State University Marching Band – joined by some musician friends – performed at several sites in Mount Vernon Friday to generate enthusiasm in advance of next weekend's Ohio State-Michigan football game. Similar alumni groups made public appearances throughout the state.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Readers hone in on mystery Mount Vernon theater production

MOUNT VERNON -- It’s great when I can throw things out there for History Knox readers to get involved. Last week I posted a photo of a theatrical production that took place in or near Mount Vernon, probably in the 1920s. I had no further information about the picture, other than the name of the photographer, who was indeed active in Mount Vernon in the 1920s.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Facade improvement grants benefit Knox County businesses

KNOX COUNTY — The Area Development Foundation (ADF), Knox County commissioners, and the City of Mount Vernon recently partnered to create a matching grant program to encourage investment in the county’s commercial building facades. The Facade Improvement Grant (FIG) program provided funds for improvements through a 50% matching grant of up to $20,000.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

