ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sharice Nesmith is grieving the death of her 4-year-old daughter Janice Serrano. The little girl was shot along with her grandmother and two aunts on Nov. 4. “They ask for their sister all the time, and they say, ‘Where’s Nini?’ and I try to change the subject because I don’t know how to tell them,” the 26-year-old mother of three said in tears about how she hasn’t told her two surviving children their sister passed away.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Body found at home in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead and a quiet Orlando neighborhood is left asking questions about what happened. The Orlando Police Department said a call came into 911 Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. about a suspicious person. Officers responding to that call found a man dead in a workshop with a private entrance off the front of the home.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Person shot while waiting in Orlando McDonald's drive-thru

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was shot Monday night in Orlando. Orlando police say the victim was waiting in the McDonald's drive-thru at 3005 West Colonial Drive around 11 p.m. when they were shot. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Police identify man found dead inside workshop of Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found dead inside an Orlando home Tuesday night. Police identified the man killed as 40-year-old Ruben Davila. The investigation is ongoing on Frigate Drive, off Michigan Street, near State Road 436. Officials say Davila's body was found by his roommate in a workshop...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

18-year-old fatally shot in Sanford was pregnant, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Sanford was pregnant, according to police. According to the Sanford Police Department, an officer patrolling the area of Coastline Park around 11:20 p.m. on Friday approached a vehicle which appeared to be running and was backed into a parking spot. The officer located a woman in the driver’s seat — identified as 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo — dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
SANFORD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Downtown Orlando bike officer dragged by driver fleeing traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — A downtown Orlando bike officer was injured Wednesday after police said they were dragged by a driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop. Orlando police said the bike officer made the traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Officers said the driver was outside of his vehicle, but refused to cooperate and a struggle ensued.
ORLANDO, FL
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy