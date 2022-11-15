Read full article on original website
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WDW News Today
Florida Man Chugs 2 Beers In Under 30 Seconds at EPCOT, Removes Shirt, and Almost Falls From Skyliner Platform During Skirmish with Police
An intoxicated Florida man chugged two beers in less than 30 seconds at the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival. It would not take long for the rest of his visit to Disney World to unravel. Chase Holderby sounded friendly at first as he offered handshakes and high-fives to everyone...
click orlando
‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sharice Nesmith is grieving the death of her 4-year-old daughter Janice Serrano. The little girl was shot along with her grandmother and two aunts on Nov. 4. “They ask for their sister all the time, and they say, ‘Where’s Nini?’ and I try to change the subject because I don’t know how to tell them,” the 26-year-old mother of three said in tears about how she hasn’t told her two surviving children their sister passed away.
fox35orlando.com
'So senseless': Family waiting for answers after pregnant Florida mom shot, killed in her car
SANFORD - Kaylin Fiengo's family remembered her as fun, loving, and happy – and they're now looking to find the person that killed her. Fiengo, 18, was found dead inside her car on Friday night at Coastline Park in Sanford, Florida. She was roughly 13 weeks pregnant with her second child, a baby girl. She already has a one-year-old son.
fox35orlando.com
Body found at home in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead and a quiet Orlando neighborhood is left asking questions about what happened. The Orlando Police Department said a call came into 911 Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. about a suspicious person. Officers responding to that call found a man dead in a workshop with a private entrance off the front of the home.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of killing girlfriend 'bragged' about her death, gets arrested, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man already serving time in a Tampa prison for attempted murder will now face a murder charge in the 2018 shooting death of his then-girlfriend in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Bobby Lee Story, 57, was arrested on Tuesday and...
The Town of Christmas, Florida! Weird Streets & A Time Capsule!
DId you know this small town existed in Florida?
click orlando
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
fox35orlando.com
Florida photographer captures amazing shot of heron flying off with baby alligator in mouth
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida wildlife photographer captured an incredible picture of a great blue heron flying off with a baby alligator in its mouth while at the Orlando Wetlands Park on Sunday. "While waiting between tours we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto...
Child dies after being found unresponsive at hotel near Universal Orlando
A child has died after being found unresponsive alongside their mother at an Orlando hotel.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Victims’ families asking for answers as Central Florida violence increases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a nearly three-week span, there have been four people killed and six others injured in shootings in Orange County. Primecia Nixon who lost her brother Anthony Nixon to violence on Oct. 27 said her life since has been like a nightmare. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
Person shot while waiting in Orlando McDonald's drive-thru
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was shot Monday night in Orlando. Orlando police say the victim was waiting in the McDonald's drive-thru at 3005 West Colonial Drive around 11 p.m. when they were shot. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
98online.com
Stepdad shoots PS4 during argument with stepson, Altamonte Springs police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (Clickorlando) – A 41-year-old Altamonte Springs man was arrested in October after he pistol-whipped and shot a PlayStation 4 video game console during an argument with his stepson, according to the police department. Police said the stepson told them his stepfather — Byron Haynes — was...
wogx.com
Port Orange man selling late wife's Christmas collection to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Elves, Santas, snowmen, and the Grinch. If it had to do with Christmas, it was probably in Bryan Salisbury's wife's "Christmas Room." "She loves it, anything to do with Christmas. She would wear stuff with Christmas, anything with Christmas," Bryan said. He and Debbie married 34...
WCJB
Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
Florida teacher arrested after touching students inappropriately, deputies say
A Sumter County teacher was arrested after deputies said he touched students inappropriately.
WESH
Police identify man found dead inside workshop of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found dead inside an Orlando home Tuesday night. Police identified the man killed as 40-year-old Ruben Davila. The investigation is ongoing on Frigate Drive, off Michigan Street, near State Road 436. Officials say Davila's body was found by his roommate in a workshop...
click orlando
18-year-old fatally shot in Sanford was pregnant, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Sanford was pregnant, according to police. According to the Sanford Police Department, an officer patrolling the area of Coastline Park around 11:20 p.m. on Friday approached a vehicle which appeared to be running and was backed into a parking spot. The officer located a woman in the driver’s seat — identified as 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo — dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
WESH
12-year-old central Florida student arrested for threatening mass shooting
PALM COAST, Fla. — A 12-year-old Indian Trails Middle School student has been arrested after deputies say the student threatened to conduct a mass shooting. According to the Flagler County Sheriff, the sixth grader sent Snapchat messages about planning to conduct a mass shooting on Nov. 15. "Upon questioning,...
Police: Downtown Orlando bike officer dragged by driver fleeing traffic stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — A downtown Orlando bike officer was injured Wednesday after police said they were dragged by a driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop. Orlando police said the bike officer made the traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Officers said the driver was outside of his vehicle, but refused to cooperate and a struggle ensued.
