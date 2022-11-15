Read full article on original website
Related
Princeton Picks Up Grant
PRINCETON (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced 34 communities will benefit from over $20 million in Small Cities Development Grants. Among the recipients, Princeton will receive $600,000 to help with a planned road construction project. City officials say the money will be used to help reconstruct a...
Sartell Choice Award Winners Announced
SARTELL (WJON News) - Several Sartell businesses and residents were recognized last week. The Sartell Chamber & Hospitality and Visitors Service hosted their annual Sartell Choice Awards Thursday. Nominees were recognized for their volunteerism and involvement within the Sartell community. The winners were :. The Waters Church - Large Business...
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
Foley Library Getting A Facelift
FOLEY (WJON News) - The Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library is getting a facelift. New carpeting is being installed this week. Due to the renovations, the Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library will be closed through Friday, November 18th, and tomorrow’s Foley City Council meeting has been moved to the Foley Fire Hall.
Donkey Basketball Taking Over Holdingford High School on Friday
This is going to be a basketball game like you have never seen before. Holdingford High School is hosting a game of Donkey Basketball Friday, November 18th. This eccentric twist on a favorite sport will take place in the high school gym:. This is a 1-1/2 hour event of side-splitting...
Ceremony Planned to Honor 10th Anniversary of Officer Tom Decker
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - This year marks the 10th anniversary of former Cold Spring Police Officer Tom Decker's death. To honor his memory, a special Commemoration Ceremony is scheduled for later this month. Organizer Chuck Waleztko says the event is about showing support and keeping officer Decker's memory alive.
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
Morrison County Sheriff Completes Offender Check
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration verification check. With cooperation from the Pierz, Royalton, and Motley police departments, Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputies verified the address of 59 predatory offenders living in the county. 24 individuals were Level...
CSB and SJU Runners Heading to Nationals
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - A pair of runners from the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University are heading back to the Division III national cross country meet. CSB junior Fiona Smith and SJU junior Lloyd Young are headed back to the national meet for the second year in a row.
Several Bullet Holes Found in Cabin in Northern Minnesota
STAPLES (WJON News) -- A cabin owner in northern Minnesota arrived to find it full of bullet holes. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office got a call that a cabin had been shot several times. The cabin is just north of Staples. A deputy found the cabin had been shot about...
Waite Park Aims to Build off the Success of The Ledge in 2023
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Early returns have shown Waite Park's newest outdoor concert venue has been a great success. The Ledge Amphitheater has been open for a year-and-a-half and completed their first full season this year. Facilities Manager Meredith Lyon says both concert goers, and the performers have shared...
Emerald Ash Borer Found in Isanti County
ISANTI COUNTY (WJON News) - Emerald Ash Borer has been found in Isanti County for the first time. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says a tree care company reported a group of trees in Standford Township, East of Zimmerman, could be infected. Officials were able to locate larvae and collect samples, and then located a second pocket of infested trees about a mile from the original location.
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Wants To Know Who Let The Cows Out?
Yesterday afternoon the Stearns County Sheriff's Office posted about some loose cattle. The heifers were moved off the road, for the animal's safety, and for the safety of anyone out driving in the area. But the question still seems to remain, who's cattle are they?. 19 Holstein Heifers and 1...
Douglas County Business Destroyed in Fire
NELSON (WJON News) -- A restaurant in the small town of Nelson in Douglas county has been destroyed in a fire. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Monday at about 10:45 a.m. dispatch received multiple 911 calls for a fire at the Corral in Nelson. Osakis Fire Department responded along...
Meeker County Sheriff Searching for Missing Bell
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) - The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a historic church bell. Officials at the Swan Lake Cemetery in Dassel noticed the bell was missing on October 15th. The bell was housed in a small chapel in the cemetery, on the site...
This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday
THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
Take a Horse Drawn Sleigh Ride Through a Christmas Tree Farm in Grey Eagle
You can live out your Hallmark movie fantasies at this Christmas tree farm in Grey Eagle. Cornerstone Pines is once again offering Horse Drawn Sleigh / Wagon Rides during this upcoming holiday season. Take a horse-drawn sleigh/wagon ride through groomed trails of majestic oaks, ponds, deer trails and other wildlife.
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0