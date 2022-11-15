ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton Picks Up Grant

PRINCETON (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced 34 communities will benefit from over $20 million in Small Cities Development Grants. Among the recipients, Princeton will receive $600,000 to help with a planned road construction project. City officials say the money will be used to help reconstruct a...
PRINCETON, MN
Sartell Choice Award Winners Announced

SARTELL (WJON News) - Several Sartell businesses and residents were recognized last week. The Sartell Chamber & Hospitality and Visitors Service hosted their annual Sartell Choice Awards Thursday. Nominees were recognized for their volunteerism and involvement within the Sartell community. The winners were :. The Waters Church - Large Business...
SARTELL, MN
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
HOLDINGFORD, MN
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Foley Library Getting A Facelift

FOLEY (WJON News) - The Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library is getting a facelift. New carpeting is being installed this week. Due to the renovations, the Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library will be closed through Friday, November 18th, and tomorrow’s Foley City Council meeting has been moved to the Foley Fire Hall.
FOLEY, MN
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
WAITE PARK, MN
Morrison County Sheriff Completes Offender Check

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration verification check. With cooperation from the Pierz, Royalton, and Motley police departments, Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputies verified the address of 59 predatory offenders living in the county. 24 individuals were Level...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CSB and SJU Runners Heading to Nationals

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - A pair of runners from the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University are heading back to the Division III national cross country meet. CSB junior Fiona Smith and SJU junior Lloyd Young are headed back to the national meet for the second year in a row.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
Emerald Ash Borer Found in Isanti County

ISANTI COUNTY (WJON News) - Emerald Ash Borer has been found in Isanti County for the first time. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says a tree care company reported a group of trees in Standford Township, East of Zimmerman, could be infected. Officials were able to locate larvae and collect samples, and then located a second pocket of infested trees about a mile from the original location.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
Douglas County Business Destroyed in Fire

NELSON (WJON News) -- A restaurant in the small town of Nelson in Douglas county has been destroyed in a fire. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Monday at about 10:45 a.m. dispatch received multiple 911 calls for a fire at the Corral in Nelson. Osakis Fire Department responded along...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday

THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
COLD SPRING, MN
