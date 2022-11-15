Ahead of Black Friday, The Xbox Series S "Holiday" Console is now available at major retailers for $250. With the gift-giving season around the corner, the Xbox Series S will likely be a popular pick this year, especially at this limited-time $250 price. We wouldn't be surprised to see the console sell out in the coming weeks, so if you want to put the Xbox Series S under the tree, it's a good idea to buy it as soon as possible.

