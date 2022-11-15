Read full article on original website
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Will Look Its Best On PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X
Square Enix has revealed details on what kind of graphical performance players can expect when Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion launches on console and PC. Originally released on the PSP in 2008, the remake of Crisis Core has seen a substantial upgrade in the visual department, with improved HD graphics and refreshed character models being added to the game.
With Fallout 5 Coming, New Vegas Director Says He Still Loves The Series, Lists Potential Locations For A New Game
The director of Fallout: New Vegas has said he could see himself returning to the Fallout universe one day, though it's too soon to say if that will happen. Josh Sawyer directed 2010's New Vegas and told Kinda Funny Games that he still loves Fallout and offered up some possible locations for a future title.
Get Horizon Forbidden West On PS5 For $40 Today
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a deal this year, and if you're in the market for one of Sony's best PlayStation exclusives of 2022, Amazon and Best Buy have you covered. Both stores are selling Horizon Forbidden West for only $40 USD right now, which is the best markdown on the title we've seen since launch.
Overwatch 2 Patch Finally Nerfs Genji, Brings Back Mei, And Enables Aim Assist For Console Cross-Play
Overwatch 2's first major balance patch has arrived, and it has heroes like D.Va, Genji, and Zarya in its sights. Improvements to matchmaking and the enabling of aim assist for those playing on consoles while in a group with PC players have also arrived as part of the November 17 update.
The Game Awards IMAX Screenings Will Include An Exclusive Dead Space Remake Gameplay Preview
The Game Awards has just announced that it'll be partnering with IMAX to offer live screenings of the show in 40 cities across the US and Canada. As an incentive for those who may be on the fence about buying a cinema ticket to watch an awards show, the IMAX screenings will include an exclusive "extended gameplay preview" of the upcoming Dead Space remake.
Get The Last Of Us PS5 Remake For $50 Today
Black Friday doesn't officially begin for another week, but Amazon and Best Buy are rolling out good video game deals already. One of the nice offers available now includes the recently released The Last of Us Part I Remake for $50, which is down $20 from the game's $70 list price.
Free Call Of Duty: MW2/Warzone 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Available For Xfinity Members
Call of Duty fans who also subscribe to Comcast's Xfinity internet service can get a nice perk for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. Subscribers are able to claim a free Season 01 battle pass. Members can head to their rewards and deals page in their account, and a code...
Overwatch 2's Phone Registration Requirement Now Accepts Pre-Paid Phone Plans
Blizzard announced that pre-paid phones will now work for Overwatch 2's phone requirement, also known as SMS Protect. Blizzard created SMS Protect to fend off cheaters, specifically the bad actors who use multiple accounts tied to the same phone number. For players onboarding, the SMS Protect requirement meant that they needed to have a phone number tied to their account--but this number could not be from a pre-paid phone plan.
Review Roundup For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Reviews have gone live for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the latest entry in the mainline pocket monster series. Like other major entries in the franchise, Scarlet and Violet introduces dozens of new Pokemon, gives players a new expansive region to explore, and adds a number of new gameplay mechanics to the signature gotta catch 'em all formula.
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Launch Trailer
Embark on a new, open-world Pokémon adventure through the rich and expansive Paldea region! Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, available now on Nintendo Switch!
Dead Island 2 Has Been Delayed Again
Dead Island 2 has been in development a long time, with the sequel disappearing off the radar for a number of years, only to resurface recently with a 2023 release date. Now the game has been delayed again--though hopefully for the last time--with a new release date of April 28, 2023.
Returnal For PS5 Discounted To $30 Right Now
2021's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal from developer Housemarque is discounted nicely right now as part of an early Black Friday markdown. The well-received shooter is currently on sale on Amazon and Best Buy for just $30, which is a nice markdown from its $70 list price. Returnal was one of...
Death Stranding: Director's Cut Is On Sale For Just $20
With early Black Friday sales kicking off everywhere, one of the weirdest games in recent memory is getting its price slashed in time for the event. Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding: Director's Cut is now just $20 for the PS5 version at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping the price on this strange but hauntingly beautiful adventure to a record low.
Destiny 2's Crucible Will Undergo A Big Revamp In Season 19 And Beyond
Big changes are coming to Destiny 2's PvP modes in the future, as Bungie plans to overhaul the Crucible in a manner similar to how Trials of Osiris was revamped several seasons. In an update on its blog post, Bungie detailed how it plans to revisit various aspects of the game to see how well they fit with the rest of Destiny 2.
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition Now Available For $250
Ahead of Black Friday, The Xbox Series S "Holiday" Console is now available at major retailers for $250. With the gift-giving season around the corner, the Xbox Series S will likely be a popular pick this year, especially at this limited-time $250 price. We wouldn't be surprised to see the console sell out in the coming weeks, so if you want to put the Xbox Series S under the tree, it's a good idea to buy it as soon as possible.
Hori's New Mechanical Keypad Is Officially Licensed For PS5
If you've ever wanted to bring the flexibility of PC gaming to your console, then you might want to take a look at this controller from Hori. Officially licensed for the PS5 and PS4, the Hori Tactical Assault Commander is a mechanical keyboard that condenses the most useful inputs into a PC-style keypad. The keypad releases on December 6 and is available to preorder now at Amazon for $130.
Best Settings For CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 - Controller Layouts, Sensitivity, And More
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, you'll want to make sure you're using the best settings. This guide covers the Controllers, Audio, and Graphics settings in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 menus. Optimal settings are always going to be subjective, but here we detail our best settings options for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and battle royale.
War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Is Still Celebrating And Collaborating After Two And A Half Years
Two-and-a-half years ago, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius came to mobile devices, bringing with it tactical RPG gameplay not seen in the Final Fantasy franchise since Final Fantasy Tactics. The result, even now two and a half years later, is a game that endures thanks to a strong player base and unique collaboration events.
Goat Simulator 3 Release Trailer
Goat Simulator 3 arrives today exclusively on PC via the Epic Games Store. Play with up to three friends or solo and discover the secrets waiting for you on San Angora. What are you waiting for? Get your hooves on all the goat-filled action now!
Sea Of Thieves Season 8 Adds On-Demand PvP Full Of New Rewards
Sea of Thieves Season 8 comes ashore next week on November 22, and with it comes the de facto replacement for the game's Arena mode, which was taken offline earlier this year. Since then, the game's fierce PvP contingent has been eager for something like it--a way to jump into action against other crews, rather than having to search for targets across the open world or rely on AI threats such as the Kraken or Skeleton Forts. With the new Hourglass of Fortune onboard every pirate ship in the game, PvP is much easier to initiate without taking players out of the game's marquee sandbox mode, Adventure.
