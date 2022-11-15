Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
1 arrested after SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department handled its second SWAT situation of Thursday. Officers attempted to serve active warrants at a home on White Cedar Court on Thursday in northeast Charlotte. Upon police arrival, the suspect barricaded inside the home. CMPD's SWAT...
North Carolina home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
Interstate 77 reopens after crash near Arrowood Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound near Arrowood Road in south Charlotte have reopened after a crash. Medic said they assessed 5 patients for potential injuries from the crash, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Drivers traveling north into Charlotte from South Carolina were advised to...
WCNC
'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
Charlotte couple featured in painting after getting engaged at the Goodyear House
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Emma Kenney left work to meet Mike Hanson for dinner at the Goodyear House in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood in October, she had a feeling something was up. He told her what he'd be wearing, which was out of character for him. She figured a proposal might be coming.
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
CMPD leaves SWAT situation after learning suspect not on scene
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's SWAT Team was called to assist with a situation in west Charlotte after a shooting happened on Thursday. Police gathered at a home off Moores Chapel Road near Heavy Equipment School Road. They were searching for a suspect from a shooting that happened in the same area in west Charlotte.
qcnews.com
FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo
The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson. FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into …. The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the...
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
qcnews.com
Cabo authorities confirm investigation of Charlotte woman's death still 'very much open'
Queen City News has uncovered new information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a Charlotte woman who died while on a trip to Mexico. QCNEWS.COM. Cabo authorities confirm investigation of Charlotte …. Queen City News has uncovered new information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a Charlotte woman...
Gaston County remains identified as missing man
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified human remains found earlier this month as a missing man from Lincolnton. On Wednesday, Gaston County police said that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Medical Examiner's Office had identified remains found on Nov. 9 as those of Quintin Lee Allen Roark, 27. Roark was reported...
Find a Fugitive: Armed man takes money, cigarettes from south Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said the incident happened at the Sam’s Mart on Providence Rd. at Strawberry Hill in south Charlotte. Surveillance video showed the suspect casually walk behind the counter and threaten the employee with a weapon. Detectives said […]
Charlotte woman dies in Mexico while traveling with friends
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide call for justice has been shared through social media posts as more people learn about 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson of Charlotte, North Carolina, who died during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in October. Many posts are using the hashtag #JusticeforShanquella in hopes her story will reach national headlines.
No serious injuries after school bus accident in Catawba County, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The driver of a school bus has been cited following an accident in Catawba County Thursday afternoon,according to school officials. Catawba County Schools said the accident happened near the intersection of Starnes Road and Highway 127 around noon. According to initial reports, the driver of the bus attempted to turn left and collided with an oncoming vehicle traveling south on Highway 127.
Plaza Midwood residents looking for help after most trees in their neighborhood removed by Storm Water Services
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in Plaza Midwood are ringing the alarm after most of the trees in their neighborhood were removed by Storm Water Services. They hope city or county leaders will step in to help. A creek running through the Central Avenue neighborhood was widened by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm...
wccbcharlotte.com
Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
York County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responds to apartment complex, suspect taken into custody
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) confirmed Thursday night that the SWAT team and negotiators had responded to the Village at Lake Wylie apartment complex. Officials were on Greenwich Boulevard in Lake Wylie and urged residents of the apartment complex to stay off the balcony...
Mooresville charity fighting food insecurity, helping to educate community
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Inside a Mooresville warehouse, what started as a simple soup kitchen in 1987 is now something much bigger. It's now a food bank, a food delivery service and a job training center. Feed NC serves about 150 people daily. On average, 50 new families apply a...
Police standoff ends in west Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and SWAT members responded to a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon and six hours later discovered no one was inside the home. It started with a shooting in the area. One person suffered life-threatening injuries after the shooting at about 3 p.m. Thursday in a residential...
WBTV
Trial pushed for man charged in pregnant Albermarle woman’s disappearance
ALBEMARLE, NC (WBTV) - The trial of the man charged in the disappearance of a 25-year-old Albemarle woman feared dead won’t happen in the “foreseeable future,” authorities said. Joseph Lee Rhodes has been charged with the first-degree murder of Sasha Lee Naylor and the woman’s unborn child....
WCNC
