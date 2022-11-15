ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

WCNC

1 arrested after SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department handled its second SWAT situation of Thursday. Officers attempted to serve active warrants at a home on White Cedar Court on Thursday in northeast Charlotte. Upon police arrival, the suspect barricaded inside the home. CMPD's SWAT...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Interstate 77 reopens after crash near Arrowood Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound near Arrowood Road in south Charlotte have reopened after a crash. Medic said they assessed 5 patients for potential injuries from the crash, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Drivers traveling north into Charlotte from South Carolina were advised to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

CMPD leaves SWAT situation after learning suspect not on scene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's SWAT Team was called to assist with a situation in west Charlotte after a shooting happened on Thursday. Police gathered at a home off Moores Chapel Road near Heavy Equipment School Road. They were searching for a suspect from a shooting that happened in the same area in west Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Gaston County remains identified as missing man

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified human remains found earlier this month as a missing man from Lincolnton. On Wednesday, Gaston County police said that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Medical Examiner's Office had identified remains found on Nov. 9 as those of Quintin Lee Allen Roark, 27. Roark was reported...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman dies in Mexico while traveling with friends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide call for justice has been shared through social media posts as more people learn about 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson of Charlotte, North Carolina, who died during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in October. Many posts are using the hashtag #JusticeforShanquella in hopes her story will reach national headlines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

No serious injuries after school bus accident in Catawba County, officials say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The driver of a school bus has been cited following an accident in Catawba County Thursday afternoon,according to school officials. Catawba County Schools said the accident happened near the intersection of Starnes Road and Highway 127 around noon. According to initial reports, the driver of the bus attempted to turn left and collided with an oncoming vehicle traveling south on Highway 127.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police standoff ends in west Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and SWAT members responded to a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon and six hours later discovered no one was inside the home. It started with a shooting in the area. One person suffered life-threatening injuries after the shooting at about 3 p.m. Thursday in a residential...
CHARLOTTE, NC
