It’s been another fantastic year for LG OLED TVs. Thanks to its incredible performance and reasonable price, the LG C2 is our current pick for the best TV for most people. The LG G2 is the best-performing LG OLED I’ve ever seen, but will cost you more than the C2. And although it's not quite as impressive as its higher-end counterparts, the more-affordable LG B2 (available at Amazon for $1,296.99) is a solid choice for shoppers who yearn for an OLED-level performance but don’t want to pay through the nose for one.

20 HOURS AGO