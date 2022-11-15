Read full article on original website
The Hisense U7H TV is the best pick for gamers on a budget
The Hisense U7H TV is the best pick for gamers on a budget

It's been a banner year for Hisense, an internationally successful brand that continues to make waves stateside. The company's flagship, the Hisense U8H, is one of the best LED TVs we've seen this year, in part because it costs significantly less than top models from Samsung and Sony. The Hisense U6H packs a ton of value in an entry-level package. In between the two is the Hisense U7H (available at Amazon for $699.99) , which might end up being the best of the three for shoppers on a budget.
10 secret Santa gift ideas under $25 from Amazon Launchpad
10 secret Santa gift ideas under $25 from Amazon Launchpad

Secret Santa gift swaps can prove tricky around the holidays—it's easy to get stumped on what to get a certain coworker, friend-of-a-friend, or distant relative. If you've drawn the name of someone unfamiliar and have come searching for help—we've got you covered with the best gifts.
LG’s B2 OLED TV will save you money, but are the savings worth it?
LG's B2 OLED TV will save you money, but are the savings worth it?

It's been another fantastic year for LG OLED TVs. Thanks to its incredible performance and reasonable price, the LG C2 is our current pick for the best TV for most people. The LG G2 is the best-performing LG OLED I've ever seen, but will cost you more than the C2. And although it's not quite as impressive as its higher-end counterparts, the more-affordable LG B2 (available at Amazon for $1,296.99) is a solid choice for shoppers who yearn for an OLED-level performance but don't want to pay through the nose for one.
Walmart's 2022 Top Toys List just dropped—these are the best gifts for kids to buy from it
Walmart's 2022 Top Toys List just dropped—these are the best gifts for kids to buy from it

Gift shopping season is in full swing. The sooner you can snag all of the gifts for your family and friends, the better—especially if you're able to nab a few deals while doing so. If you're a parent, trying to find the perfect gifts for kids that they'll love and continue using into the new year can be overwhelming. You also want to ensure that the toys you're picking are both safe and age-appropriate.
Sony A95K vs Samsung S95B: Which QD-OLED is best?
Sony A95K vs Samsung S95B: Which QD-OLED is best?

The Sony A95K and the Samsung S95B are two of the best TVs on the market today. Using cutting edge, quantum dot-enhanced OLED panels, they offer high brightness, deep colors, and inky blacks. While the panels themselves are built by Samsung, each company puts a different spin on the final product, each with different strengths and features.
10 creative ways to hide clutter before company arrives
10 creative ways to hide clutter before company arrives

If you have a home, chances are you have stuff in that home, and if you're like most people, sometimes that stuff makes its way all over the house until suddenly you feel overrun with clutter. It's a common cause of embarrassment when guests come over, especially when guests show up unexpectedly, leaving you with little time to clean.
We rounded up 11 dresses to wear with tights this season
We rounded up 11 dresses to wear with tights this season

Pairing tights under dresses instantly adds warmth and coverage for a more fall- and winter-friendly ensemble. Just ask Taylor Swift, who posted a TikTok rendition of her popular Tumblr post devoted to simple fall pleasures, in which she calls out the joy of "wearing tights for the first time in months." Of course, not all dresses look great over tights, as some silhouettes and cuts simply shine on their own—or, in some instances, look too bulky when layered.
Yogasleep's new Ohma monitor is ideal for toddlers
Yogasleep's new Ohma monitor is ideal for toddlers

There are a lot of baby monitors out there and Yogasleep, a well-known maker of sound machines, has decided to jump into the mix. The new Ohma All-in-One Baby Monitor offers an HD camera, plus 20 soothing sounds, a two-way audio intercom and the ability to change the monitor to different colors throughout the day and night.
Amazon’s latest Kindle Fire HD 8 is a budget tablet in every sense
Amazon's latest Kindle Fire HD 8 is a budget tablet in every sense

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, buying an Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8 is the tech equivalent of dancing with the one that brought you. It provides unparalleled access to everything, making paying a premium for the company's services worthwhile. For those seeking a more versatile tablet, however, the Fire HD 8 will disappoint. While it may provide an inexpensive window to the Internet, without access to Google services, the view that window offers is underwhelming.
An iconic stand mixer still worth buying
An iconic stand mixer still worth buying

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM150PS) Pros. Durable and reliable build. The motor is quiet. Attachments are easy to use. Cons. Expensive. Speed lever not pleasant to use.
The new Twinkly Squares are so cool you’re going to want more
The new Twinkly Squares are so cool you're going to want more

Twinkly Squares (Multicolor Edition) There's no shortage of cool LED lights available today—they come in a wide range of styles, from strip LEDs to hexagon-shaped panels, LED ropes, and everything in between. However, one shape that we hadn't seen yet is square LED panels… until now.
