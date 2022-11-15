ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

YourErie

Fetterman arrives in Washington D.C. as Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman arrived in Washington D.C. and appeared with lawmakers on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Fetterman joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vermont Senator-elect Peter Welch at the U.S. Capitol. Known for wearing Carhartt sweatshirts and shorts at campaign events, Fetterman noticeably arrived wearing a suit. Fetterman declared […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate

Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

