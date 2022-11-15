Read full article on original website
Fetterman arrives in Washington D.C. as Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman arrived in Washington D.C. and appeared with lawmakers on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Fetterman joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vermont Senator-elect Peter Welch at the U.S. Capitol. Known for wearing Carhartt sweatshirts and shorts at campaign events, Fetterman noticeably arrived wearing a suit. Fetterman declared […]
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government
Focusing on the rising costs of groceries and gas, and promising new investigations of President Biden's administration, Republicans won a slim majority in the House in the midterm elections.
Summer Lee becomes first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania
Progressive Democrat Summer Lee won election to the House on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania. For Lee, it’s the second time she’s made history. Four years ago, Lee became the first African American woman from the region elected to the state House in Harrisburg.
Chris Deluzio wins U.S. House race in Pa.'s 17th Congressional District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Democrat Chris Deluzio was victorious in his bid for a U.S. House seat in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional district. Deluzio and Republican Jeremy Shaffer battled it out for the seat, and with approximately 52% of the vote, KDKA can report that Deluzio will win that race.
New Jersey House seat flips as Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeats Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
With Republicans Poised To Take Congress, D.C. Could Face ‘Special Danger’
Just over two years ago local officials, activists, and many residents cheered as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a historic bill to admit D.C. to the union as the 51st state. But by next year, they may well be fending off attempts to repeal the city’s ability to govern itself.
Kim Ward named Pennsylvania’s first female Senate president pro tempore
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican state Sen. Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) has been elected to serve as Pennsylvania’s interim Senate president pro tempore, the first female to hold the position in the commonwealth’s history. Ward’s term will run from Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2023, until the Senate votes for a permanent president pro tempore to […]
Fetterman's wife Gisele will be a 'great lady in the Senate,' Biden says
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will be a “great lady in the Senate,” President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop for the Democratic nominee. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before clinching the Democratic nomination, and has since suffered lingering...
WCVB
Massachusetts Democrats could lose powerful chairmanships if GOP wins U.S. House
BOSTON — While Massachusetts' all-Democratic delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives swept into another term in office without significant opposition on Tuesday, they're faced with returning to a Capitol building where they may be in the minority party. Several House and Senate races remain too close to call,...
Factbox-Republicans pick up U.S. House seats from Democrats, lose a Senate seat, Edison Research projects
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans have picked up a net twelve seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 34 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Wednesday.
GOP-led House committee passes articles of impeachment against DA Krasner
The Pennsylvania House is expected to vote on articles of impeachment against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner. The articles cleared the Republican-controlled state House Judiciary Committee 14-8 along party lines in its final meeting of this session.
Fetterman names Senate veterans as transition committee co-chairs
U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman has named two experienced Senate staffers as his transition committee co-chairs. In a statement, Fetterman said that Adam Jentleson and Kristen Gentile will lead the transition as Fetterman prepares to take over the seat held by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey and organize Fetterman’s Washington, D.C, and Pennsylvania offices.
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Republicans win U.S. House majority, setting stage for divided government
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Republicans were projected to win a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, setting the stage for two years of divided government as President Joe Biden's Democratic Party held control of the Senate.
Democrat Levin Wins Re-Election in North County as Republicans Take House Majority
Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat representing coastal North San Diego and Orange County, was assured victory Wednesday in the 49th Congressional District, defeating Republican Brian Maryott 52.6%-47.4% in a key battleground race for control of the House of Representatives. “With the vast majority of votes tabulated and the race called...
GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House late Monday, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington.
2022 Midterm election results: Republicans need just seven seats to capture the House majority
The results of about two dozen congressional races across the country are still outstanding and all Republicans need to successfully flip the chamber (and retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) are seven of them. So far, after Tuesday’s midterm elections results, Republicans have secured 211 seats of the chamber's 435 members...
Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate
Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders
(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
Republicans likely to control House after wins in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles,...
