We Already Know What Class The Next Overwatch 2 Hero Will Be
While "Overwatch 2" has mostly retained the series' signature gameplay, Blizzard Entertainment's follow-up to the highly popular hero shooter was released with some changes to the core formula — some better than others — and new characters to shake things up a bit. Upon its rocky launch on October 4, "Overwatch 2" shipped with three new heroes for players to choose from — Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. Recently, Blizzard announced that a new Tank hero named Rammatra will be introduced on December 6 and will be attainable at Tier 55 in the game's Battle Pass. But apparently, Ramattra isn't the only new hero that will be added to "Overwatch 2" in the new future.
Mei Is Returning To Overwatch 2 Very Soon Despite Last-Minute Delay
"Overwatch 2" developers at Blizzard have had quite a few problems to fix lately. They've had to set their sights on cheat makers to keep the game enjoyable, and one of the Heroes in the game, Mei, has been disabled since October 31. Mei was supposed to be added back into the game with the mid-season patch on November 15, but the patch was delayed due to a "critical issue." Now, fans have found out that the issue has been resolved, and the patch will be coming sooner than many thought.
God Of War Ragnarök: What's The Best Grip For The Leviathan Axe?
When Santa Monica Studio brought Kratos back from the grave with 2018's "God of War," the developers were tasked with setting the character's new series apart from the original three games. In terms of narrative, placing the Greek god amongst the Norse pantheon was an interesting twist. But the gameplay needed a shake up as well, especially combat. Of course, the Chaos Blades would have to return, but Kratos also required new, iconic weapons to set this era of the franchise apart. The Leviathan Axe did just that.
How Warzone 2.0's Interrogation System Works
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" finally arrived in mid-November, introducing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Several new features accompanied the release, including the Al Mazrah map, modes like DMZ, and fresh mechanics. The update also ushered in Gulag 2.0, which instead pits two players against two other players as opposed to the old 1v1, and the return of 150 player lobbies. The original "Warzone" had the same lobby size, but the number has fluctuated from season to season depending on the maps and modes available for people to play.
The Playstation All-Stars Easter Egg Fans Found In God Of War Ragnarok
An Easter egg in Sony Santa Monica's "God of War Ragnarok" has seemingly implied a shocking game from PlayStation's history might be canon. Shared on Twitter by user @TheCardinalArts, the sequence has Mimir reference stories from Kratos' past, including one particular fighting tournament. "Brother, I've heard my share of stories...
Sonic Frontiers: How To Get The Monster Hunter Outfits
"Sonic Frontiers" is unlike any of the other games in the franchise that have come before. It finally allows Sonic the Hedgehog to stretch his legs and explore a new "open-zone" environment. This new direction has many critics mixed as some feel that the more open world was a bit too ambitious for the "Sonic" franchise. That said, many others have been vocally appreciative of the new direction Team Sonic is taking the franchise, noting that the game can be gratifying when players are given the freedom to explore and collect the various items that are scattered about the Starfall Islands.
How Many Exclusive Pokémon Does The Violet Version Have?
One of the unique hallmarks of the "Pokémon" franchise is that every new generation begins with games released in pairs. When Game Freak started doing this back in the days of the Game Boy Color, it seemed that the primary purpose was to distinguish between which hue would be used in the monochromatic shading of the game itself. Later generations added other alterations, such as which group of criminal outlaws the player would face and legendary Pokémon they could capture.
Blizzard Has Set Its Sights On Overwatch 2 Cheat Makers
Though it's proven to be a financial success for Blizzard Entertainment, reviews for "Overwatch 2" heavily criticized multiple aspects of the game, including its monetization scheme and for tying heroes to the premium Battle Pass. It was also criticized for requiring players to give Blizzard their phone number to gain access, which was a barrier on launch for many without regular access to a phone or who use pay-as-you-go — a controversial feature that has since been removed.
The Best Upcoming 2023 PS5 Game Releases Ranked
Gaming had a strong year in 2022. FromSoftware's latest game, "Elden Ring," became the company's fastest-selling game, while "God of War Ragnarok" has been regarded as nearly perfect. Other blockbusters for the PS5 included "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," and "The Last of Us Part 1," all of which received favorable reviews on the PS5.
Ending Of God Of War Ragnarok Explained
The "God of War" franchise has returned with "God of War Ragnarok," the highly-anticipated sequel to Sony Santa Monica's massive 2018 hit. The sequel brings Kratos' Norse saga to a close in an incredibly epic fashion, reuniting fans with Kratos (voiced by Christopher Judge) and his son Atreus (Sunny Suljic) as they embark on a new journey to understand the truth behind their discovery of Atreus' heritage. Along the way, they must contend with the looming fear of Ragnarok as both Thor (voiced by Ryan Hurst) and Odin (voiced by Richard Schiff) tighten their grip. This new journey sees Kratos and Atreus rejoin with old friends and make new enemies across the nine realms, hitting new emotional peaks and mastering new abilities.
Have A Nice Death Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Life as the Grim Reaper ain't easy. And in Magic Death Studios' breakout indie hit "Have a Nice Death," players get to experience just how difficult it is. Or, at least, might be. While there are plenty of video games where your character is forced to die and even more with characters we sadly lost in-game, this is relatively unique where you play death itself. A roguelike-platformer hybrid, "Have a Nice Death" was originally released in early access form for PC via Steam back in March 2022. However, like all early access titles, the time comes for it to either become a full release or be discontinued.
Yoshinori Kitase Pushed Hard For Cloud To Keep His Smooth Moves In Final Fantasy 7 Remake
For better or worse, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" diverges in some pretty major ways from 1997's "Final Fantasy 7." It strictly centers upon the initial "Midgar" portion of the original game, changes the combat system to action-based, and, most importantly for some, features some dramatic changes to the "Final Fantasy 7" timeline. In many cases, certain story elements have been altered or expanded, and there are even several sequences that weren't in the original game at all. These revisions have divided fans of the franchise, to say the least.
How Chrono Trigger Stalled Final Fantasy 7 Development
Before becoming a runaway success and selling over 13.9 million copies, "Final Fantasy 7" struggled through multiple iterations and development phases. Following "Final Fantasy 6," Square tried three different times to create a follow-up. As detailed by Polygon, the entry started life as a 2D, direct sequel designed for the Super Famicom. After the first attempt derailed, the company looked into transitioning the franchise to 3D. The team tested the waters with a demo for the Nintendo 64, but later abandoned this to develop for the PlayStation. This move transformed the "Final Fantasy" series forever and strained Square's relationship with Nintendo.
Halo Infinite: How To Unlock The Clippy Cosmetics
The Free-to-play multiplayer title "Halo: Infinite" has a wide range of cosmetics and customization options for players to choose from. For example, players can pick up esports skins to support their favorite team or get their hands on a cat ear helmet from the in-game store. In addition, players can unlock free and premium cosmetics from the battle pass. But not everyone is a fan of this monetization system, with many complaining about the items being overpriced and exclusive.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0: How The Jailer Completely Changes The Gulag's Dynamic
"Modern Warfare" players aren't the only "Call of Duty" fans getting some love from Activision lately. While "Modern Warfare 2" has been getting most of the attention since it was released, "Warzone 2.0" will be launching next week with various additions for fans. New weapons and operators are joining the action along with a new map and the narratively driven "DMZ" mode. Along with these new features, some existing mechanics are getting updates or modifications that should help keep the game fresh. In particular, the Gulag system could be completely changed forever by including a Jailer.
Why NickMercs Is Worried About Warzone 2.0
Activision's latest crack at the battle royale gaming space has arrived in the form of "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0." While "Call of Duty: Warzone" served as the massive-multiplayer companion piece to the several mainline games leading up to 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," the standalone sequel will now largely replace the original title. The new version offers some intriguing additions and upgrades, including a new "DMZ" mode, fresh features like proximity voice chat, and a Gulag overhaul.
In A Different World, We Might Have Had A GTA Movie Starring Eminem
Video game movies have had quite a tragic history. While they've generally been seen as duds years ago, recent movies like "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" made video game movie history with record-breaking sales. Other franchises started to get in on the idea, including "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" that's set to release in 2023. Now, fans have learned that the "Grand Theft Auto" series was considering a movie years ago, starring none other than the rapper Eminem.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0: What's The Best 556 Icarus Loadout?
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" is finally here, with plenty of new features and returning favorites. This includes the new Al Mazrah map, the new DMZ mode, a Gulad overhaul, and, as pointed out by the official "Call of Duty" Twitter account, the return of loadouts. As a battle royale,...
Can You Play Warhammer: Vermintide 2 On Steam Deck?
There's no shortage of games to choose from when it comes to "Warhammer," with new ones on the horizon practically all the time. Not all are well-received, of course, including the review bombed "Total War: Warhammer 3," but then there are titles such as 2018's "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" that enjoy very positive reviews on Steam.
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
