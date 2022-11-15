Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Nashua man accused of pointing gun at teen boy, tapping it against his head
NASHUA, N.H. — A man accused of pointing a gun at a Nashua teenager is scheduled to face a judge Friday afternoon. Lawrence Weller, 69, is also accused of tapping the gun against the boy's head. He's charged with two counts of criminal threatening and one count of simple assault.
WMUR.com
Nashua man accused of threatening kids with gun
NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man is facing charges after police said he threatened two kids with a gun. Officers responded to the report of criminal threatening with a firearm. Lawrence Weller, 69, was arrested. Police did not give any other details. He's being held on preventative detention and...
WMUR.com
Man accused of using handgun to kill turkey from car window
CONCORD, N.H. — A Cheshire County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a turkey from a car window. New Hampshire has two turkey hunting seasons, one for shotguns and one for archery. Right now, hunters aren't allowed to use firearms to shoot turkeys, and Fish and Game officials said even if they were, the man used a gun he never would be allowed to hunt with.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man facing charges after shooting turkey from car window, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man from Cheshire County is facing multiple charges after New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said he shot a turkey from a car window. Officials said the man, who was not identified, used a 9mm handgun to shoot the turkey. Conservation officers said they learned...
WMUR.com
Nashua man faces charges after firing gun on side of New Hampshire highway, police say
NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man is facing charges after being accused of firing a gun on Everett Turnpike. State police got a call of a car driving erratically in the southbound lane Monday night. A passenger in the car called police, concerned for her own safety. The vehicle...
WMUR.com
Portsmouth Police K-9 assists in arrest of man accused of assault at park, officials say
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A man accused of an assault at Elwyn Park ends up behind bars thanks to the work of a police K-9. Officers said the man fled the scene shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday after he assaulted someone he knew. Officer Bill Werner and K-9 Frankie were...
Baby found in Boston apartment freezer
Police are investigating the discovery of a baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston.
NECN
Landscaping Dispute, Tractor Incident Lead to 24-Hour Police Standoff in Maine
An incident stemming from a landscaping dispute has led to a 24-hour standoff between police and a barricaded Maine resident. Around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Department said they dispatched deputies to a residence on Spur Road in Cornish for a report of a neighborhood disturbance. A local...
newportdispatch.com
Woman facing numerous charges after caught speeding through Putney
PUTNEY — A 31-year-old woman from Bellows Falls was arrested following an incident in Putney on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle clocked traveling over 100 miles-per-hour on I-91 at around 6:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police learned that Samantha Chiu was transporting two...
Man hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries as truck flees to NH, police say
A Lawrence man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a highway hit-and-run near the New Hampshire border, with the other driver believed to have possibly fled across state lines after the collision, police said. The injured man, 26, had exited his car onto Route 3 after being involved in an...
WMUR.com
Crash involving car, dump truck damages utility pole in Peterborough
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — The lights are back on for a number of people in Peterborough after a crash damaged a utility pole. Peterborough Fire and Rescue officials said the crash between a dump truck and a car happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 136. No one was injured.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man eats pizza in non-pizza zone, police intervene
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
whdh.com
Heartbroken family members mourn man who was fatally shot in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lowell, the Ganobi family said they have more questions than answers, and were struggling to make sense of everything. According to the DA’s office, Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot next to his car Tuesday night around 7...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Nov. 19-20, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. Parents and teachers of Thornton's Ferry School in Merrimack are hosting their 40th annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. More than 80 crafters will show off all kinds...
Worcester Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cars Adds Several Gun Charges: DA
A 38-year-old Worchester man faces a laundry list of charges after police say they caught him breaking into cars in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston earlier this month. Antoine Robinson is charged with breaking and entering, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a...
WMUR.com
Police warn of scam caller who claims to be from FBI, uses New Hampshire State Police phone number
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are warning about a potential scam call involving someone claiming to be from the FBI. New Hampshire State Police warn a scammer has been spoofing a state police number associated with the Troop D barracks when claiming they are from the FBI out of New Hampshire.
Ayer man charged in fatal crash that claimed life of 16-year-old girl
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An Ayer man was arraigned in Leominster District Court on Tuesday in connection with an October fatal crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. Christopher Filz, 19, was arraigned on charges of motor vehicle homicide...
NECN
Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning
A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
Boys, 14 and 15, charged with assault of MBTA Transit Police officer after attack in T station
They were set to be arraigned Tuesday in Suffolk County Juvenile Court. After an attack on an MBTA Transit Police officer at Forest Hills Station in Jamaica Plain, two Boston teens are facing assault charges. The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. Monday in the mezzanine of the station and...
