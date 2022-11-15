Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Related
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Healthy scratch once again
Bailey was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Thursday versus the Predators, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports. This was the second straight game that Bailey was benched despite being healthy and the third time this season. Coach Lane Lambert stated again that this wasn't performance-related but wanted to add the more physical player in Ross Johnston to the lineup. Bailey only has three goals and two assists in 15 games this season. His next chance to play will be Saturday versus the Stars.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three straight multi-point games
Stamkos had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Thursday. He opened the scoring at 8:03 of the first period with a shot from the high slot. Stamkos scored the first goal of game for the 79th time, one shy of the Lightning record held by Vincent Lecavalier. He also set up a Nikita Kucherov for a one-timer on the power play late in the second period to put the Bolts up 2-0. Stammer has three straight two-point games (two goals, four assists).
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Has three-point game Thursday
Ovechkin scored a goal and registered two assists in 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Thursday. Ovechkin has nine goals and 17 points in 19 contests this season. He reached the 50-goal milestone in 2021-22 and even though he's now 37 years old, it's entirely plausible that he'll score at least 50 goals again this season. He really has shown no real sign of slowing with age and Washington is still using him on the top line and top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports
NFL could move Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo due to epic snowstorm: Here's what the league is considering
With an epic snowstorm getting ready to hit Buffalo, there's a chance that the NFL could be forced to move this Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the league has been "monitoring the weather" and is "in communication with both teams" about possibly relocating the game. If the game has to be moved, the top option right now appears to be Detroit, alhtough Jones did note that the NFL would prefer not to move the game.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Returns to practice
Williams (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Williams sat out the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday after falling ill, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears the way for him to suit up this Sunday against the Giants. Though D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) has been practicing fully this week and is on pace to be available for the fourth consecutive game, he could still be relegated to a complementary role while playing at less than 100 percent. Swift's snap shares have ranged between 16 and 52 percent over the past three contests, while Williams' share has dipped no lower than 39 percent over that stretch. Williams has out-carried Swift by a 50-13 margin in those games, but Swift has quadrupled Williams' target count (12 to three).
CBS Sports
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Season debut coming Sunday
Lemieux (foot) will be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, and he is expected to start Sunday's Week 11 contest against Detroit, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Lemieux has been out all season after suffering a left foot injury during the Giants' second preseason contest, but that...
Report: Pistons’ Cunningham Out Indefinitely With Shin Injury
The Detroit point guard has been out since November 9.
Pirates trade 1st round pick, tender pair of starting pitchers
Going into 2020, Kevin Newman appeared to have locked down the shortstop job and a couple of years later he’s gone. Plus who was tendered contracts
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Heineman was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. Heineman appeared in 62 games between the Pirates and Blue Jays last season and had a .217/.276/.268 slash line, and he won't stick on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
Bears' Taco Charlton: Poached by Bears
Chicago signed Charlton off the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Charlton hasn't yet made his 2022 season debut, but he could get a chance to contribute for the Bears as early as Sunday's contest against the Falcons. The 2017 first-round pick logged 11 appearances with the Steelers last year.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Junior Fernandez: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in early September and was called up to the majors for three appearances during the final week of the season. Fernandez had a 2.41 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB across 18.2 innings between Pittsburgh and St. Louis but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Chris Stratton: Agrees to one-year deal
Stratton signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Cardinals on Thursday. Stratton was traded from the Pirates to the Cardinals last season and will remain in St. Louis for at least one more year after reaching a new deal ahead of Friday's non-tender deadline. Over 60 appearances (one start) in 2022, he posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 63.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Limited with toe injury
Jefferson is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a toe injury, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Jefferson likely took part in the walkthrough but apparently would've been limited if the Vikings had held a real practice. He caught 10 passes for 193 yards and a TD in the dramatic win over Buffalo this past Sunday, showing no sign of any limitations as he made big plays from the start of the game until the end. Jefferson will face another tough defense this Sunday, assuming the toe injury isn't anything serious.
Comments / 0