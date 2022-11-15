Williams (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Williams sat out the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday after falling ill, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears the way for him to suit up this Sunday against the Giants. Though D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) has been practicing fully this week and is on pace to be available for the fourth consecutive game, he could still be relegated to a complementary role while playing at less than 100 percent. Swift's snap shares have ranged between 16 and 52 percent over the past three contests, while Williams' share has dipped no lower than 39 percent over that stretch. Williams has out-carried Swift by a 50-13 margin in those games, but Swift has quadrupled Williams' target count (12 to three).

