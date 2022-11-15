Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Healthy scratch once again
Bailey was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Thursday versus the Predators, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports. This was the second straight game that Bailey was benched despite being healthy and the third time this season. Coach Lane Lambert stated again that this wasn't performance-related but wanted to add the more physical player in Ross Johnston to the lineup. Bailey only has three goals and two assists in 15 games this season. His next chance to play will be Saturday versus the Stars.
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Has three-point game Thursday
Ovechkin scored a goal and registered two assists in 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Thursday. Ovechkin has nine goals and 17 points in 19 contests this season. He reached the 50-goal milestone in 2021-22 and even though he's now 37 years old, it's entirely plausible that he'll score at least 50 goals again this season. He really has shown no real sign of slowing with age and Washington is still using him on the top line and top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three straight multi-point games
Stamkos had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Thursday. He opened the scoring at 8:03 of the first period with a shot from the high slot. Stamkos scored the first goal of game for the 79th time, one shy of the Lightning record held by Vincent Lecavalier. He also set up a Nikita Kucherov for a one-timer on the power play late in the second period to put the Bolts up 2-0. Stammer has three straight two-point games (two goals, four assists).
CBS Sports
NFL could move Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo due to epic snowstorm: Here's what the league is considering
With an epic snowstorm getting ready to hit Buffalo, there's a chance that the NFL could be forced to move this Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the league has been "monitoring the weather" and is "in communication with both teams" about possibly relocating the game. If the game has to be moved, the top option right now appears to be Detroit, alhtough Jones did note that the NFL would prefer not to move the game.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Heineman was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. Heineman appeared in 62 games between the Pirates and Blue Jays last season and had a .217/.276/.268 slash line, and he won't stick on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Season debut coming Sunday
Lemieux (foot) will be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, and he is expected to start Sunday's Week 11 contest against Detroit, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Lemieux has been out all season after suffering a left foot injury during the Giants' second preseason contest, but that...
CBS Sports
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Limited in practice Thursday
Lawrence (back) was listed as a limited participant during practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lawrence popped up with a back injury on the Giants' first injury report Week 11 and was sidelined during practice Wednesday. While the defensive appeared to trend in the right direction during Thursday's session, he'll still likely need to log a full practice Friday to remove any questions regarding his availability heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. Lawrence has recorded 33 tackles, five sacks and two passes defended over nine games this season, and if healthy, should play a primary role in slowing down Detroit's effective rushing attack Week 11.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Returns to practice
Williams (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Williams sat out the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday after falling ill, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears the way for him to suit up this Sunday against the Giants. Though D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) has been practicing fully this week and is on pace to be available for the fourth consecutive game, he could still be relegated to a complementary role while playing at less than 100 percent. Swift's snap shares have ranged between 16 and 52 percent over the past three contests, while Williams' share has dipped no lower than 39 percent over that stretch. Williams has out-carried Swift by a 50-13 margin in those games, but Swift has quadrupled Williams' target count (12 to three).
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Junior Fernandez: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in early September and was called up to the majors for three appearances during the final week of the season. Fernandez had a 2.41 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB across 18.2 innings between Pittsburgh and St. Louis but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Nick Snyder: Non-tendered by Rangers
The Rangers declined to tender Snyder a contract for 2023, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Snyder had a brief cup of coffee in April, but the vast majority of his time on the mound in 2022 came with Triple-A Round Rock. He made one start and 40 appearances out of the Round Rock bullpen, pitching to a 4.97 ERA and 51:18 K:BB in 38 innings. The right-hander will now get to test the waters of free agency.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Still not practicing
Franks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday. Franks was ruled out for Week 10 due to a calf injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
CBS Sports
Bears' Taco Charlton: Poached by Bears
Chicago signed Charlton off the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Charlton hasn't yet made his 2022 season debut, but he could get a chance to contribute for the Bears as early as Sunday's contest against the Falcons. The 2017 first-round pick logged 11 appearances with the Steelers last year.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Shaky as injury fill in
Lambo made three of his four extra-point attempts and did not attempt a field goal in Thursday's 27-17 win over the Packers. Lambo filled in for Randy Bullock (calf) and played a limited role. He attempted only extra points and missed his third try by hitting the right upright. Bullock will have 10 days to recover from his calf injury, and if he does, Lambo will likely return to Tennessee's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Chris Stratton: Agrees to one-year deal
Stratton signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Cardinals on Thursday. Stratton was traded from the Pirates to the Cardinals last season and will remain in St. Louis for at least one more year after reaching a new deal ahead of Friday's non-tender deadline. Over 60 appearances (one start) in 2022, he posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 63.1 innings.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Not expected to start in 2023
Pitching coach Ethan Katz said Thursday that Crochet (elbow) isn't expected to serve as a starting pitcher in 2023, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Katz also said he hopes Crochet will be able to serve as a long reliever at some point in 2023, but the southpaw still needs additional time to recover after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April. Crochet has been throwing from 120 feet recently, but it's not yet clear how much work he'll be able to take on once spring training begins. He shouldn't be expected to be available for Opening Day.
Comments / 0