CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Healthy scratch once again
Bailey was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Thursday versus the Predators, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports. This was the second straight game that Bailey was benched despite being healthy and the third time this season. Coach Lane Lambert stated again that this wasn't performance-related but wanted to add the more physical player in Ross Johnston to the lineup. Bailey only has three goals and two assists in 15 games this season. His next chance to play will be Saturday versus the Stars.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three straight multi-point games
Stamkos had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Thursday. He opened the scoring at 8:03 of the first period with a shot from the high slot. Stamkos scored the first goal of game for the 79th time, one shy of the Lightning record held by Vincent Lecavalier. He also set up a Nikita Kucherov for a one-timer on the power play late in the second period to put the Bolts up 2-0. Stammer has three straight two-point games (two goals, four assists).
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Feeling better Friday
Barkov (illness) is feeling better Friday and could return to the lineup Saturday against Calgary. Barkov was forced to miss Thursday's tilt against Dallas with the non-COVID illness. The Panthers are optimistic that Barkov will return Saturday. He has four goals and 14 points in 16 games this season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: On ice Saturday
Backstrom (hip) is skating before practice Saturday, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. This is a great first step for Backstrom, who missed training camp and the first 19 games of the season while recovering from offseason hip resurfacing surgery. Don't expect Backstrom back until January at the earliest.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Paces scoring attack
Kuzma logged 21 points (9-24 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Kuzma struggled to find his shooting touch in this one and needed 24 attempts from the field to hit 21 points, but he led the Wizards in scoring and also stuffed the stat sheet. Turnovers continue to be a problem for the forward, as he's turned the ball over four or more times in each of his last five matchups.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
NFL could move Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo due to epic snowstorm: Here's what the league is considering
With an epic snowstorm getting ready to hit Buffalo, there's a chance that the NFL could be forced to move this Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the league has been "monitoring the weather" and is "in communication with both teams" about possibly relocating the game. If the game has to be moved, the top option right now appears to be Detroit, alhtough Jones did note that the NFL would prefer not to move the game.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 20 points Friday
Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over New York. Thompson scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, highlighting just what a struggle it has been thus far. Outside the top 200 in standard leagues, a case can be made outlining the stance that he could be viewed as a streaming option only. However, given the proven track record, managers should continue to hold, at least for another few weeks, to see if he can build off what was an encouraging performance Friday.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
CBS Sports
Cade Cunningham injury update: Pistons' former No. 1 overall pick may need surgery on shin, per report
The Detroit Pistons are trying to determine whether former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham needs surgery on his shin, according to Marc Stein. Cunningham has missed the Pistons' last five games with what has been described as "shin soreness," and there's a fear that he may have a stress fracture, per Shams Charania.
CBS Sports
Braves' Tyler Matzek: Re-signs with Atlanta
Matzek (elbow) signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal Friday that includes a $5.5 million club option for 2025. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in October, so he will almost certainly miss all of the 2023 season. Still, the 32-year-old southpaw has a 2.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP since joining the Braves in 2020, so it's not much of a surprise to see the team eager to lock him down for the next few years.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Limited in practice Thursday
Lawrence (back) was listed as a limited participant during practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lawrence popped up with a back injury on the Giants' first injury report Week 11 and was sidelined during practice Wednesday. While the defensive appeared to trend in the right direction during Thursday's session, he'll still likely need to log a full practice Friday to remove any questions regarding his availability heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. Lawrence has recorded 33 tackles, five sacks and two passes defended over nine games this season, and if healthy, should play a primary role in slowing down Detroit's effective rushing attack Week 11.
CBS Sports
Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer from Reds to help fill infield hole, per report
The Minnesota Twins on Friday added needed infield help as they acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from the Cincinnati Reds, Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes report. The trade is pending a review of medical records, and it's not yet certain what the Reds will receive in return. The likely departure of...
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard says recovery from ACL injury a 'two-year process' after first game in nearly a month
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to the court Thursday night, playing 24 minutes in the team's 96-91 win over the Detroit Pistons. He finished with just six points on 2-of-8 shooting, but added five rebounds, five assists and four steals and was a team-best plus-26. Notably, he was in the starting lineup for this game, unlike his first two outings of the season, where he came off the bench.
CBS Sports
Nick Snyder: Non-tendered by Rangers
The Rangers declined to tender Snyder a contract for 2023, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Snyder had a brief cup of coffee in April, but the vast majority of his time on the mound in 2022 came with Triple-A Round Rock. He made one start and 40 appearances out of the Round Rock bullpen, pitching to a 4.97 ERA and 51:18 K:BB in 38 innings. The right-hander will now get to test the waters of free agency.
