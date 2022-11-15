City Council approves changes to charter

By Dewain E. Peek,

OCN Editor

Changes to the Town of Livingston Charter were approved in action taken during the City Council meeting held Monday, Nov. 7.

Charter changes will include moving the day of the Municipal Election day from the first Wednesday in June to the first Tuesday in June, changing beginning of the aldermen’s terms from September 1 to July 1, and removing a line from the charter that prohibits aldermen from receiving compensation for their service.

City Attorney Andre Greppen said, “With respect to the length of the term of office, this won’t impact anybody currently sitting on the Council. It will be staggered. Those elected in 2024, they will serve through June 30th, 2028, and then those elected in 2026 will serve through June 30th, 2030.

“So, nobody sitting on the Council currently will have their term shortened.”

Vice Mayor Ken Dodson made a motion to adopt a resolution to request the charter changes, and Alderman John R. Clough seconded the motion. On the vote, Aldermen David Langford, Bruce Elder, Rex Dale, Clough, Bill Linder, and Vice Mayor Dodson all voted yes.

This will take effect in June 2024 once the charter changes are approved by the Tennessee General Assembly. With the removal of the sentence that states that aldermen will receive no compensation, a new ordinance can be enacted to set compensation for aldermen.

In other action, Ray Evans, who had been hired as a consultant for the Downtown Revitalization Committee (DRC), was hired as a part-time city employee to be paid an amount not to exceed $24,000 from DRC funds. This would place him “under the umbrella” of the City of Livingston, according to Mayor Curtis Hayes.

Vice Mayor Dodson made the motion to hire Evans as a part-time employee, and Alderman Linder seconded the motion. On the vote, Aldermaen Dale, Clough, Linder, Elder, and Vice Mayor Dodson voted yes, and Alderman Langford voted no.

Downtown Revitalization Committee Chairman Gene Gantt asked to fill vacancies on the committee with April Stover and Larry Phipps to replace Ray Evans and Bruce Hudgens, who have resigned recently.

Gantt also requested to use Downtown Revitalization funds to replace Christmas lights along the buildings, which will cost around $6,500. Approval was given to make the purchase.