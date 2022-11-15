Read full article on original website
Idaho police continue digging in search for missing boy
Police in southwestern Idaho are continuing to excavate the backyard of a home in the small town of Fruitland in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy a year The post Idaho police continue digging in search for missing boy appeared first on Local News 8.
Arrest made in case of missing Idaho boy
(NewsNation) — Police have made an arrest in the case of an Idaho toddler who vanished last year. The Fruitland Police Department announced Sarah Wondra, 35, was taken into custody Friday in connection with the case. Police said they had received a tip that the body of Michael Vaughan, 5 years old when he went missing, could be found in the backyard of Wondra’s home. She was arrested on suspicion of failing to report his death.
Boise Police Need Help Finding One, Very Specific $5 Bill
As our area continues to grow--it is expected that an increase in crime may go along with that. The general hope, however, is that crime rates in the Treasure Valley remains low and that our streets remain safe. A recent robbery--which you don't hear of much of at all in...
Crews continue searching backyard of Idaho home for human remains
FRUITLAND (KIVI) — Crews continue excavating and searching the backyard of a home in Fruitland in what police say is connected to the disappearance of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Investigators have been searching the backyard since Saturday. Police on scene say based on a “credible tip”, they believe Michael...
Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy
Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. The post Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy appeared first on Local News 8.
Police continue to search Fruitland home in connection to missing Michael Vaughan case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Updates are still coming in, in the case of missing 6-year-old Michael Vaughan. Police in Fruitland have been digging and investigating since Sunday, after receiving what they call a “credible tip” from the resident of a home. Police Chief JD Huff says Tuesday...
Idaho woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of five-year-old Michael Vaughan posted TikTok in front of his missing poster months after he vanished- while cops continue to dig up her backyard in search for remains
A woman arrested this week in connection to the disappearance of an Idaho boy can be seen in front of a fridge displaying a poster of the missing child just months after he vanished, newly revealed TikToks show. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Monday and charged with failure to...
Arrest Made in Disappearance of Fruitland Boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-West Idaho authorities arrested a woman Monday in connection with the missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughn. Multiple Idaho news outlets, including KTVB, are reporting 35-year-old Sarah Wondra was arrested and booked into the Payette County Jail on a charge of failure to report a death. The Fruitland Police Chief tells KTVB that investigators began searching the backyard of a house with a backhoe on Saturday after they had gotten a tip from someone who lives at the home with the suspect. At this time police have not said if any remains of the now 6-year-old Vaughan have been found. The young boy went missing in July of 2021 from his neighborhood without any trace. Multiple search efforts and assistance from the FBI resulted in the past year with numerous tips from across the country. At the time Vaughan, also known as "monkey," was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. July 27, near Southwest 9th Street. More information to come...
Woman appears in court for failure to report death in case of missing Idaho boy
FRUITLAND (Idaho Statesman) — Police have arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a Fruitland boy and charged her with failure to report a death. Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, was arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at the Redwing Street residence she shares with her husband, Stacey Wondra, according to a probable cause affidavit. The residence was the site of a weekend police search and excavation in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.
New lead in disappearance of 5-year-old Idaho boy
Investigators are working a major lead in the case of a missing Idaho boy. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen in July 2021 in Fruitland.
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial. Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are being tried together as co-conspirators in the killings of children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.
25 Jolly Christmas Events You Can’t Miss In and Around Boise in 2022
You don't have to look very far to find Christmas cheer in the Treasure Valley in the weeks leading up to Santa's big day! From tree lightings and parades to Christmas movies and ice skating, there's something for everyone!. To learn more about an event, click its name to get...
Fruitland Police searching home related to Michael Vaughan disappearance
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Police have been outside a home in Fruitland on Saturday with a tractor, dumpster and other individuals based on a lead they got in relation to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, a 5-year-old that went missing in July of 2021. Crime scene tape has blocked off...
Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian reopens tomorrow
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, on 2012 N Eagle Rd, is reopening tomorrow after closing for a remodel. According to the location's voicemail message, the restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m.
Texas Man Arrested after Interstate Pursuit Near Glenns Ferry
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Texas man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly forcing other motorists off the interstate and running from police Saturday morning near Glenns Ferry. According to Idaho State Police, the 32-year-old man was booked into the Elmore County Detention Center for three counts of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, fleeing or eluding a peace officer, and assault upon a peace officer. At around 11 a.m. troopers and Elmore County Sheriff's deputies started getting reports of a driver in a Toyota Rav4 driving reckless and forcing other cars off the road near Glenns Ferry heading west. When troopers tried to stop the man he continued on at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The driver tried to hit other cars and caused a semi-truck hauling fuel to veer off the roadway. ISP used a special maneuver to stop the Toyota and ended the pursuit. The incident remains under investigation and ISP is asking anyone with video of the pursuit or the Toyota driving erratically to call District 3 at 208-846-7550.
Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year
Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
Travel Back In Time As Dinosaurs Roam Around The Ford Idaho Center
This isn't the first time that dinosaurs have made an appearance in Idaho. Next month you can see realistic-looking dinosaurs in a Jurassic experience that is fun for the whole family. Jurassic Quests Coming To Nampa, Idaho. The dinosaurs part of Jurassic Quest will be at the Ford Idaho Center...
Caldwell Police searching for suspect connected to possible road rage incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect connected to a potential road rage incident Saturday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a call reporting gunfire in the area, near Chicago Street and Franklin Road. Shortly after the initial call, dispatch received another call from a man who reported that his vehicle had been shot at in the area of 21st and Franklin.
Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?
If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
