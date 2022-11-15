ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/18/2022

The Boston Celtics travel down south to face the New Orleans Pelicans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Celtics own the top record in the league as of now at (12-3). They started out the season hot and have kept the momentum going thanks to a huge surge from Jayson Tatum. This team made an NBA Finals run last year and was just two games away from taking it all. They are once again in a great position to make another run and if they can find a way to stay healthy (which hasn’t been the case) then who knows how far they can go.
Sidney Crosby intensifies flaming rivalry with Alex Ovechkin, joins Capitals star in exclusive NHL club

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby and Washington Capitals scoring machine Alex Ovechkin will always be mentioned in the same sentence. Both are supremely gifted players whose careers in the NHL started at the same time, have only played for one team so far in the big leagues, and also play not only in the same […] The post Sidney Crosby intensifies flaming rivalry with Alex Ovechkin, joins Capitals star in exclusive NHL club appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo snowstorm literally looks like Bills logo

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Sunday’s Week 11 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns was being moved to Detroit. There is a potentially historic snowstorm barreling down on western New York with up to six feet of snow expected in the area. In an interesting twist...
Viral Buffalo stadium photo proves the NFL is right to move Bills-Browns game to Detroit

The NFL’s decision to move the Buffalo Bills’ Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns from Highmark Stadium to Ford Field in Detroit is proving to be correct. After all, recent photos of the Bills’ home field where the game was supposed to be played show that it would have been impossible to step on […] The post Viral Buffalo stadium photo proves the NFL is right to move Bills-Browns game to Detroit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

