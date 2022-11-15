ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WHSV

Valley family creates card drive for recovering UVA victims

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last two decades, the UVA football team has become a huge part of one Valley family’s lives. Lucas Bolen was born with cerebral palsy and his sister said he had complications with a cyst in his brain. In the early 2000′s he got...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

UVA releases details for Saturday memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A formal memorial service to honor the lives of Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry is planned for this Saturday, Nov. 19, at John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.virginia.edu.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus

When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players late Sunday was captured in Henrico County. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building. Police say the shooting happened as students returned from a field trip.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Eagles prepare for Neptune Bowl, wrap up historic season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football has a chance to make history this weekend. After going 9-1 (6-1 ODAC), the Eagles face Apprentice in the Neptune Bowl. This is the first time Bridgewater has qualified for this post-season game. The Eagles have the chance to become only the sixth team in program history to earn ten wins in a season.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at University of Virginia

The University of Virginia Police Department says a shelter-in-place is in effect after a shooting incident on Culbreth Road. 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at University of Virginia. The University of Virginia Police Department says a shelter-in-place is in effect after a shooting incident on Culbreth Road. Furry Friends:...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody

This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

