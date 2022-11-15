Read full article on original website
WHSV
Valley family creates card drive for recovering UVA victims
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last two decades, the UVA football team has become a huge part of one Valley family’s lives. Lucas Bolen was born with cerebral palsy and his sister said he had complications with a cyst in his brain. In the early 2000′s he got...
UVA Shooting: New Details Emerge in Deaths of 3 Football Players
New details released Wednesday in the UVA shooting suggested that the student who is accused of killing three football players targeted one victim while he slept on the bus as they all returned from a field trip. The UVA shooting rocked the college football world as so many want to...
WHSV
UVA releases details for Saturday memorial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A formal memorial service to honor the lives of Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry is planned for this Saturday, Nov. 19, at John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.virginia.edu.
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus
When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
UVA cancels classes in wake of campus triple shooting
The University of Virginia has cancelled classes for Tuesday as the community grapples with a shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
NBC12
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players late Sunday was captured in Henrico County. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building. Police say the shooting happened as students returned from a field trip.
WHSV
Eagles prepare for Neptune Bowl, wrap up historic season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football has a chance to make history this weekend. After going 9-1 (6-1 ODAC), the Eagles face Apprentice in the Neptune Bowl. This is the first time Bridgewater has qualified for this post-season game. The Eagles have the chance to become only the sixth team in program history to earn ten wins in a season.
Team created to stop violence knew about Chris Jones before UVA shooting
The University of Virginia student accused of killing three classmates and wounding two others in a shooting came to the attention of the school's Threat Assessment Team twice since February 2021.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
UVA decided to take disciplinary action against Chris Jones. Why didn't they?
UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said UVA Student Affairs was investigating a potential hazing issue on September 15 when a student said Chris Jones possessed a gun.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
wfxrtv.com
3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at University of Virginia
The University of Virginia Police Department says a shelter-in-place is in effect after a shooting incident on Culbreth Road. 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at University of Virginia. The University of Virginia Police Department says a shelter-in-place is in effect after a shooting incident on Culbreth Road. Furry Friends:...
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
WHSV
AG to review events leading to fatal UVA shooting; State Police take over criminal investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has agreed to launch an external review of events leading to the fatal shooting of three football players and wounding of two other students on the University of Virginia grounds November 13. “The Office of the Attorney General, at the request...
Franklin News Post
UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody
This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”. Responding to...
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
