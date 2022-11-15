Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, will reopen Nov. 28th
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV) - Due to sudden water outages Zavalla ISD has issued an early dismissal for all students at 10 a.m. today. “School is being dismissed at 10:00 a.m. (car riders and bus riders) today due to no water. We were hopeful to finish the day but unfortunately we cannot. We are closed next week (11/21-11/25) We will see you November 28,″ said the superintendent in a post on the Zavalla ISD website.
KTRE
Nacogdoches ISD to ask school board to add incentives for all employees
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas schools are nearly halfway through the school year and Nacogdoches ISD still has many positions vacant across it’s campuses. “The incentive is an acknowledgement… people have been having to do a lot of work to make sure everything is taken care of and covered.”
KTRE
Zavalla city without water again due to loss of pump
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Zavalla city will be with more water complications for the second day this week after losing a pump from their well last night. According to a Zavalla city council member, they will be without water again soon. “The mayor has contacted the county judge, the emergency...
No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
KTRE
Tornado Clean Up
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’. Investigators said evidence collected at the scene included a rock with blood on it and shaped like the wound on Sarah Hopson's head. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing...
KTRE
Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches parks remain pretty busy throughout the year. Playgrounds are filled with children, people taking their dogs on walks, and people using the courtyards. But, there is one facility most parks across town are missing: working public restrooms. “Almost every one of our parks needs a...
KTRE
Crews continue working to restore water service in Zavalla
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla has been without running water for a few days now. Service was restored late Tuesday night, but on Wednesday morning people woke up to no water again. Zavalla Public Works Director Clark Lowery said parts of the city lost water Sunday night...
KTRE
City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center
The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’. Investigators said evidence collected at the scene included a rock with blood on it and shaped like the wound on Sarah Hopson's head. Flu...
Jasper County deputy attacked, choked during traffic stop
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Magnolia Springs man is behind bars after assaulting and choking a Jasper County deputy last week. Kenneth Woods, 25, was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, after attacking a deputy following a brief chase along Texas Highway 96. Deputies initially pulled over a...
KTRE
Trinity County Jail back in compliance with state jail standards
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has removed the Trinity County Jail from its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance resulted from an inspection July 18 and listed violations regarding the jail being over capacity and issues with the meals served. Sheriff Woody Wallace said “it’s the first time...
cbs19.tv
35 YEARS LATER: Residents remember deadly tornado outbreak that ripped through East Texas on Nov. 15, 1987
TYLER, Texas — Nov. 15 is the anniversary of one of worst tornado outbreaks in East Texas history. On a windy and warm Sunday afternoon, two supercells began their march from the southwest to the northeast across East Texas. When that stormy Sunday afternoon was over, five people were...
lightandchampion.com
The Sabine County prankster was the best
Times were slower in the early days of East Texas. Most small towns had a prankster who enjoyed pulling off a good joke on someone. One of the best was Drayton B. Speights from Hemphill who lived near the Palo Gaucho Creek. Drayton and my father-in-law were best of friends...
KTRE
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jacksonville residents voted in support of adding an additional two percent Venue Tax to...
kjas.com
111622 Shots Fired Map (680).jpg
Jasper Police are investigating reports of gunshots being fired on the north side of town.
KTRE
Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will present the play “Babes in Toyland” this weekend at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus. Angelina College Liberal Arts Director Gary Stallard say “it’s really exciting to have this big production.” Stallard said last...
Juvenile charged with felony after terroristic threat made against Carlisle ISD
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District, said the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with felony 3 terroristic […]
East Texas News
Police chase ends in Woodville
WOODVILLE – The report of a stolen vehicle in Polk County ended in Woodville, right in front of Sullivan’s Hardware, on US 190, and resulted in multiple charges for three individuals. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the stop, which began with an alert on Monday morning, at...
Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife
There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
KLTV
Ellen Trout Zoo to rename hippopotamus exhibit
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There have been two mainstays at the Ellen Trout Zoo since it opened in 1967. The first is Barbara Trout Corbett, the granddaughter of Zoo Founder Walter Trout and the great-granddaughter of the namesake of the zoo, Ellen Trout. “She was part of the zoo the...
KTRE
Rusk duo accused of robbing man outside Nacogdoches County store
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two men from have been arrested after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said they robbed a man outside a business in Douglass Monday. The sheriff’s office said Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, and Daron Latray Neal, 24, both of Rusk, were booked into the county...
Comments / 2