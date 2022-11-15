ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 2

Related
KTRE

Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, will reopen Nov. 28th

ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV) - Due to sudden water outages Zavalla ISD has issued an early dismissal for all students at 10 a.m. today. “School is being dismissed at 10:00 a.m. (car riders and bus riders) today due to no water. We were hopeful to finish the day but unfortunately we cannot. We are closed next week (11/21-11/25) We will see you November 28,″ said the superintendent in a post on the Zavalla ISD website.
ZAVALLA, TX
KTRE

Zavalla city without water again due to loss of pump

ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Zavalla city will be with more water complications for the second day this week after losing a pump from their well last night. According to a Zavalla city council member, they will be without water again soon. “The mayor has contacted the county judge, the emergency...
ZAVALLA, TX
CBS19

No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

Tornado Clean Up

Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’. Investigators said evidence collected at the scene included a rock with blood on it and shaped like the wound on Sarah Hopson's head. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing...
JOAQUIN, TX
KTRE

Crews continue working to restore water service in Zavalla

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla has been without running water for a few days now. Service was restored late Tuesday night, but on Wednesday morning people woke up to no water again. Zavalla Public Works Director Clark Lowery said parts of the city lost water Sunday night...
ZAVALLA, TX
KTRE

Trinity County Jail back in compliance with state jail standards

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has removed the Trinity County Jail from its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance resulted from an inspection July 18 and listed violations regarding the jail being over capacity and issues with the meals served. Sheriff Woody Wallace said “it’s the first time...
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
lightandchampion.com

The Sabine County prankster was the best

Times were slower in the early days of East Texas. Most small towns had a prankster who enjoyed pulling off a good joke on someone. One of the best was Drayton B. Speights from Hemphill who lived near the Palo Gaucho Creek. Drayton and my father-in-law were best of friends...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’

The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jacksonville residents voted in support of adding an additional two percent Venue Tax to...
JOAQUIN, TX
KTRE

Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will present the play “Babes in Toyland” this weekend at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus. Angelina College Liberal Arts Director Gary Stallard say “it’s really exciting to have this big production.” Stallard said last...
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas News

Police chase ends in Woodville

WOODVILLE – The report of a stolen vehicle in Polk County ended in Woodville, right in front of Sullivan’s Hardware, on US 190, and resulted in multiple charges for three individuals. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the stop, which began with an alert on Monday morning, at...
WOODVILLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife

There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Ellen Trout Zoo to rename hippopotamus exhibit

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There have been two mainstays at the Ellen Trout Zoo since it opened in 1967. The first is Barbara Trout Corbett, the granddaughter of Zoo Founder Walter Trout and the great-granddaughter of the namesake of the zoo, Ellen Trout. “She was part of the zoo the...
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy