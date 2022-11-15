Read full article on original website
Men tied to 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 11 still set to stand trial
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- Two Massachusetts men will be standing trial in Livingston County for their role in a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 11 Michigan residents, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Friday. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin, 54, will stand trial in the Livingston...
Kalamazoo man held girlfriend at gunpoint, forced her to drive after car in triple shooting, attorney says
KALAMAZOO, MI — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man was arraigned on 17 felony counts for his suspected role in a triple shooting that left a 22-year-old college student and unborn baby dead. Myquan Deontae Rogers is accused of murdering 22-year-old Western Michigan student Naya Reynolds and shooting and injuring a...
Victim identified in fatal Jackson County house fire
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have released the name of a 48-year-old man killed in a Columbia Township house fire early Tuesday morning. Timothy Rice was killed in a large fire that caused his home to collapse on Nov. 15, according to the Columbia Township Police Department. The cause of...
Mental competency exam ordered for body-armor clad man accused of assaulting woman
ANN ARBOR, MI – A knife-wielding man who was arrested wearing body armor in downtown Ann Arbor after allegedly slashing multiple tires on cars parked behind a business and attacking a woman has been referred to a mental health facility for evaluation. Javon Trevail Williams was ordered, Nov. 3,...
Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
State worker used job to help defraud unemployment insurance of more than $1 million: feds
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker used her job to help bilk he government of more than $1 million through fraudulent claims, federal prosecutors said. Adelita Castillo Juarez, age 55, of Kent City, was indicted Thursday, Nov. 17 along with three others in the scheme.
Washtenaw County to use $4M in COVID relief to fix jail roof, replace phones
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With $71.4 million from the federal government meant to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and help communities bounce back, Washtenaw County has directed huge sums outward. With money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), county leaders have filled holes in rural broadband internet...
House GOP tried to initiate third-party investigation into Lee Chatfield. The AG told them to stand down.
LANSING, MI — House Speaker Jason Wentworth said House Republicans “did go down the path of hiring a third-party” to investigate allegations against his predecessor, Lee Chatfield, but was dissuaded by the Department of Attorney General from doing such. Wentworth, R-Farwell, spoke at length with reporters Thursday,...
Hillary Scholten flipped several Republican-leaning areas blue in West Michigan congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, most voters in Ada Township — a community with deep ties to the conservative DeVos and Van Andel families — supported Republican Peter Meijer over Democrat Hillary Scholten in West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race. This year, it was...
Southbound U.S. 131 closed for 20-vehicle pileup
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI - Southbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Nov 18, after a pileup of at least 20 vehicles near the D Avenue exit, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Several injuries have been reported. The southbound lanes are closed from D Avenue to the Ravine Road overpass, sheriff’s...
Portage school board president ready to work with newly elected Vote4Change candidates
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Newly reelected Portage School Board President Randy Van Antwerp says he is ready to work with two newcomers elected with him in November who ran on the Vote4Change platform but felt their district concerns were misplaced. Emily Crawford and Kimberly Larson were two of three Vote4Change candidates...
These were the 10 most dangerous intersections in Jackson County in 2021
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Vehicle crash rates have been increasing across Michigan since 2020, and Jackson County’s roadways are no different. Michigan Auto Law -- which specializes in car, truck and motorcycle crashes -- compiles vehicle crash report data from police departments across the state and creates lists to warn drivers about the risks of intersections.
Most debt lawsuits get decided without a fight. Michigan leaders want to change the rules.
Most of the 1.9 million debt collection cases filed in Michigan’s district courts over the past decade or so never went to trial. Usually, the defendants don’t show up to court, and debt collectors win by default, according to data compiled by the Michigan Justice for All Commission.
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
Which Michigan counties became redder, bluer in 2022?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2022 election victory was even larger than her 2018 win – a 468,000-vote margin of victory compared to her 407,000-vote margin four years ago.
78% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, 1 remains at high risk level
For the second week in a row, Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is the lone Michigan county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Nov. 17. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one...
Overhead sign work is closing an I-94 lane in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to I-94 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing eastbound I-94 to a single lane from U.S.127 to Lansing Avenue. The closure is taking place for workers to set an overhead sign support. The closure will be...
Michigan House speaker: GOP candidate campaigns, not Trump, to blame for poor midterm showing
LANSING, MI — House Speaker Jason Wentworth said it was not the fault of former President Donald Trump that Republicans underperformed in Michigan but the campaigns that candidates ran during the 2022 midterm cycle. Wentworth, R-Farwell, made the comments Thursday, Nov. 17, when speaking to reporters during a roundtable...
Officials set to preview 3-year, $146-million expansion of U.S. 23 Flex Route to I-96
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - Michigan’s first Flex Route, a system of electronically controlled shoulder lanes meant to ease congestion and boost safety on U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor, is about to get longer. The Michigan Department of Transportation has cued up three years of construction on the major...
Name the turkey Michigan Gov. Whitmer will spare this Thanksgiving
It’s an annual Thanksgiving tradition for the president, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will pardon her first turkey next week. And you can play a part. The governor’s office is asking people to submit name ideas for that turkey. Anyone can make a submission at the link here. There is no limit on entries.
