therecord-online.com
David Leroy Lebert Sr
David Leroy Lebert Sr. (a.k.a. “Preacher Man”), 75, of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born May 29, 1947 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Francis and Mabel Barr Lebert. On October 6, 1967, David married his love, the...
therecord-online.com
Robert Duane Getz Sr.
Robert Duane Getz Sr. 67, of 407 7th Street, South Renovo passed away at the Bucktail Medical Center on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was born on October 31, 1955, the son of John R., Sr. and Margaret A. (Heck) Getz. On May 24, 1975, he married the former Lizabeth (Beth) Burrows, and they have shared over 47 years of marriage together.
therecord-online.com
George and Michael Gedon purchase Dean K. Wetzler Jr. Funeral Home, rebrand as Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC has been in continuous operation for over 180 years, operating as a funeral home a year and a half before Clinton was established as a county. In October of 2022, the Gedon Family saw an opportunity to grow. “It only made sense to expand our footprint,” Gedon said.
therecord-online.com
Lou’s View
Clinton County, Pennsylvania. If you’re any kind of regular reader of the Record, you’ll know all about it—I write about it every week. The history of Clinton County has always fascinated me, and to some extent, all of the connected facts: Highest point, lowest point, founding date, populations, and so on. I can’t help it; I love considering this stuff, because I have no life.
therecord-online.com
Down River
They’re still counting November 2022 US House votes in California and still complaining about the November 2020 election results in Mar-a-Lago, but November 8 is now behind us and the next election cycle, spring of 2023 is not that far off. And if you’re into local politics, the tug-and-pull...
therecord-online.com
City, Downtown Lock Haven gearing up for annual tree lighting
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Under cloudy skies City Public Works employees uprighted the 2022 Lock Haven Christmas Tree in Triangle Park this week. The tree, donated by the Gundy family, stands around 28 feet tall and will be adorned with lights this week. The annual Lock Haven Christmas Tree...
therecord-online.com
Strong Clinton County connection in new West Branch Sports Hall of Fame class
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – An overflow crowd was on hand at the Williamsport Genetti Hotel Banquet Room on Nov. 13 to honor 14 former outstanding athletes, coaches, and contributors to the Class of 2022 for the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame. The inductees came from as far away as Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.
therecord-online.com
Search continues for missing Lock Haven autistic youth
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Authorities Thursday night were combing through the Lock Haven vicinity in search of a missing city autistic youth and as of Friday morning, the young man still had not been found. The search effort began around 7 p.m. Thursday for the 17-year-old male who was...
therecord-online.com
LH men’s basketball falls in road contest with Alliance
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The Lock Haven men’s basketball team (2-1) fell to Alliance University (3-1), 72-68, on the road on Thursday evening in non-conference action. The Bald Eagles started on fire and quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead out of the gate. However, the home team responded well over the remaining 15 minutes of the half and closed the gap to just a slim 35-33 Bald Eagle advantage at halftime.
therecord-online.com
LH women’s basketball rolls to Senior Night win over PSU Altoona, 88-40
LOCK HAVEN, PA- The Lock Haven women’s basketball team (2-2) cruised to a Senior Night victory over visiting Penn State Altoona (0-3), 88-40, in non-conference action on Thursday night in Thomas Fieldhouse. Prior to tipoff, the Bald Eagle honored the two graduating members of the Class of 2023, Maddi...
therecord-online.com
Penn State wrestlers to West Point on Sunday
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA — Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), treks to Army West Point for the Black Knight Open on Sunday, Nov. 20, in West Point, N.Y. In addition, three NIttany Lions (Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, Greg Kerkvliet) will take part in the NWCA All-Star Meet on Nov. 22 in Austin, Tex. The NWCA All-Star meet is an exhibition event and the results DO NOT count on any wrestlers NCAA record form or towards the season’s RPI.
therecord-online.com
Renovo shooting suspect arrested
RENOVO, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse and the state police at Lamar on Thursday issued a joint press release to announce the arrest of Shaun Jason Wadsworth, 42, of 5th Street, Renovo, on one count of aggravated assault, a felony of the first degree, and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony of the second degree.
therecord-online.com
DA’s office obtains bail increase for Renovo man charged in shooting
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Michael F. Salisbury has ensured that Shaun Jason Wadsworth, 42, will remain incarcerated for the foreseeable future. Following a brief hearing on Friday afternoon, Salisbury granted the District Attorney’s motion to modify Wadsworth’s bail on a pair of criminal cases. District...
therecord-online.com
LH women’s wrestling soars to No. 10 in NWCA rankings
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) on Thursday released the latest NCAA Women’s Wrestling rankings, and the Lock Haven women’s wrestling jumped to the No. 10 spot buoyed by their dominant victory over previously No. 14 ranked East Stroudsburg on November 10. For...
therecord-online.com
DA’s office seeks bail increase for Renovo shooter
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse’s office has filed a bail modification motion with the Court of Common Pleas for Shaun Jason Wadsworth, 42, of Renovo. Wadsworth was arrested by state police at Lamar on one count of aggravated assault, a felony of the...
therecord-online.com
Police probe underway in Renovo Wednesday shooting
RENOVO, PA – Authorities say more information is likely later Thursday in a late Wednesday afternoon shooting in the 500 block of St. Clair Avenue in Renovo. State police said the incident occurred at 4:41 p.m. and said two Renovo men were involved but their identities not released. Police put out an initial release Wednesday night that said, “Actor is in custody. Area is secure. No danger to the public at this time.”
therecord-online.com
County’s revolving loan fund has money to lend
LOCK HAVEN, PA – In this period of rising interest rates, Clinton County through its Revolving Loan Fund, can offer a 3 percent interest rate for new or expanding businesses. Mike Flanagan, secretary for the county’s revolving loan fund board, said at Thursday’s county commissioners meeting the fund has...
therecord-online.com
Shooting reported in Renovo, person in custody
RENOVO, PA – Authorities have responded to a report of a shooting just before 5 p.m. Wednesday near the 500 block of St. Clair Avenue in Renovo. Life-Flight was reported called in and one person is said to be in custody. The initial report said the victim was shot...
therecord-online.com
Clinton County commissioners ok receipt of $8.1 million grant to upgrade 911 service
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting were more than happy to approve a contract for better than $8.1 million in state Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding for improvements to the county’s emergency communication system. The board unanimously approved the contract with...
therecord-online.com
Clinton County moves ahead with $8.1 million upgrade of 911 service
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The agenda for Thursday’s Clinton County Commissioners meeting calls for board approval of a contract for better than $8.1 million in state Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding for improvements to the county’s emergency communication system. The contract will be with the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
