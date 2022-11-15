Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho police continue digging in search for missing boy
Police in southwestern Idaho are continuing to excavate the backyard of a home in the small town of Fruitland in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy a year The post Idaho police continue digging in search for missing boy appeared first on Local News 8.
newsnationnow.com
Arrest made in case of missing Idaho boy
(NewsNation) — Police have made an arrest in the case of an Idaho toddler who vanished last year. The Fruitland Police Department announced Sarah Wondra, 35, was taken into custody Friday in connection with the case. Police said they had received a tip that the body of Michael Vaughan, 5 years old when he went missing, could be found in the backyard of Wondra’s home. She was arrested on suspicion of failing to report his death.
Deputies Successfully Locate, Rescue Boise Man Who Snowshoed into Idaho County Backcountry Before Becoming Stuck
IDAHO COUNTY - On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, around 5:20 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received an SOS from a Garmin Inreach device belonging to Jonathan Conti, a videographer/Youtuber, from Boise, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the provided location by the Garmin Inreach device was just north of...
Homedale store destroyed by intentionally set fire, investigators determine
HOMEDALE, Idaho — A fire that gutted The Fence Store in downtown Homedale early Thursday morning was arson, investigators with Homedale Police and the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office determined. The building is located at 1st Street West and West Idaho Avenue. Everything inside was destroyed, the fire marshal's...
signalamerican.com
Fruitland woman charged in Vaughan disappearance
A Fruitland woman has been charged in connection with the disappearance of five-year-old Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who went missing on July 27, 2021. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 11 after police executed a search warrant at a residence on Redwing Street in Fruitland, just minutes away from the Vaughan family’s home.
Post Register
Judge denies request to sever Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell's cases
BOISE, Idaho (East Idaho News) — Nate Eaton of East Idaho News is reporting in a Facebook post that Judge Boyce denied a request from Chad Daybell’s attorney to sever his case from Lori Vallow Daybell’s. A date for the trial has not been set, it will...
Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy
Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. The post Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy appeared first on Local News 8.
New lead in disappearance of 5-year-old Idaho boy
Investigators are working a major lead in the case of a missing Idaho boy. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen in July 2021 in Fruitland.
Idaho issues death warrant to inmate in killing of gold prospectors but can’t find lethal injection drugs
Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them.
KSLTV
Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial. Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are being tried together as co-conspirators in the killings of children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.
Arrest Made in Disappearance of Fruitland Boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-West Idaho authorities arrested a woman Monday in connection with the missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughn. Multiple Idaho news outlets, including KTVB, are reporting 35-year-old Sarah Wondra was arrested and booked into the Payette County Jail on a charge of failure to report a death. The Fruitland Police Chief tells KTVB that investigators began searching the backyard of a house with a backhoe on Saturday after they had gotten a tip from someone who lives at the home with the suspect. At this time police have not said if any remains of the now 6-year-old Vaughan have been found. The young boy went missing in July of 2021 from his neighborhood without any trace. Multiple search efforts and assistance from the FBI resulted in the past year with numerous tips from across the country. At the time Vaughan, also known as "monkey," was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. July 27, near Southwest 9th Street. More information to come...
Why Staying Home in Idaho May be the Best Place for Thanksgiving
The year has flown by and in less than a week Thanksgiving will be here. Despite all the Christmas music, decorations, and shopping to get done, there is still a major holiday to celebrate this coming week, and where and who to spend it with can often be a debate each year for families. Do you fly or drive to certain relatives or do people come to your house? Perhaps you want to take a fun destination trip for the holiday this year to get away from everything for a few days. When it comes to Thanksgiving, where are the best places to be in the United States, and is staying in Idaho, maybe the best option?
eastidahonews.com
Woman appears in court for failure to report death in case of missing Idaho boy
FRUITLAND (Idaho Statesman) — Police have arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a Fruitland boy and charged her with failure to report a death. Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, was arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at the Redwing Street residence she shares with her husband, Stacey Wondra, according to a probable cause affidavit. The residence was the site of a weekend police search and excavation in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.
Post Register
Optum Idaho "Give Cold Feet the Boot" gives winter boots to elementary schools
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Optum Idaho's "Give Cold Feet the Boot" campaign returns again this year, it's fourth annual partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, and CAL Ranch to provide students at ten Idaho elementary schools a free pair of warm boots and socks. Unfortunately, thousands of Idaho...
KIVI-TV
Fruitland Police search backyard of a home in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police searched the backyard of a home in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, Saturday. An excavator could be seen digging in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Redwing street in Fruitland. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said officers received...
kmvt
Update: Fruitland Police continue to search home after new Michael Vaughan lead
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police Chief, J.D. Huff confirmed during an update around 4:15 p.m. today that they are following up on what he called, a very credible tip in the case. Huff says a search warrant was issued on the home at 1102 Redwing and they began digging in the backyard with a backhoe on Saturday and continued the process on Sunday. “This is arduous work,” said Chief Huff. “It’s going to take us a while to get this done. But we’re not going to stop. We’re pretty confident in the information we received.”
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Texas Man Arrested after Interstate Pursuit Near Glenns Ferry
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Texas man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly forcing other motorists off the interstate and running from police Saturday morning near Glenns Ferry. According to Idaho State Police, the 32-year-old man was booked into the Elmore County Detention Center for three counts of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, fleeing or eluding a peace officer, and assault upon a peace officer. At around 11 a.m. troopers and Elmore County Sheriff's deputies started getting reports of a driver in a Toyota Rav4 driving reckless and forcing other cars off the road near Glenns Ferry heading west. When troopers tried to stop the man he continued on at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The driver tried to hit other cars and caused a semi-truck hauling fuel to veer off the roadway. ISP used a special maneuver to stop the Toyota and ended the pursuit. The incident remains under investigation and ISP is asking anyone with video of the pursuit or the Toyota driving erratically to call District 3 at 208-846-7550.
Travel Back In Time As Dinosaurs Roam Around The Ford Idaho Center
This isn't the first time that dinosaurs have made an appearance in Idaho. Next month you can see realistic-looking dinosaurs in a Jurassic experience that is fun for the whole family. Jurassic Quests Coming To Nampa, Idaho. The dinosaurs part of Jurassic Quest will be at the Ford Idaho Center...
Caldwell Police searching for suspect connected to possible road rage incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect connected to a potential road rage incident Saturday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a call reporting gunfire in the area, near Chicago Street and Franklin Road. Shortly after the initial call, dispatch received another call from a man who reported that his vehicle had been shot at in the area of 21st and Franklin.
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0