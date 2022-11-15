ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Guitar World Magazine

A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands

In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Louder

Watch Gen Z teens listen to Slipknot for the very first time and become very confused

"Slipknot...sometimes you just 'gotta shhhh" and "seems so lit" are a few of our favourite Gen Z reactions to Slipknot in this new reaction video. Can you remember where you were when you heard Slipknot for the first time? Did you think their music was mere hideous "screaming" made by strange men wearing nightmarish masks or was your life changed for the better? If your answer was the latter, then we assume you're a metalhead to this day.
The Independent

Teen launches scathing takedown of dead father in damning funeral speech to shocked mourners

A TikToker has sparked a debate on social media after sharing the speech they reportedly gave during their father’s funeral, in which they referred to him as a “racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, Trump-loving, cis straight white man”.Saga, who uses they/them pronouns and goes by the username @saginthesunforever on TikTok, shared a video of the speech they gave during the funeral earlier this month.In the clip, which was filmed by someone in the audience, Saga could be seen standing at a podium as they condemned their father and his alleged beliefs. “[You] will never be what you could have been, but...
WFBQ Q95

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Louder

Download 2023: two Metallica sets, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Ghost, Evanescence, Pendulum, Disturbed and more in huge first lineup announcement

Metallica will play two separate headline sets for the first ever four-day Download festival in 2023. Download 2023 has officially unveiled its first lineup announcement for its first ever four-day event, which will take place June 8-11, 2023 in its legendary home at Donington Park as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the festival.
Guitar World Magazine

Zakk Wylde has been using YouTube guitar lessons to learn Dimebag's parts for Pantera's upcoming tour

Zakk Wylde says he’s been using YouTube guitar lessons to learn some of Dimebag Darrell’s parts for Pantera’s upcoming shows. The Black Label Society leader – who announced he’d be filling Dimebag’s gargantuan shoes for Pantera’s forthcoming tour back in July – explains his contemporary approach to rehearsing for the shows in a new interview with Ola Englund.
