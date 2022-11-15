Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands
In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
Watch pro-shot footage of Metallica performing Blitzkrieg
Thrash metal icons played cover at Florida show in tribute to late manager Jon Zazula
Jason Newsted on thrash metal, the Black Album and life after Metallica: “Playing Enter Sandman for the 1,000th time kinda wears on you”
Ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted looks back on the highs and lows of his epic career
On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977
When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
Watch Gen Z teens listen to Slipknot for the very first time and become very confused
"Slipknot...sometimes you just 'gotta shhhh" and "seems so lit" are a few of our favourite Gen Z reactions to Slipknot in this new reaction video. Can you remember where you were when you heard Slipknot for the first time? Did you think their music was mere hideous "screaming" made by strange men wearing nightmarish masks or was your life changed for the better? If your answer was the latter, then we assume you're a metalhead to this day.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Watch Corey Taylor absolutely, definitely, undisputedly neither confirm nor deny Slipknot are playing Download 2023
"That'll get people p**sed off" says Corey Taylor, as he addresses rumours about Slipknot playing Download Festival next year
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Grammys 2023: Machine Gun Kelly nominated for Best Rock Album; Ghost, Muse, Turnstile nominated for Best Metal Performance
The 2023 Grammy Awards nominees have been announced - here's everything you need to know
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne reunite with Black Sabbath one last time at his 'final' show... 30 years ago today
On November 15, 1992 Ozzy Osbourne played the final show on his No More Tours farewell tour, and reunited Black Sabbath for an encore. It would not be their final show
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Watch Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Elton John in the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, the new Abbey Road Studios doc
Watch the first trailer for Mary McCartney's homage to Abbey Road Studios, If These Walls Could Sing. "When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way." So says Elton John at the beginning of the trailer for If These Walls...
Download 2023: two Metallica sets, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Ghost, Evanescence, Pendulum, Disturbed and more in huge first lineup announcement
Metallica will play two separate headline sets for the first ever four-day Download festival in 2023. Download 2023 has officially unveiled its first lineup announcement for its first ever four-day event, which will take place June 8-11, 2023 in its legendary home at Donington Park as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the festival.
Zakk Wylde has been using YouTube guitar lessons to learn Dimebag's parts for Pantera's upcoming tour
Zakk Wylde says he’s been using YouTube guitar lessons to learn some of Dimebag Darrell’s parts for Pantera’s upcoming shows. The Black Label Society leader – who announced he’d be filling Dimebag’s gargantuan shoes for Pantera’s forthcoming tour back in July – explains his contemporary approach to rehearsing for the shows in a new interview with Ola Englund.
