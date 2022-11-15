ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says

MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'

MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea

MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird's preliminary hearing was held Thursday, and a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department testified. After that testimony, the defense argued...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police report three overnight shootings, 1 arrest

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting three shootings that happened overnight. According to police, a shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 10:17 p.m. near Hope and 41st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 21st and Lloyd, shooter arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 43-year-old man was arrested following a shooter near 21st and Lloyd on the city's north side early Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officials say the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. – and happened during an argument between the shooter and victim. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

Waukesha parade killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide […]
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged

MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Deondre Alston sentenced; life in prison for fatal Milwaukee stabbing

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Deondre Alston on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee in April 2021. A jury found Alston guilty on Oct. 14, 2022 of two charges in this case – first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
MILWAUKEE, WI

