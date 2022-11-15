Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says
MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'
MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
3 people shot, injured near 35th and McKinley
Three people are in the hospital with injuries after police say gunmen opened fire, hitting two people in a car and one walking outside.
Darrell Brooks returns to court Thursday on Milwaukee charges
Darrell Brooks will be in the Milwaukee County Courthouse Thursday for a final pre-trial hearing on several Milwaukee charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
A Milwaukee man is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. He's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where he is.
Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack
MADISON, Wis., (WTVO) — Darrell Brooks, the man convicted of running his car through last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade, has been sentenced to life in prison. Brooks made a final statement Wednesday after being convicted on all 76 counts against him. He said that he did not plan the attack and apologized to victims for […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea
MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird's preliminary hearing was held Thursday, and a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department testified. After that testimony, the defense argued...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police report three overnight shootings, 1 arrest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting three shootings that happened overnight. According to police, a shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 10:17 p.m. near Hope and 41st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is...
CBS 58
Shooting near Warren and Hamilton seriously wounds Milwaukee woman, police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 11:30 p.m. near Warren and Hamilton. A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a serious gunshot wound. Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 21st and Lloyd, shooter arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 43-year-old man was arrested following a shooter near 21st and Lloyd on the city's north side early Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officials say the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. – and happened during an argument between the shooter and victim. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
Waukesha parade killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole
A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged
MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
WISN
Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
WATCH: Kenosha middle schooler surprised by deployed father during class
Mahone Middle School student Evelyn Christensen was surprised by her father during class. Lieutenant Commander Bryce Christensen was deployed for more than three months of a two-year deployment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deondre Alston sentenced; life in prison for fatal Milwaukee stabbing
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Deondre Alston on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee in April 2021. A jury found Alston guilty on Oct. 14, 2022 of two charges in this case – first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
Comments / 0