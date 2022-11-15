Read full article on original website
Parents Are Sharing The Hell That Is Trying To Get Their Kids Taylor Swift Tickets
If you were one of the millions trying to snag some tickets for Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated Eras Tour earlier this week, and you came up with a big, fat nothing, you are not alone. Parents all over the country sat at their computers for hours, hoping and praying for the opportunity to purchase tickets for their kids while they were at school.
Sasha And Malia Obama Hosted Their Parents For A ‘Cocktail Night’ And It Sounded Adorable
While the Obamas are sorely missed by many in the White House, it’s hard not to also love post-first lady Michelle Obama. The best-selling author recently visited the TODAY show to chat about her latest book and share a rare and hilarious story of when her daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, hosted her and Barack for the first time at their new place together.
Lindsay Lohan Says She'll Pass Her Husband's First Christmas Present Down To Her Daughter
Lindsay Lohan is reemerging onto the scene and starring in her first feature film since 2013. It’s a holiday movie called Falling For Christmas, and it’s streaming now on Netflix. As she makes the rounds promoting her new movie and her new era, she’s also reflecting on the...
Mila Kunis Revealed That Ashton Kutcher Is Training Their Kids For A 5K
Earlier this month, Ashton Kutcher took to the streets of New York City and ran his first marathon. Kutcher’s wife and actor Mila Kunis revealed that the experience was so meaningful to the That 70s Show actor that their kids are now getting in on the action. The couple's...
Nick Jonas Has A Brand New Perspective On Life, Thanks To His Daughter Malti
Since Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 10 months, via surrogate in January, the family has been experiencing a whole lot of baby firsts. Jonas, who has lived as a touring musician since he first broke onto the scene with brothers Kevin and Joe in The Jonas Brothers, talked about how having Malti has changed his perspective.
Scary Mommy
How Does The Crown Season 5 Cast Stack Up To Their Real-Life Inspiration? You Judge.
Season 5 of The Crown has finally arrived, bringing with it some controversial casting choices. Dominic West as Prince Charles? Fans beg to differ. Still, some of the cast for this season, which spans from 1990 to the summer of 1997, feels spot-on. You be the judge.
Mandy Moore Shares The ‘Super Mom’ Advice Hilary Duff Gave Her About Having Two Kids
Having a second child is a massive step for families — or at least it was for Mandy Moore. The This is Us star just welcomed her second son, Ozzy, last month with with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and recently opened up about how fellow mom and BFF Hilary Duff has helped her navigate her expanding family.
Jeff Goldblum Is Digging Being An Older Dad
Jeff Goldblum definitely has fun with how he’s become a culture touchstone of a zaddy, but it’s becoming a dad later in life that is really a blast for him. The actor and musician, 70, opened up during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about how being an older dad to his two sons, Charlie, 7, and River, 5 is “such fun.”
‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France Says He's “Much More Emotional” Since Becoming A Dad
Anytime I’ve decided to sit down and binge watch an entire season of Queer Eye on Netflix, there is about a 99.9% chance that I will be sobbing for the majority of the episodes. And while most of the hosts on Queer Eye also love to let those tears flow (I see you, Antoni!), fashion expert on the show, Tan France, has always remained somewhat stoic.
Pink Shared Her Biggest Dish Washing Pet Peeve — And Her Husband Clapped Back With His
When couples list “irreconcilable differences” on their divorce papers, how often are they talking about the dishes? This week, pop diva Pink and partner Carey Hart light-heartedly sparred on social media after the “Sober” singer shared her biggest dirty dishes pet peeve on Instagram. “Good morning,”...
Watch Christina Milian's Preteen Daughter Cluelessly Try To Dial A Rotary Phone
Some elder millennials and Gen-X members might remember living in a home with a rotary phone. Y’know, that old device where you didn’t press buttons to dial a number and instead had to turn the dial a certain amount of times in order to call someone? What a time to be alive!
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Post To Celebrate His Daughter's 6th Birthday
Rob Kardashian is usually pretty quiet on social media, but the reality star made an exception for his daughter Dream’s sixth birthday. The younger brother of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna. “Happy Birthday to the...
Jennifer Aniston Gives Touching Tribute To Her Dad, John Aniston, After His Passing
Soap actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89. The actor was best known for his role on the popular soap opera — Days of Our Lives — where he played the character Victor Kirakis starting back in 1985. He also happened to be the father of superstar actress, Jennifer Aniston.
Eva Mendes Hints At Marriage To Ryan Gosling With New Tattoo Picture
Eva Mendes made a subtle statement about her love life on Instagram, and internet sleuths are on the case!. The Cuban-American actor and businesswoman, 48, shared a photo of her new wrist tattoo, which reads “de Gosling.” In Hispanic culture, the use of "de" or "of" unifies the woman's maiden name with her husband's last name after marriage, so speculation swirled over whether or not Mendes perhaps married her longtime love, actor Ryan Gosling, after 11 years together.
'Princess Diaries 3' Gets Royal Go-Ahead At Disney
As Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) once said, “It’s not appropriate for royalty to jingle.” But fans of The Princess Diaries films are surely making a ton of noise as news of a third installment hit the internet. That’s right: Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in the...
Scary Mommy
From The Confessional: Post-Divorce Parenthood
Whether you’re navigating co-parenting with your ex, building a blended family, or doing both, post-divorce parenthood has its own particular set of challenges, milestones, and wins. From sharing custody with an ex-spouse they still consider toxic to finding relief during their days or weeks “off,” here are 16 parents’ confessions about the highs and lows.
Emily Ratajkowski Is Making Sure Her Son Gets A Balance Of ‘Gendered’ Toys
It’s difficult to put the experience of being a single mom into words. There are so many different, nuanced responsibilities for a single mom to consider than those raising a traditional nuclear family. Emily Ratajakowski, who split from her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, knows this all too well....
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
If there’s one thing millennial parents love, it’s sharing favorite characters from our youth with our own kids — and you can’t get much more nostalgic when it comes to throwback cartoons than My Little Pony. Yes, these anthropomorphic horses have evolved since they made their original debut in the ‘80s; in fact, they’re in their “fifth generation.” But the themes at the heart of the ponyverse (friendship, individuality, teamwork, compromise, the list goes on) are more relevant than ever. So, the fact that Netflix is releasing the brand-new, holiday-themed My Little Pony: Winter Wishday on Nov. 21 feels a little bit like an early holiday present for millennial moms everywhere. And, bonus! Scary Mommy has an exclusive clip from the special.
Kate Hudson Embraces The Chaos Of Christmas, Including “Duking It Out” With Family Members
The holiday season can be a time of cozy nights by the fire, singing Christmas carols, and sipping on some hot chocolate. Sounds picturesque, right? That might be what your holidays look like if you don’t have a wild extended family (and who doesn’t, honestly?) Actor Kate Hudson got real when she described what she expected to go down this holiday season.
Scary Mommy
