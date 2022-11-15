If there’s one thing millennial parents love, it’s sharing favorite characters from our youth with our own kids — and you can’t get much more nostalgic when it comes to throwback cartoons than My Little Pony. Yes, these anthropomorphic horses have evolved since they made their original debut in the ‘80s; in fact, they’re in their “fifth generation.” But the themes at the heart of the ponyverse (friendship, individuality, teamwork, compromise, the list goes on) are more relevant than ever. So, the fact that Netflix is releasing the brand-new, holiday-themed My Little Pony: Winter Wishday on Nov. 21 feels a little bit like an early holiday present for millennial moms everywhere. And, bonus! Scary Mommy has an exclusive clip from the special.

