Nick Jonas Has A Brand New Perspective On Life, Thanks To His Daughter Malti

Since Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 10 months, via surrogate in January, the family has been experiencing a whole lot of baby firsts. Jonas, who has lived as a touring musician since he first broke onto the scene with brothers Kevin and Joe in The Jonas Brothers, talked about how having Malti has changed his perspective.
Jeff Goldblum Is Digging Being An Older Dad

Jeff Goldblum definitely has fun with how he’s become a culture touchstone of a zaddy, but it’s becoming a dad later in life that is really a blast for him. The actor and musician, 70, opened up during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about how being an older dad to his two sons, Charlie, 7, and River, 5 is “such fun.”
Eva Mendes Hints At Marriage To Ryan Gosling With New Tattoo Picture

Eva Mendes made a subtle statement about her love life on Instagram, and internet sleuths are on the case!. The Cuban-American actor and businesswoman, 48, shared a photo of her new wrist tattoo, which reads “de Gosling.” In Hispanic culture, the use of "de" or "of" unifies the woman's maiden name with her husband's last name after marriage, so speculation swirled over whether or not Mendes perhaps married her longtime love, actor Ryan Gosling, after 11 years together.
'Princess Diaries 3' Gets Royal Go-Ahead At Disney

As Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) once said, “It’s not appropriate for royalty to jingle.” But fans of The Princess Diaries films are surely making a ton of noise as news of a third installment hit the internet. That’s right: Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in the...
From The Confessional: Post-Divorce Parenthood

Whether you’re navigating co-parenting with your ex, building a blended family, or doing both, post-divorce parenthood has its own particular set of challenges, milestones, and wins. From sharing custody with an ex-spouse they still consider toxic to finding relief during their days or weeks “off,” here are 16 parents’ confessions about the highs and lows.
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

If there’s one thing millennial parents love, it’s sharing favorite characters from our youth with our own kids — and you can’t get much more nostalgic when it comes to throwback cartoons than My Little Pony. Yes, these anthropomorphic horses have evolved since they made their original debut in the ‘80s; in fact, they’re in their “fifth generation.” But the themes at the heart of the ponyverse (friendship, individuality, teamwork, compromise, the list goes on) are more relevant than ever. So, the fact that Netflix is releasing the brand-new, holiday-themed My Little Pony: Winter Wishday on Nov. 21 feels a little bit like an early holiday present for millennial moms everywhere. And, bonus! Scary Mommy has an exclusive clip from the special.
Kate Hudson Embraces The Chaos Of Christmas, Including “Duking It Out” With Family Members

The holiday season can be a time of cozy nights by the fire, singing Christmas carols, and sipping on some hot chocolate. Sounds picturesque, right? That might be what your holidays look like if you don’t have a wild extended family (and who doesn’t, honestly?) Actor Kate Hudson got real when she described what she expected to go down this holiday season.
