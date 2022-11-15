Read full article on original website
Obituary: Daniels, Sara Frances (Hargreveas)
Sara Frances (Hargreveas) Daniels, 83, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2022. Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.
Obituary: Parsons, Julie Elaine
Julie Elaine Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Rexroad, Sandra Kay
Sandra Kay Rexroad, 63, of Marietta, Ohio, died on November 12, 2022, at Harmar Place. She was born June 7, 1959, in Cambridge, Ohio, daughter of the late David and Marian. She attended Living Faith Methodist Church in Vincent. Sandra graduated from Caldwell. High School in 1977. She graduated from...
Obituary: Jeffers, Roger L.
My soul mate took God’s hand to be with his family and friends on November 12th, 2022, at the young age of 76. Roger was born on October 17th, 1946, in Bellaire, Ohio, son of Albert and Leona Goldsmith Jeffers. He graduated from Bellaire High School after graduation; he...
Obituary: Young, Sandra J.
Sandra J. Young, age 85, of Belle Valley, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1937, at home in Buffalo, OH, a daughter of the late John and Etta M. Murphy Gibson. She attended Kent State University...
Obituary: Robart, Kenneth Dale
Kenneth Dale Robart, 80, of Coolville, OH, passed away November 13, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Whitehair, David John
David John Whitehair, 63, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 13, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Parkersburg, the son of the late Luther S. and Nellie Hammond Whitehair. He was a 1977 graduate of Pennsboro High School and had worked for Camden Clark Medical...
Obituary: Cox, Jane Ann Biehl
Jane Ann Biehl Cox, 81, of Whipple, Ohio, was carried to heaven in Jesus’ arms on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio, after an extended illness with heart and kidney complications. She was born on October 7, 1941, in Marietta, Ohio, to Paul Franklin and Juanita I. Roff Dye.
Obituary: Collins, James Michael
James Michael Collins, 67, of Pennsboro, WV, passed away November 14, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Boggs, Jack
Jack Boggs, 83, of Creston, WV, passed away Nov. 13, 2022, with his loving family by his side, at WVU Camden Clark Campus following a long illness. He was the son of the late Thomas and Della Parsons Boggs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Boggs, Thomas Boggs, and June Boggs, and his sisters, Anna Exline and Mary Campbell.
Obituary: Harris, Tammy Lynn
Tammy Lynn Harris, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away from this life and received her heavenly wings on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Tammy was born in Elyria, Ohio, on October 23, 1964, and was the daughter of the late Alva Ray (Sonny) Harris and Conna L. (Harris) Jones and step-father Philip Jones of Mineral Wells, WV.
Obituary: Moore, Carol Sue
Carol Sue Moore, 55, of Marietta, OH, passed away November 8, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Venham, Deborah Elaine Wheeler Tolson
Deborah Elaine (Wheeler) (Tolson) Venham, age 65, was called home Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her residence in Belpre, Ohio, surrounded by her family. She was born February 1, 1957, to Hurshel and Maxine Wheeler of Stewart, Ohio. Debbie attended Federal Hocking High School in Stewart, Ohio. She worked for Reed & Baur Insurance, in Athens, Ohio, for 14 years, then worked for Peoples Bank in Marietta, Ohio, and Parkersburg, WV. Debbie coached Cheerleading and also assisted in coaching at Federal Hocking Middle School during the 1980′s. She loved spending time with family and friends as well as going to car shows and taking long rides in her 1950 Plymouth “Miss Daisy.”
Rylee Wise signs with Concord University
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rylee Wise, a volleyball player from Parkersburg high school, has officially signed with Concord University to play collegiate volleyball. Rylee has been a major part of the Big Reds success playing setter for the team and surpassing 2,000 career assists earlier this year. Her talents will...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fire destroys Parkersburg family’s home
PARKERSBURG — A single family home located on 1412 School St. off Core Road caught fire around noon Monday, which resulted in the home being a total loss. The owner of the home, Tammy Jo Mills of Ravenswood, had recently remodeled the house and had given her daughter, Betty Davis, 42, of Parkersburg permission to live in the residence, along with her husband, Scott Davis, and their daughter, Bryley Davis, who were all home at the time the fire started.
Arts and entertainment events happening November 17th-20th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, November 17th. Free Play at the Library! from 9 AM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library.
A bomb threat was made from a local hospital
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, someone at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center called Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with a bomb threat. The call came to the Parkersburg Police Department at 11:06 am Wednesday. WVU Medicine’s Camden Clark was on lockdown for a short...
A glimpse of the holiday spirit - Festival of Trees kicks off
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The tree lighting that kicks off United Way’s Festival of Trees is one of the first glimpses of the holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Step into the Blennerhassett Hotel and you’ll be greeted by Christmas tree galore. There’s a black bear themed tree, a candy themed tree, a coffee themed tree, and everything in between. Now the trees are lit, giving the creations that extra spark.
Parkersburg Bridge Partners Holds Happy Hour Chat with the Public
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People in the Mid-Ohio Valley got a chance to learn about the progress of the work being done on the Memorial Bridge and its new toll system. The Parkersburg Bridge Partners held what it calls a happy hour chat Wednesday morning. The meeting was held at...
Inmates share their stories through art - Traveling exhibit reaches the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A traveling art exhibit featuring current and former inmates’ work has made its way to the Mid-Ohio Valley. Step into Artsbridge and you’ll get a glimpse into the world through the eyes of people who’ve been incarcerated. Artsbridge’s executive director Lyndsay Dennis commented...
