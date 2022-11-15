Deborah Elaine (Wheeler) (Tolson) Venham, age 65, was called home Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her residence in Belpre, Ohio, surrounded by her family. She was born February 1, 1957, to Hurshel and Maxine Wheeler of Stewart, Ohio. Debbie attended Federal Hocking High School in Stewart, Ohio. She worked for Reed & Baur Insurance, in Athens, Ohio, for 14 years, then worked for Peoples Bank in Marietta, Ohio, and Parkersburg, WV. Debbie coached Cheerleading and also assisted in coaching at Federal Hocking Middle School during the 1980′s. She loved spending time with family and friends as well as going to car shows and taking long rides in her 1950 Plymouth “Miss Daisy.”

