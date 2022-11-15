Read full article on original website
House leadership hangs in the balance after Pelosi announces departure
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – After two decades at the top of her party, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced she will no longer be a part of Democratic leadership. The announcement comes after the violent attack on her husband Paul Pelosi and Democrats losing the House majority. “Now we...
Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of...
Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump probes
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations into Donald Trump just days after the former president announced his intent to seek the office again in 2024. Garland said Jack Smith, a longtime prosecutor and current war crimes investigator, would take the...
Elon Musk polls Twitter on whether to reinstate Trump’s account
Elon Musk, the controversial billionaire who recently bought the social networking site Twitter, has polled its users on whether to reinstate the account of former President Donald Trump.
These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
(The Hill) – The Senate voted to advance a bill protecting same-sex marriages on Wednesday, clearing a procedural hurdle by gaining sufficient Republican support to overcome a filibuster. In a 62-37 vote, 12 Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in supporting the measure, which would repeal the Defense of Marriage...
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with uncertain future
WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Head of FBI: TikTok is a threat to national security
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Top officials within the federal government are continuing to sound the alarm over TikTok and time may be ticking for the popular social media app. Members of both parties are ramping up calls to regulate TikTok. This week the head of the FBI said he is extremely concerned the app poses a threat to national security.
Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith?
(The Hill) – Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations that could lead to charges being filed against former President Trump. Garland announced the decision at a news conference on Friday, saying that...
Why the president of the Western Energy Alliance says Biden ‘wants to kill American oil and gas’
President Joe Biden has threatened to shut down the nation’s coal-fired power plants, end domestic production of oil and gas leasing and has put up roadblocks for new natural gas pipelines. But at the same time, green energy advocates say he is not moving fast enough toward a transition away from fossil fuels.
Oath Keeper admits storming the Capitol was ‘really stupid’
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Ohio bar owner who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation with fellow members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group told jurors Wednesday that it was a “really stupid” decision, saying she got swept up in what seemed to be a “very American moment.”
Michelle Obama says she had to ease nation into a first lady with Black hair: ‘Let me keep my hair straight. Let’s get health care passed’
(The Hill) — Michelle Obama says she intentionally waited until she left the White House to finally wear her hair in braids, suggesting that the country was “just getting adjusted” to a Black woman as first lady. “They ain’t ready for it!” Obama told Ellen DeGeneres on...
Judge turns away Jen Psaki’s effort in Missouri-filed lawsuit
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a...
Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage
Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all Democrats to forward...
