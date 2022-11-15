ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP

Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of...
Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations into Donald Trump just days after the former president announced his intent to seek the office again in 2024. Garland said Jack Smith, a longtime prosecutor and current war crimes investigator, would take the...
These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill

(The Hill) – The Senate voted to advance a bill protecting same-sex marriages on Wednesday, clearing a procedural hurdle by gaining sufficient Republican support to overcome a filibuster. In a 62-37 vote, 12 Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in supporting the measure, which would repeal the Defense of Marriage...
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with uncertain future

WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Head of FBI: TikTok is a threat to national security

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Top officials within the federal government are continuing to sound the alarm over TikTok and time may be ticking for the popular social media app. Members of both parties are ramping up calls to regulate TikTok. This week the head of the FBI said he is extremely concerned the app poses a threat to national security.
Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith?

(The Hill) – Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations that could lead to charges being filed against former President Trump. Garland announced the decision at a news conference on Friday, saying that...
Oath Keeper admits storming the Capitol was ‘really stupid’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Ohio bar owner who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation with fellow members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group told jurors Wednesday that it was a “really stupid” decision, saying she got swept up in what seemed to be a “very American moment.”
Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage

Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all Democrats to forward...
