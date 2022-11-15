ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

12news.com

Inmate Murray Hooper executed Wednesday morning, officials confirm

PHOENIX — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, received a lethal injection at the state prison...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw Video: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home. A 3-year-old boy, 6-month-old twin girls and two adults were found dead inside a central Phoenix home, according to the family's cleaning ladies. Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement

In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Drink Local This Thanksgiving with Arizona Wine Pairings

You’ve checked everything off the extensive grocery list, prepared make-ahead dishes and placed them with Tetris-like precision in the fridge, and made sure there is enough clean silverware to get everyone from starters to desserts. After all of that, who has time to think about the wine, let alone...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Who Botched the DUI Case Against This Phoenix Cop? No One Seems to Know

On a summer evening in 2021, off-duty Phoenix police officer Jason Halleman was slumped over the steering wheel of his running car. In his hand was an open bottle of alcohol. A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy found Halleman in the driver's seat and roused him. The deputy was responding to a call about the car, which was stopped on a residential street. Halleman's eyes were bloodshot, and his speech was slurred, according to an investigative case file. He was arrested and booked for driving under the influence. During the booking process, Halleman fought with deputies, who forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley

Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster

When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Chandler tattoo shop owner sentenced to prison for 'dark web' activities

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler tattoo shop owner was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing illegal drugs on the "dark web," officials say. Jason Keith Arnold, 46, was ordered to spend seven years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — responsible for the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.
MOSCOW, ID
Suzy Jacobson Cherry

2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a Success

Kerri Schultheis-Barnes of Crystal Intuition AZ displays her wares at Phoenix Pagan PridePhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day festival was held on November 5 at Steele Indian School Park. The Phoenix festival is part of The Pagan Pride Project, a worldwide organization created in an effort to introduce the general public to their Pagan neighbors. The event is an opportunity to bring practitioners of the various types of Pagan paths together for one day of mutual celebration, learning, and trade. Founded in 1998, the first Pagan Pride Day was held on September 25 of that year, with 18 celebrations in the U.S. and Canada. Each year more cities held events, and the first Phoenix Pagan Pride Day took place in September of 2001. Since Phoenix is still quite hot in September, organizers petitioned the national event committee to move to a later date.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The Undefinable Sound of Holy Fawn Blasts Off From Phoenix to a New Dimension

Once upon a time, before the internet, we all had to go to the record store to buy music. For those who listened to the radio, the hunt was relatively easy. But what about those of us who were looking for something different? Artists who were not so easily categorized? The ones who didn’t have a plastic divider with their name written with a Sharpie? Those who didn’t even fit into a specific genre?
PHOENIX, AZ

