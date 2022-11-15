Read full article on original website
Arizona man sentenced for illegal gun sales ring, including one involved in California cop murder
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man will spend years behind bars for illegally selling firearms, including one used in an incident where a California police officer was murdered. Gilbert, Arizona, resident Chris Oliver, 24, received a 33-month prison sentence on Oct. 17. Oliver pleaded guilty to dealing in...
12news.com
Inmate Murray Hooper executed Wednesday morning, officials confirm
PHOENIX — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, received a lethal injection at the state prison...
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
FLORENCE, Ariz. — (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, received a lethal injection...
AZFamily
Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home
Phoenix New Times
Voters Retain Controversial Maricopa County Judge Who Ruled Against Tempe’s Shady Park
Maricopa County voters have chosen to retain a controversial Superior Court judge who ruled against Tempe music venue Shady Park in its legal battle with a neighboring senior living apartment building. Judge Brad Astrowsky, who has served on the Maricopa County Superior Court bench for 10 years, won retention in...
AZFamily
Raw Video: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home
Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement
In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
Phoenix New Times
Drink Local This Thanksgiving with Arizona Wine Pairings
You’ve checked everything off the extensive grocery list, prepared make-ahead dishes and placed them with Tetris-like precision in the fridge, and made sure there is enough clean silverware to get everyone from starters to desserts. After all of that, who has time to think about the wine, let alone...
AZFamily
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
Phoenix New Times
Who Botched the DUI Case Against This Phoenix Cop? No One Seems to Know
On a summer evening in 2021, off-duty Phoenix police officer Jason Halleman was slumped over the steering wheel of his running car. In his hand was an open bottle of alcohol. A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy found Halleman in the driver's seat and roused him. The deputy was responding to a call about the car, which was stopped on a residential street. Halleman's eyes were bloodshot, and his speech was slurred, according to an investigative case file. He was arrested and booked for driving under the influence. During the booking process, Halleman fought with deputies, who forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
21-year-old sentenced for supplying fentanyl at Phoenix homeless encampment
PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for supplying harmful drugs to people living at Phoenix's downtown homeless encampment. Cristian Machado was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to possessing and attempting to sell narcotics, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
ABC 15 News
‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster
When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
Chandler tattoo shop owner sentenced to prison for 'dark web' activities
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler tattoo shop owner was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing illegal drugs on the "dark web," officials say. Jason Keith Arnold, 46, was ordered to spend seven years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.
AZFamily
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — responsible for the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a Success
Kerri Schultheis-Barnes of Crystal Intuition AZ displays her wares at Phoenix Pagan PridePhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day festival was held on November 5 at Steele Indian School Park. The Phoenix festival is part of The Pagan Pride Project, a worldwide organization created in an effort to introduce the general public to their Pagan neighbors. The event is an opportunity to bring practitioners of the various types of Pagan paths together for one day of mutual celebration, learning, and trade. Founded in 1998, the first Pagan Pride Day was held on September 25 of that year, with 18 celebrations in the U.S. and Canada. Each year more cities held events, and the first Phoenix Pagan Pride Day took place in September of 2001. Since Phoenix is still quite hot in September, organizers petitioned the national event committee to move to a later date.
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
Phoenix New Times
The Undefinable Sound of Holy Fawn Blasts Off From Phoenix to a New Dimension
Once upon a time, before the internet, we all had to go to the record store to buy music. For those who listened to the radio, the hunt was relatively easy. But what about those of us who were looking for something different? Artists who were not so easily categorized? The ones who didn’t have a plastic divider with their name written with a Sharpie? Those who didn’t even fit into a specific genre?
AZFamily
Body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting at suspect more than a dozen times
