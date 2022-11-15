Read full article on original website
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
theadvocate.com
'The Chosen': Baton Rouge woman answers call to be among 'the 5,000' for Texas filming
Although even those who know Rose Burnside likely won't be able to pick her out when watching "The Chosen," she calls its filming one of the most beautiful experiences of her life. The Baton Rouge retiree, 56, was among the thousands, many from Louisiana, who made a pilgrimage to Midlothian,...
easttexasradio.com
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
Dallas police to destroy pyrotechnics left over from canceled Dallas air show
Here’s a head’s up from the Dallas Police Department which will be destroying the pyrotechnics that were to have been used Sunday, the last day of the Wings Over Dallas Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport.
FBI looking for missing Fort Worth man last seen in Mexico
SAN ANTONIO — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old man who was last seen after crossing the border and visiting family. Joe Joshua Sanchez, who's from Fort Worth, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Officials say he traveled by bus from Dallas to Laredo and slept in the bus station Monday night. He was also said to have visited family and friends after arriving in Laredo.
iheart.com
Did You Just Hear An Explosion In Texas? Here's Why
Since this weekend's Wings Over Dallas Air Show was canceled after a fatal collision that occurred last week, police will be disposing of pyrotechnics, according to FOX 4. A controlled disposal of fireworks is set for 10 a.m. Thursday and it'll continue through 11:30 a.m. Residents can expect to hear noises every 30 minutes.
Tarrant Area Food Bank gives away 5,000 Thanksgiving meals for families in need at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — Thousands of drivers lined up the Thursday before Thanksgiving outside of AT&T Stadium -- the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It would be easy to get the impression that it's a game day due to the heavy traffic around the stadium. But instead, thousands of people...
Cargo van stolen from Dallas charity recovered
DALLAS — The cargo van stolen from a Dallas charity was recovered Thursday night, the nonprofit said. Pastor Karen Belknap said she received an anonymous phone call saying the van was in a Home depot parking lot in Grand Prairie, and police found it shortly afterward. Belknap said the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
800 North Texas Families Receive Thanksgiving Food Donations
Something good happened for 800 families who live in South Oak Cliff and southern Dallas County. For the third year, Center Table Fall Harvest held a Thanksgiving food distribution event at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. The Texas-sized food boxes included a big turkey, potatoes, onions and sweet potatoes.
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Nov. 15 evening forecast
Chilly temperatures will be sticking around for a while. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry breaks down just how cold you can expect it to get.
WFAA
DFW weather: Hour-by-hour snow flurry forecast
Greg Fields is tracking the latest snow forecast. We won't see much, but it will be cold with a chance of precipitation.
fox4news.com
Tarrant Area Food Bank to hand out thousands of Thanksgiving meals Thursday
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank will hand out thousands of Thanksgiving meals to people in need at AT&T Stadium on Thursday. The Thanksgiving Mega Mobile Market will give out food starting at 8 a.m. and continue until noon until supplies run out. The distribution event is set...
WFAA
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
advocatemag.com
Dallas police conducting controlled explosions Thursday
Dallas Police warned that the public may hear a series of loud noises near the area of W. Kiest Boulevard and Mountain Creek Boulevard Thursday morning. Police say the noises will be part of a controlled disposal of pyrotechnics performed by their explosive ordinance squad, and will last for approximately an hour and a half starting at 10 a.m.
Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced
Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...
1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son
HOUSTON — (AP) — A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die Wednesday evening for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee, 55, is...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Snow flurries possible Friday into Saturday
The cold weather has made its way to North Texas, and Friday into Saturday you could see some snowflakes. A fair warning: don't get your hopes up. This is not an event that will have your kids breaking out the sleds and ready to make snowmen. An arctic front arrives...
Man dies in early morning shootout with Fort Worth police
An armed man has died by Fort Worth police gunfire early this morning. Just past 12:30 a.m. the man walked into a convenience store on Northeast 28th Street
