Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

FBI looking for missing Fort Worth man last seen in Mexico

SAN ANTONIO — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old man who was last seen after crossing the border and visiting family. Joe Joshua Sanchez, who's from Fort Worth, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Officials say he traveled by bus from Dallas to Laredo and slept in the bus station Monday night. He was also said to have visited family and friends after arriving in Laredo.
FORT WORTH, TX
iheart.com

Did You Just Hear An Explosion In Texas? Here's Why

Since this weekend's Wings Over Dallas Air Show was canceled after a fatal collision that occurred last week, police will be disposing of pyrotechnics, according to FOX 4. A controlled disposal of fireworks is set for 10 a.m. Thursday and it'll continue through 11:30 a.m. Residents can expect to hear noises every 30 minutes.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Cargo van stolen from Dallas charity recovered

DALLAS — The cargo van stolen from a Dallas charity was recovered Thursday night, the nonprofit said. Pastor Karen Belknap said she received an anonymous phone call saying the van was in a Home depot parking lot in Grand Prairie, and police found it shortly afterward. Belknap said the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

800 North Texas Families Receive Thanksgiving Food Donations

Something good happened for 800 families who live in South Oak Cliff and southern Dallas County. For the third year, Center Table Fall Harvest held a Thanksgiving food distribution event at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. The Texas-sized food boxes included a big turkey, potatoes, onions and sweet potatoes.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
advocatemag.com

Dallas police conducting controlled explosions Thursday

Dallas Police warned that the public may hear a series of loud noises near the area of W. Kiest Boulevard and Mountain Creek Boulevard Thursday morning. Police say the noises will be part of a controlled disposal of pyrotechnics performed by their explosive ordinance squad, and will last for approximately an hour and a half starting at 10 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
People

Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced

Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
KRMG

Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son

HOUSTON — (AP) — A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die Wednesday evening for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee, 55, is...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Snow flurries possible Friday into Saturday

The cold weather has made its way to North Texas, and Friday into Saturday you could see some snowflakes. A fair warning: don't get your hopes up. This is not an event that will have your kids breaking out the sleds and ready to make snowmen. An arctic front arrives...
