STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The UVA women's soccer team braved the snow to down Xavier 3-1, advancing to the Sweet 16. The 'Hoos got on the board early thanks to a pair of goals from Lia Godfrey. An Xavier goalkeeper clearance gave way to Godfrey's first goal just 6 minutes in. Just a few minutes later Haley Hopkins drove inside the box before flicking it behind her to Godfrey as Godfrey finished off the impressive assistance with a goal. Xavier would cut the lead in half though on a free kick from Ella Rogers just 2 minutes later.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO