cbs19news
UVA memorial service details
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As the University of Virginia and Charlottesville community continue to grieve, an official UVA memorial for the slain students will be held this Saturday. It will be held at the John Paul Jones Arena, starting at 3:30 p.m., which is the same time that the...
cbs19news
Buford students walkout to honor UVA shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students at a local school staged a big walkout Friday afternoon during class time to raise awareness about gun violence and show their support to victims, including those at the University of Virginia. At 1:15 p.m. Friday, every student at Buford Middle School gathered in...
cbs19news
Meriwether Lewis students organize to send love and support to UVA
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Meriwether Lewis Elementary School students are showing their support for the University of Virginia following the shooting that killed three and wounded two. "I just love going to the UVA football games," Meriwether fifth-grader Jack Backof said. The students organized a blue and orange...
cbs19news
UVA's memorial service will be broadcast on MeTV
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia will be holding a memorial service on Saturday afternoon for the three football players killed in the shooting on Nov. 13. That service will be broadcast on MeTV Charlottesville, beginning at 3:30 p.m. MeTV can be found over the air on...
cbs19news
External review into shooting at UVA begins
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Attorney General Jason Miyares says his office has begun an external review of the events of Nov. 13 at the University of Virginia. On Thursday, UVA leaders sent a letter to Miyares asking him to appoint a special counsel to conduct an independent review of the response to the shooting.
cbs19news
Fundraising effort to support families of victims of UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There's a fundraising effort to help the victims of the shooting Sunday night. as well as their families that is sponsored by University of Virginia alumni. It's called the UVA Strong Fund. It's a university-wide effort that people can donate to here. The goal is...
cbs19news
Collecting notes of encouragement for Hollins, Morgan
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A card drive is collecting notes to be sent to the families of the two people hurt in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia this past weekend. This drive is open to anyone who would like to send words of encouragement to Mike...
cbs19news
UVA women's soccer advances to Sweet 16
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The UVA women's soccer team braved the snow to down Xavier 3-1, advancing to the Sweet 16. The 'Hoos got on the board early thanks to a pair of goals from Lia Godfrey. An Xavier goalkeeper clearance gave way to Godfrey's first goal just 6 minutes in. Just a few minutes later Haley Hopkins drove inside the box before flicking it behind her to Godfrey as Godfrey finished off the impressive assistance with a goal. Xavier would cut the lead in half though on a free kick from Ella Rogers just 2 minutes later.
cbs19news
Hollins upgraded to fair condition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One of the people injured in the Sunday night shooting at the University of Virginia is still being treated at the hospital. The UVA Health System reports Mike Hollins is now in fair condition. He was seriously injured in the shooting that claimed the lives...
cbs19news
Very thankful sister of UVA shooting survivor speaks
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins, who was one of the people hurt in the Nov. 13 shooting, is on his way to recovery. "He's walking," said Ebony Hollins-Allen, Mike's sister. It's been a hard week for her, but there are positive signs coming...
cbs19news
Kaine speaks on deadly shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Senator Tim Kaine spoke with reporters Wednesday about the Sunday night shooting at the University of Virginia. He started off the meeting by sharing his condolences with the university and the Charlottesville community in the wake of the violent attack on Grounds. Kaine mentioned how...
cbs19news
Remembering D'Sean Perry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- D'Sean Perry, one of the three victims of Sunday night's shooting, is being remembered as his parents arrange to bring him home to Florida one last time. "But the first thing, as you see in this picture that everyone noticed about D'Sean Perry was his...
cbs19news
Details of Saturday's memorial service released
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Office of Major Events has released more information regarding a memorial service scheduled for this Saturday. The service is being held to honor the three football players slain in the Sunday night shooting on Grounds: D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler.
cbs19news
Hub directs donors to verified fundraisers for families of UVA shooting victims
REDWOOD CITY, Cal. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People from Florida to Virginia have been wanting to help the families of the victims of Sunday’s shooting at the University of Virginia. To that end, there are currently five different fundraisers running on GoFundMe, and three of them have now raised more than $100,000.
cbs19news
UVA BOV meets concerning deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second day in a row, the University of Virginia Board of Visitors held a meeting, but what exactly was addressed is not clear. The purpose of these meetings has been to receive briefings from law enforcement, emergency management officials, staff members and legal counsel.
cbs19news
Service Dogs of Virginia helps community deal with grief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The animals from Service Dogs of Virginia are normally used for helping people with disabilities. They are trained to assist people with everyday tasks like opening doors and running errands. The organization says its main goal is to find ways to give back to the...
cbs19news
Expert offers advice on helping children process UVA tragedy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Following the traumatic events of the University of Virginia shooting, children could be experiencing many emotions with which they don't know how to cope. Thursday was Children’s Grief Awareness Day, and a representative from the Kids Grief and Healing Program at the Hospice of the...
cbs19news
UVA doctors talk about coping with grief after shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Friday, the University of Virginia Health System held a briefing appropriately focused on coping with grief following the shooting this past weekend on Grounds. Dr. Kim Penberthy, a UVA Health psychologist, was invited as a guest to the briefing. She answered questions about how...
cbs19news
Louisa welcomes familiar opponent to 'The Jungle' in region semifinals rematch
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The lone high school football game in the Central Virginia on Friday night takes place in 'The Jungle' with Louisa County hosting a familiar Salem team. "It's a big opportunity," senior quarterback Landon Wilson said, "Coach [Will] Patrick says you don't get another chance at...
cbs19news
Creating committee to discuss Downtown Mall's future
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville City Manager is looking for people to serve on a committee concerning the Downtown Mall. The Downtown Mall was created nearly 50 years ago, and now the city is looking toward its future. According to a release, it has been an economic engine...
