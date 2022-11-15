Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Nicolson, Steven Alan
Steven Alan Nicolson, 67, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on November 6, 2022, in Parkersburg, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Varner, Russell A. “Bud”
Russell A. “Bud” Varner, 65, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. Russell was born on February 1, 1957, in Marietta, OH, the son of the late Russell J. Varner and Betty Wilson Massey. He is survived by...
WTAP
Obituary: Daniels, Sara Frances (Hargreveas)
Sara Frances (Hargreveas) Daniels, 83, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2022. Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Parsons, Julie Elaine
Julie Elaine Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Rexroad, Sandra Kay
Sandra Kay Rexroad, 63, of Marietta, Ohio, died on November 12, 2022, at Harmar Place. She was born June 7, 1959, in Cambridge, Ohio, daughter of the late David and Marian. She attended Living Faith Methodist Church in Vincent. Sandra graduated from Caldwell. High School in 1977. She graduated from...
WTAP
Obituary: Robart, Kenneth Dale
Kenneth Dale Robart, 80, of Coolville, OH, passed away November 13, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Jeffers, Roger L.
My soul mate took God’s hand to be with his family and friends on November 12th, 2022, at the young age of 76. Roger was born on October 17th, 1946, in Bellaire, Ohio, son of Albert and Leona Goldsmith Jeffers. He graduated from Bellaire High School after graduation; he...
WTAP
Obituary: Young, Sandra J.
Sandra J. Young, age 85, of Belle Valley, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1937, at home in Buffalo, OH, a daughter of the late John and Etta M. Murphy Gibson. She attended Kent State University...
WTAP
Obituary: Starcher, Clellen Patrick
Clellen Patrick Starcher, a resident of Parkersburg, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born on Dec. 18th, 1960, in Parkersburg, the son of Jessie Susan Starcher. He is survived by two children, Kevin Starcher (Chrissy) of Meridian, ID, and April Morgan (Nathanael) of Mineral Wells,...
WTAP
Obituary: Cox, Jane Ann Biehl
Jane Ann Biehl Cox, 81, of Whipple, Ohio, was carried to heaven in Jesus’ arms on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio, after an extended illness with heart and kidney complications. She was born on October 7, 1941, in Marietta, Ohio, to Paul Franklin and Juanita I. Roff Dye.
WTAP
Obituary: Daniels, Lois Jean
Lois Jean Daniels, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. She was born on July 9, 1936, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Eugene Caleb Jones and Phyllis Irene Renolds Jones. Lois was a member of the Bethel A.M.E....
WTAP
Obituary: Nonamaker, James P.
James P. Nonamaker, 66, of Vienna, passed away on November 11, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born November 23, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Daryl E. and Leona Bailey Nonamaker. Jim was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and worked for the Carpenters Local...
WTAP
Obituary: Jeffrey JR, Hazen Vance
Hazen Vance Jeffrey JR. passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, after a long, hard-fought battle with colon cancer. He was born January 17, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Hazen Vance Jeffrey SR. and Minnie Elenora (Bunner) Jeffrey. He is survived by his loving wife, Lori Lynn...
WTAP
Obituary: Collins, James Michael
James Michael Collins, 67, of Pennsboro, WV, passed away November 14, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Moore, Carol Sue
Carol Sue Moore, 55, of Marietta, OH, passed away November 8, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Rylee Wise signs with Concord University
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rylee Wise, a volleyball player from Parkersburg high school, has officially signed with Concord University to play collegiate volleyball. Rylee has been a major part of the Big Reds success playing setter for the team and surpassing 2,000 career assists earlier this year. Her talents will...
WTAP
Student Athlete of the Week: Rickie Allen
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rickie Allen, a senior from Williamstown high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a senior, Rickie has been a stellar student and holds a cumulative GPA higher than a 4.0. Rickie is the leading rusher for the Yellowjackets who are in...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening November 17th-20th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, November 17th. Free Play at the Library! from 9 AM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library.
WTAP
A glimpse of the holiday spirit - Festival of Trees kicks off
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The tree lighting that kicks off United Way’s Festival of Trees is one of the first glimpses of the holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Step into the Blennerhassett Hotel and you’ll be greeted by Christmas tree galore. There’s a black bear themed tree, a candy themed tree, a coffee themed tree, and everything in between. Now the trees are lit, giving the creations that extra spark.
WTAP
Seeking wellness after military service - Local veteran places at barbecue world championship
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local veteran took his love for barbecuing to a world championship and placed. WTAP has more on how Shawn McColligan found his footing at the barbecue pit after leaving the military. “A veteran that doesn’t have a mission is a veteran that’s in crisis,” McColligan...
