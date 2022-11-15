Read full article on original website
BBC
South West Acute Hospital: Surgeon hits out at 'parish pump politics'
Surgeons have "voted with their feet" to temporarily withdraw emergency general surgery from an Enniskillen hospital, a surgeon has said. The Western Trust said it made the call for public safety reasons as it had problems recruiting surgical staff to South West Acute Hospital (SWAH). Barry McAree accused some politicians...
BBC
South West Acute Hospital temporarily loses emergency general surgery
Emergency general surgery is to be temporarily withdrawn from South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen, the Western Health Trust has said. The trust said this was necessary to protect the public's safety after it had problems recruiting surgical staff. Despite saying the move was temporary, the trust did not...
BBC
A&E waiting times: 'Distressing' 10-hour wait outside for dementia patient
The families of two women who waited outside NI hospitals in ambulances all night before being admitted have spoken about the distress it caused. Colleen O'Neill's grandmother Mary, who has dementia, waited more than 10 hours outside Causeway Hospital in Coleraine. Tracey McCausland's mother Patricia was outside Antrim Area Hospital...
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident
A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
Woman with a rare brain disease says doctors repeatedly dismissed her condition, blaming it on mental illness
Daisy Simpson, 34, says her brain disease was overlooked due to an earlier psychosis diagnosis. Simpson says she believes the stigma stops her accessing specialized care for her Moyamoya disease. Mental illness overshadowing a physical diagnosis is a recognized bias in medical care. A woman with a rare brain disease...
BBC
Eamonn McCann issues warning after two friends scammed
An email scammer impersonating veteran campaigner Eamonn McCann has conned two of his friends out of a total of £500. Mr McCann, who is a former Foyle MLA and People Before Profit (PBP) councillor, said two of his friends fell victim to the elaborate hoax. He told BBC's Evening...
Hazmat team is called to asylum seekers hotel as emergency services take one person to hospital after 'medical incident'
A hazmat team was called to an asylum seekers hotel before emergency services took one person to hospital following a 'medical incident'. The Beresford Hotel in Newquay, Cornwall, which is used to house asylum seekers, is now at the centre of a police and ambulance service investigation this afternoon. Police...
NewsChannel 36
RSV Cases Divert Local Hospital Traffic Elsewhere
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- RSV cases are on the rise internationally, and one hospital in the Southern Tier is at capacity. People have been diverted from a hospital in Cortland and urged to visit other hospitals to receive medical help for the time being. "It is a national problem that...
BBC
Game-changing type 1 diabetes drug approved in US
A "game-changing" immunotherapy drug proven to delay the development of type 1 diabetes has been approved by regulators in the USA. Experts say teplizumab marks a "new era" in treatment, tackling the root cause of the condition for the first time, rather than just the symptoms. It works by reprogramming...
BBC
UVF mural on Shankill Road being investigated by police
A new Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) mural in the Shankill Road area of Belfast is being examined by police. The mural depicts UVF members Joe Coggle and Paul McClelland holding guns, as well as a poppy wreath, as first reported by The Irish News. Police said they were "currently examining...
Pediatric health groups call for national emergency to fight respiratory illnesses
Pediatric health provider groups are calling on the Biden administration to declare a national emergency to help them combat the surge of hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses in children. Seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory viruses are hitting young children especially hard this year. The resulting hospitalizations...
BBC
MP sees Highley GP surgery closure as 'opportunity'
An MP has welcomed the news a village GP surgery will close, saying the move provides a "real opportunity". Highley Medical Practice, in Shropshire, was placed in special measures in January and the Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said the building in which it was based was too small. The current...
BBC
Armagh: Students taken to hospital by ambulance after becoming ill
Nine students have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC). Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the building after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday. Brian Doran, chief executive of the college, said all...
BBC
NHS Wales: Ambulance handover delays treble in two years
The number of hours ambulances are spending outside Welsh hospitals waiting to hand over patients has more than trebled in the past two years. October saw a record 28,143 "hours lost" as crews stayed with patients who were unable to be passed over to the care of major emergency units in Wales.
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
Flooding shuts schools and roads as amber warning in place in eastern Scotland
Flooding has led to school closures and disruption on roads and railways as heavy rain drenches some areas, with an amber weather warning in place in eastern parts of Scotland.The amber “heavy rain” alert covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross until 3pm on Friday, and warns some fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely, “causing danger to life”.A yellow warning is in place for a large part of eastern Scotland until 6pm on Friday.Authorities said the rain will make driving difficult, with the potential for reduced visibility and surface water, and conditions likely to affect travel on both the...
