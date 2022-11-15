Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position
The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots
If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters. New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Rankins are dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Bruce Arians Bluntly Criticizes Tom Brady After Bucs’ Struggles
The Buccaneers dug themselves into a fairly deep hole before their recent turnaround, and Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady deserves some of the blame. Tampa Bay appeared to be flirting with disaster when it dropped to 3-5 on the season via a primetime Week 8 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Crisis since has been averted in South Florida, as the Bucs rattled off two straight wins before their Week 11 bye and are in control of first place in the NFC South.
Rookie Standout Among Patriots Left Off 2023 Pro Bowl Ballot
A total of 29 New England Patriots players are eligible to receive fan votes for the 2023 Pro Bowl. But new notable names were not included on the initial ballot, which was posted on NFL.com this week. Among the snubs: cornerback Jack Jones, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Jonnu Smith and special teamer Brenden Schooler.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Joining This Team Is ‘Realistic’
It sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander soon makes his first foray into the Senior Circuit. Verlander, the 2022 American League Cy Young Award frontrunner, is one of the top starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The Mets reportedly could kick the tires on Verlander if Jacob deGrom departs Queens, but New York might not be the only National League club with deep pockets in pursuit of the star right-hander.
NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots
Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
Four Patriots Assistants Named As Head-Coaching Candidates
In four of the last five seasons, an assistant coach left the New England Patriots’ staff to become head coach of another NFL team. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday spotlighted four current Patriots assistants who could follow suit, either this year or in the future. In the...
NFL Odds: Why Chiefs, Bills Both Among Week 11 Favorites To Avoid
Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and it’s finally starting to feel like football season. In a season that has lacked a bit of drama and big-game performances from big-name players, Week 10 was a nice change of pace. The Vikings and Bills played the game of the year with jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. Then, we saw two of the NFL’s bluebloods take it down to the wire with the Packers potentially saving their season with an overtime win over Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
Flyers Coach John Tortorella Had Horse-Related Accident Prior To Bruins Game
When you watch the Bruins take on the Flyers on Thursday night in Boston, you may notice a nasty bruise on Philadelphia coach John Tortorella’s face. You can thank his horse for that. Tortorella, a long-time NHL coach and passionate animal advocate, was involved in a horse-kicking incident following...
Predicting Wins, Losses For Patriots’ Remaining Eight Games
Despite all that went wrong, from an awful training camp to a 1-3 start to a bizarre quarterback controversy, the Patriots went 5-4 in their first nine games. All things considered, it was a solid first half for New England. But Bill Belichick’s team must be better in the second...
Bill Belichick Offers Legit Praise For This Patriots Practice Squadder
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Murray might never play a down for the Patriots, but he already is a good story. The William & Mary product joined New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent his first two seasons in Foxboro as a practice-squad defensive lineman. However, when Murray arrived for training camp last summer, he was working as an offensive guard as part of a challenging position change.
Red Sox Division Rival Swings Major Trade With Mariners
A little over a month after ending the Blue Jays’ 2022 season, the Mariners reportedly have acquired one of Toronto’s better players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Jays are sending outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, marking the first noteworthy transaction of the Major League Baseball offseason. In exchange for Hernández, Seattle is shipping relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko north of the border, per the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. The Blue Jays confirmed the trade shortly after the reports from Passan and Divish.
Patriots Surprisingly Rule Out Christian Barmore, List Jake Bailey As Doubtful
ORIGINAL STORY: FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday’s Patriots injury report offered some surprisingly bad news on two players. New England officially ruled out defensive tackle Christian Barmore due to a knee injury. Barmore missed the last three games but was a limited participant in three practices this week and appeared on track to suit up in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. However, the second-year lineman must’ve suffered a setback, as he didn’t practice Friday and now will miss a fourth straight game.
College Football Playoff Rankings vs. Natty Odds Heading Into Week 12
Week 11 losses by the UCLA Bruins and Ole Miss Rebels have knocked them off the board regarding the National Championship odds at the FanDuel Sportsbook. That leaves 12 teams on the board, and if we’re being honest, that feels like a stretch at the backend. Let’s look at...
Julian Edelman Cracks Tom Brady Retirement Joke After ’80 For Brady’ Trailer Drops
It only was a matter of time before Julian Edelman quipped Tom Brady about the “80 For Brady” movie. The former New England Patriots receiver, who appears in the movie alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his longtime friend, took to Twitter shortly after the movie trailer was released.
Patriots Defense Could Have Another Jets QB Seeing ‘Ghosts’
The New England Patriots famously spooked ex-New York Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold on a Monday night back during the 2019 season. And now, New England could have another Jets quarterback seeing “ghosts” come Sunday, according to former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson. Johnson sees the ability of the Patriots...
Patriots-Jets Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 11
The Patriots and Jets both return from their bye weeks this Sunday for what might be their biggest meeting in years — or, at the very least, since Week 8. The AFC East division rivals renew acquaintances Sunday at Gillette Stadium — their second meeting of the season — as New York looks to avenge New England’s 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium last month. That loss has been the Jets’ lone hiccup since September. New York is 5-1 over its last six games, a stretch that included divisional wins over both Miami and Buffalo. A win Sunday would actually put the Jets in first place in the division, at least for the time being.
Will Patriots Re-Sign Jakobi Meyers? Former NFL Exec Predicts
Are we about to witness Jakob Meyers’ final few months as a member of the Patriots?. Mike Tannenbaum seems to believe so. Meyers was one of the top 25 impending NFL free agents highlighted in an ESPN column published Wednesday, with Tannenbaum providing an open-market prediction for each player. Although Meyers undoubtedly has been New England’s top wide receiver in each of the past two seasons, history tells the former New York Jets general manager that the Patriots will let the 2019 undrafted free agent walk in the offseason.
Titans-Packers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'
The Green Bay Packers will be looking to string together multiple victories in a row when they play host to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers completed a fourth-quarter comeback against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, winning the game in overtime. Meanwhile, the Titans defeated the Denver Broncos.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0