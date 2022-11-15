The Patriots and Jets both return from their bye weeks this Sunday for what might be their biggest meeting in years — or, at the very least, since Week 8. The AFC East division rivals renew acquaintances Sunday at Gillette Stadium — their second meeting of the season — as New York looks to avenge New England’s 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium last month. That loss has been the Jets’ lone hiccup since September. New York is 5-1 over its last six games, a stretch that included divisional wins over both Miami and Buffalo. A win Sunday would actually put the Jets in first place in the division, at least for the time being.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO