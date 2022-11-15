Read full article on original website
Maine doctor busted by strike force for illegally prescribing opioids
A Maine doctor became the first to be arrested this week by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force for allegedly prescribing drugs without justification.
New York Attorney General Letitia James secures $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals for role in opioid crisis
The New York Attorney General's office announced it has secured $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals and affiliates for its role in the opioid crisis, effectively marking the end of the state's litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors not currently in bankruptcy proceedings.
US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive — even when used under doctors’ orders — and were identified as a big reason for a rise in U.S. drug overdoses that began more than two decades ago. Other drugs have overtaken them in overdose statistics, and illicit fentanyl is now the biggest driver of deaths. The previous guidance succeeded in reducing inappropriate and dangerous prescribing, some experts say. But they also were seen as a barrier to care, with some pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions as doctors wrote them.
Myths about fentanyl persist as opioid continues to cause overdose deaths
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
NASDAQ
Opioid overdose reversal drug likely safe for OTC use, says FDA
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone may be safe and effective for over-the-counter use in some forms, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for its use federally. The FDA would still require data on individual products from manufacturers for...
Friends found 23-year-old dead after taking supplement, GA lawsuit says. What’s kratom?
“You don’t expect to go into a store and find something similar to heroin between energy drinks and breath mints,” an attorney told McClatchy News.
DEA: New deadly synthetic opioid found in Virginia
t of every ten pills the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized in 2021 contained a deadly amount of fentanyl. Agents say there's a new drug that's potentially more potent than fentanyl.
‘Tranq dope’ — fentanyl mixed with xylazine animal sedative — present in deaths in 39 states
The FDA is investigating reports that animal tranquilizers — colloquially called “tranq” — are being mixed with heroin and fentanyl with potentially fatal results.Xylazine is an FDA-approved animal sedative and pain reliever, but when combined with heroin and fentanyl the mixture is reportedly extremely dangerous and potentially resistant to naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths.According to the FDA, the symptoms of suffering Xylazine exposure are similar to those one would experience during an opioid overdose. This makes it difficult in cases where the drugs have been mixed for health professionals to immediately determine if patients are suffering...
As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
ems1.com
Experts want buprenorphine to be administered for drug overdoses on-scene
WASHINGTON — As the number of opioid overdose deaths continues to surge across the United States, some experts stress the urgency of providing the addiction treatment medication buprenorphine to drug users as soon as possible, on the scene of an overdose. Not only does buprenorphine help people with an...
Helping Drug Users Test Drugs for Fentanyl Presence
Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith and Acting Health Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today praised Governor Tom Wolf’s continued commitment to address the overdose crisis by signing into law legislation that will avoid opioid overdose deaths. This measure (House Bill 1393) amends The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972 to no longer define fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia.
CVS and Walgreens announce opioid lawsuit settlements totaling $10 billion
CVS Health and Walgreen Co. announced agreements in principle Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids, and a lawyer said Walmart is also in discussions on a deal. Together, the developments amount to what could be the last round of huge...
FDA warns of risks from xylazine, an animal drug linked to overdoses in humans
The Food and Drug Administration released an alert Tuesday warning health care professionals to be "cautious" of an animal medication that has entered the illegal drug supply and been identified in overdoses. The medication, xylazine, has been FDA-approved to use as an animal sedative and pain reliever. It has no...
US overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts are wary
Have U.S. drug overdose deaths stopped rising? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn't last.U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves of deaths led by other opioids like heroin and — most recently — illicit fentanyl. Last year, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses — the highest tally in U.S. history. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released provisional data on what happened through the first six months of this year. The news...
FDA warns of animal tranquilizer in illicit drug supply
A powerful animal tranquilizer is increasingly showing up in the illicit drug supply, putting unsuspecting users at risk for hard to treat overdoses and dangerous side effects, the Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday. The drug, called xylazine, is primarily found in heroin and illicit fentanyl, the FDA said, and...
Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits nationwide
Walmart proposed a $3.1-billion legal settlement Tuesday over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, becoming the latest major drug industry player to promise major support to state, local and tribal governments still grappling with a crisis in overdose deaths. The retail giant’s announcement follows similar proposals...
technologynetworks.com
Fentanyl Vaccine Could Prevent Deadly Opioid From Entering the Brain
A research team led by the University of Houston has developed a vaccine targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl that could block its ability to enter the brain, thus eliminating the drug’s “high.” The breakthrough discovery could have major implications for the nation’s opioid epidemic by becoming a relapse prevention agent for people trying to quit using opioids. While research reveals Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treatable, an estimated 80% of those dependent on the drug suffer a relapse.
Researchers may have discovered a breakthrough vaccine for fentanyl—the drug at the center of the opioid crisis
A group of researchers found a potential vaccine to block fentanyl from entering the brain. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, was introduced as a pain management remedy in the 60s; but overdoses on the opioid have increased dramatically in recent years. Deaths from synthetic opioids, not including methadone, increased by over 50% between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the increase in illicit manufacturing of fentanyl, where it can be laced into other illegal drugs to make them more potent and cheaper. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the person’s size and tolerance. Synthetic opioid overdoses lead to over 150 deaths every day.
labroots.com
Experimental Opioid Vaccine Could Prevent Overdose Deaths
Researchers have developed a vaccine that may be able to block the opioid fentanyl from reaching the brain. They note that the vaccine may be a 'hame changer' for treating fentanyl use and overdose. The corresponding study was published in Pharmaceutics. Every day, over 150 people die from synthetic opioid...
FDA Moves To Make Opioid Overdose Medication Available — No Prescription Needed
A life-saving opioid overdose-reversing medication may soon be available over-the-counter, potentially saving many lives.
