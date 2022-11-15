Read full article on original website
‘He’s blocked’: Charles Barkley reveals why Nets star Ben Simmons needs to see a sports psychologist
Ben Simmons hasn’t been playing to his usual standards ever since making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and Charles Barkley believes he knows why. In the latest episode of Inside the NBA, Barkley noted that Simmons is mentally blocked right now. To back up his claim, he cited a previous instance when Kyrie Irving yelled at Simmons to shoot the ball, emphasizing that he has never seen something like that before.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
Jalen Brunson dishes truth bomb on Knicks’ comeback win over Jazz
The New York Knicks were coming off an uninspiring defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game that saw them allow a league-high 145 points this season. With the rumblings about Tom Thibodeau’s lack of job security growing louder amid the inconsistent Knicks performances from game to game, the Knicks could be feeling a growing sense of desperation to turn things around especially as they seek to return to playoff contention.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it
Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Unbelievable Russell Westbrook stat proves how horrible Warriors star Klay Thompson has been this season
The Golden State Warriors are struggling mightily right now, and you have to say that Klay Thompson’s poor start to the season has a lot to do with this fact. You can definitely argue that Thompson has played in just 12 games this season and that the sample size remains small, but it still does […] The post Unbelievable Russell Westbrook stat proves how horrible Warriors star Klay Thompson has been this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors
It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham spills tea on Russell Westbrook’s bench role acceptance
Despite the fact that they still aren’t winning too many games, it’s hard to deny that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking like a better team right now than they were when they started the season. This has a lot to do with the significant improvement of Russell Westbrook since he was moved to the bench by head coach Darvin Ham.
Michigan State basketball HC Tom Izzo drops truth bomb after spoiling Oscar Tshiebwe’s season debut for Kentucky
The Michigan State Spartans are always going to be a dangerous team to face for as long as Tom Izzo is the program’s head coach. Michigan State basketball reminded everyone of that with a sensational double-overtime 86-77 victory Tuesday night against the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse The Spartans were trailing Kentucky for […] The post Michigan State basketball HC Tom Izzo drops truth bomb after spoiling Oscar Tshiebwe’s season debut for Kentucky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers among several teams looking into Miles Bridges situation for possible signing
Several teams are interested in pursuing restricted free agent Miles Bridges, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Bridges played four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and the 6-6 small forward averaged a career-best 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. However, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge earlier this month.
NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss
The Golden State Warriors dropped to 6-9 on the season after they suffered a 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns, which dropped them to 0-8 on the road. However, Stephen Curry is trying his best to lift a team that simply just hasn’t played up to the standards they set over the past decade. In […] The post NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ Tobias Harris trade talks pop up, again
As the trade deadline nears and trades around the NBA start coming to fruition, the Philadelphia 76ers are doing their due diligence amid a 7-7 start to the season. One Sixers player that is already coming up in trade talks is veteran forward Tobias Harris, who is successfully leaning more into a catch-and-shoot role this season. […] The post Sixers’ Tobias Harris trade talks pop up, again appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks’ RJ Barrett issues blunt challenge to opposing defenses amid shooting woes
RJ Barrett is trying to shoot his way out of his current slump. Barrett issued a challenge to opposing defenses that shows his confidence has remain unhinged despite his struggles, per nydailynews.com. “It’s an easy bucket, in my opinion,” Barrett said, daring defenders to play off of him, “so I’d rather them do that. The […] The post Knicks’ RJ Barrett issues blunt challenge to opposing defenses amid shooting woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Woj bomb on Kevin Durant’s Nets future amid Kyrie Irving’s return, Ben Simmons’ emergence
The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a massive win on Thursday behind another masterful performance by Kevin Durant. KD led the charge for the Nets in a crucial 109-107 win over Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. The good news for Brooklyn is that they’re finally going to get Kyrie...
3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose
With hopes of returning to the playoffs, the New York Knicks are scouring the market to improve on an 8-7 start, making some current players expendable. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Knicks have “shown a willingness to discuss” trades involving some guards, including Derrick Rose. Despite being in the rotation and playing in […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr blasts Warriors’ ‘Drew League’ effort after 8th straight road loss
The Golden State Warriors wasted another epic performance from Stephen Curry on Wednesday night, falling to the Phoenix 130-119 despite 50 points from the reigning Finals MVP. Another loss pushes Golden State to 6-9, behind the tied Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder for tenth in the Western Conference. Needless to say, this is not […] The post Steve Kerr blasts Warriors’ ‘Drew League’ effort after 8th straight road loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy Butler’s status for Heat-Wizards game revealed amid knee injury
Jimmy Butler has officially been ruled out for the Miami Heat’s Friday night game against the Washington Wizards, per Marc J. Spears. Spears also reports that Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, and Dewayne Dedmon are all listed as questionable. If Adebayo is unable to play as well, the Heat would...
Derek Carr, Davante Adams react to Mark Davis’ defense of Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders, sitting with a 2-7 record in the AFC West, are easily one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. As such, there have been calls for first-year head coach Josh McDaniels’ head, but team owner Mark Davis gave McDaniels a vote of confidence, ensuring he wouldn’t get fired anytime soon. It was a move that team leaders Derek Carr and Davante Adams certainly appreciated.
De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors
The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs. As it turns […] The post De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
