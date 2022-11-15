Read full article on original website
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in the beautiful state of Florida. What do you think about these amazing places in Florida? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have already been to any of the places mentioned above, what was your honest impression and how would you rate these places? Would you recommend other people to visit them, if they get the chance? If so, do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit these places? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite places in Florida too, so more people can learn about them and visit them next time they are around. If you are a local or you simply know the state of Florida really well because you go there on holiday often, then even better, as we would love hear your personal recommendations when it comes to beautiful places in Florida, so drop your go-to places in the comments.
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Affordable Places to Retire on the Water
Many people see living by the water as a luxury that one might be able to enjoy in one's later years if one is very lucky. After all, property in waterfront cities tends to be more expensive and scarce. And although the sunshine state is known for its beaches and lakes, not every home is within proximity to the water.
The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Many people who wish to visit or live in Florida think of towns like Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa because these larger cities are well-known and offer plenty of things to do. But there are smaller, lesser-known towns that can be charming and worth a visit.
wild941.com
Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You
When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
Florida Neighborhood Listed as One of the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the United States
Home prices have risen all over the country, but some zip codes are still more pricey than others. And some neighborhoods in the United States are so highly-priced that you'd need over $9 million to buy a home there because they're the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country.
It’s gardening season: Here’s a guide to South Florida’s native and invasive plants
Now that temperatures are dipping ever so slightly, gardeners are getting ready to get their hands dirty for a new season of freshly planted fall foliage. If you’re new to South Florida or new to gardening, here’s a tip: Make sure to choose native plants that grow harmoniously with fellow shrubs, trees and flowers — and steer clear of invasive plants, which have been artificially introduced ...
WESH
Which Central Florida stores are closed on Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and some stores have different hours of operation during the holidays. Wondering which stores are open on Thanksgiving and which ones are closed?. Below, find a list of stores' hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Publix. Thanksgiving Day: Closed. Walmart. Thanksgiving Day: Closed. Winn-Dixie. Thanksgiving Day:...
kennythepirate.com
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
‘I felt trapped’: Home-selling offer left families nationwide facing legal troubles
ORLANDO, Fla. — Action 9 investigates a home-selling offer that left dozens of local families facing legal trouble and big fees. “It sounded like free money?” consumer investigator Todd Ulrich asked. “Absolutely, it did,” Carla Turman replied. Turman said she received a call after applying for a...
The Best Croissants in Miami
There’s a debate to be had about every type of food these days—except maybe this one. Because who doesn’t love a croissant? No, not those sad, deflated ones that your boss thinks will lure you back into the office. We’re talking about the kind that makes you stop, put your phone down for 37 seconds, and enjoy the mellifluous sound of honking on Miracle Mile. And before you ask—we only considered the plain version of this pastry for this guide, so there could be no hiding behind added flavors and powdered sugar.
bungalower
Publix launching new bar service in select stores, including Orlando
Publix is opening bars in some of its Florida locations as part of the growing trend in Sip ‘n’ Shop retail experiences. Pours at Publix is a new service that’s being launched by the Lakeland-based grocery chain that will offer pints and flights of craft beer to drink at an on-site bar or to enjoy while you shop around the store. They will also offer on-tap kombucha, coffee and tea service, and acai bowls and smoothies. During the holidays they are offering a new Iced Peppermint Matcha beverage as well, for a limited time.
Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
click orlando
🏮Win 4 tickets to Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo
SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is transforming into the Asian Lantern Festival on select nights and we’re giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to enjoy the zoo after dark. Nearly 50 handmade lantern displays illuminate the zoo celebrating the art, beauty and...
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
fox29.com
Disney announces developer for affordable housing project in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World has chosen a developer for its new affordable and attainable housing development, which will be built on approximately 80-acres of land in southwest Orange County, Florida just miles from the theme park resort. The development – which will be privately financed – will be...
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
