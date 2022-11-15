Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Most lanes closed on northbound Capital Boulevard after 2-car accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Only one northbound lane is open on Capital Boulevard after a two-vehicle accident that happened just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said. Raleigh police confirmed a car was completely engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was able to exit the vehicle before the fire started and suffered no injuries.
WRAL
Driver charged after head-on crash in Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A driver was charged Thursday after a head-on crash in Wake Forest. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Stony Hill Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital after the crash. Police told the WRAL Breaking News Tracker there were children in the minivan,...
Juvenile charged in crash that injured Raleigh police officer
Raleigh police confirm a juvenile is facing multiple charges in connection to the crash.
jocoreport.com
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
cbs17
Man steals cigarettes then flips vehicle in Goldsboro chase, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilmington man is facing arrest after police said he stole from a convenience store before wrecking his vehicle after a chase. Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, a clerk at the Speedway store at 1501 U.S. 70 West reported that someone stole cigarettes, according to police.
cbs17
Man arrested in shooting of woman in Harnett County; sheriff’s office looking for two more suspects
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) —- Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats announced Friday that a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a young woman, and the sheriff’s office is still seeking two other suspects. Coats said 30-year-old Shaduntee Daquan Buie, of Raeford, was arrested Thursday afternoon...
Man arrested, 2 suspects still free in Fayetteville shooting involving 2 kids
Harnett County deputies say one person has been charged and two suspects are still on the loose in connection to shooting involving a family.
Victims identified in deadly Raleigh crash that shut down part of I-440
The crash took place by the New Bern exit where police say two people are dead following a head on collision. The area has since reopened.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Wake Forest officials respond to vehicle fire
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest firefighters responded to a vehicle engulfed in smoke Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Amherst Creek Drive. Engines 1 and 2, ladder 2 and battalion 1 responded. Ladder 2 arrived on scene...
WRAL
Car brings down power lines, closing section of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. Delays could be present for the morning commute as crews work to repair the power pole. There were no major traffic...
jocoreport.com
Update: Child Struck By Car While Skateboarding In Roadway Dies From Injuries
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police have confirmed a 13 year-old child who was critically injured last week after being struck by a car has died. On November 8th around 10:41pm, the victim was skateboarding with a friend in the northbound travel lane of US 301 South near Packing Plant Road. Smithfield Police said a car traveling northbound, driven by a 72 year-old Four Oaks woman, was unable to see the juvenile until it was too late to stop.
WECT
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
cbs17
Do you know him? Durham County deputies asking public to help identify thief
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies say they are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen on camera stealing. Deputies said the man was caught on security video Wednesday stealing items from behind a home on the 2300 block of Umstead Road. They provided...
Hoke County woman charged with debit card fraud
A woman in Hoke County has been accused of debit card fraud, according to deputies.
Durham Police investigate after 16-year-old shot and killed
A teenager was shot and killed shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just south of the Durham Freeway.
jocoreport.com
Fire Destroys Family Business
PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
Wake County boy reported missing after not getting on bus, seen running into woods: Sheriff
A search is underway in the Wendell area for a 9-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning after he didn't get on the school bus.
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested, victim identified in deadly Hope Mills shooting
A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting that took place in Hope Mills.
WECT
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
WRAL
Public input needed: Old Stage Road near Garner will be widened from 2 lanes to 4
GARNER, N.C. — Plans to widen Old Stage Road in southern Wake County near Garner are moving forward, and residents on Thursday can weigh in on the changes. The project is scheduled to begin in 2025 as the North Carolina Department of Transportation prepares for rapid growth in the area.
