SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police have confirmed a 13 year-old child who was critically injured last week after being struck by a car has died. On November 8th around 10:41pm, the victim was skateboarding with a friend in the northbound travel lane of US 301 South near Packing Plant Road. Smithfield Police said a car traveling northbound, driven by a 72 year-old Four Oaks woman, was unable to see the juvenile until it was too late to stop.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO