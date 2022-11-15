ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

cbs17

Most lanes closed on northbound Capital Boulevard after 2-car accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Only one northbound lane is open on Capital Boulevard after a two-vehicle accident that happened just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said. Raleigh police confirmed a car was completely engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was able to exit the vehicle before the fire started and suffered no injuries.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Driver charged after head-on crash in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A driver was charged Thursday after a head-on crash in Wake Forest. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Stony Hill Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital after the crash. Police told the WRAL Breaking News Tracker there were children in the minivan,...
WAKE FOREST, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: Wake Forest officials respond to vehicle fire

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest firefighters responded to a vehicle engulfed in smoke Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Amherst Creek Drive. Engines 1 and 2, ladder 2 and battalion 1 responded. Ladder 2 arrived on scene...
WAKE FOREST, NC
jocoreport.com

Update: Child Struck By Car While Skateboarding In Roadway Dies From Injuries

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police have confirmed a 13 year-old child who was critically injured last week after being struck by a car has died. On November 8th around 10:41pm, the victim was skateboarding with a friend in the northbound travel lane of US 301 South near Packing Plant Road. Smithfield Police said a car traveling northbound, driven by a 72 year-old Four Oaks woman, was unable to see the juvenile until it was too late to stop.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Fire Destroys Family Business

PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

